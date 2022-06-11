This week in rap and R&B, we got a new album from ELUCID, as well as new singles from Kid Cudi, Rae Sremmurd, Pharrell Williams (ft. 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator), Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne, Saucy Santana (ft. Latto), Crimeapple & DJ Skizz, Fana Hues, Big Jade, Hotboii, Black Thought & Danger Mouse, Benny The Butcher, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

KID CUDI - "DO WHAT I WANT"

Kid Cudi has a new Netflix project and accompanying album, Entergalactic, on the way this fall, and ahead of that, and his Governors Ball headlining set on Friday, he's shared new single "Do What I Want."

SZA - CTRL (DELUXE EDITION)

In honor of the fifth anniversary of her debut studio LP, SZA shared a deluxe edition with seven previously unreleased tracks.

RAE SREMMURD - "DENIAL"

Rap duo Rae Sremmurd have been quiet lately (and breakup rumors arose), but now they've released their first new song in four years and apparently have a new album called SREMM4LIFE on the way. The new song finds them exploring their breezy, melodic side, and the beachy music video suits that perfectly.

PHARRELL WILLIAMS - "CASH IN CASH OUT" FT. 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR

"I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn't let up," Pharrell told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about choosing 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator for this new infectious new single that features his unusual, unmistakable production. "So it's like those are the two. It's like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy."

JUICY J & PI'ERRE BOURNE - "THIS FRONTO"

The one-and-only Juicy J and producer/artist Pi'erre Bourne have announced a collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin', due June 22 via Trippy Music. J's maximalist, catchy rap sounds as great as ever on new single "This Fronto."

SAUCY SANTANA - "BOOTY" (FT. LATTO)

Saucy Santana's first release for RCA Records is an upbeat ode to butts featuring label and tourmate Latto.

CRIMEAPPLE & DJ SKIZZ - "IN FLIGHT"

NJ rapper CRIMEAPPLE and producer DJ Skizz are releasing a new project, Breakfast in Hradec, on June 29 via Different Worlds Music Group, and if you miss the '90s boom bap era, you should feast your ears on this hypnotic new single.

FANA HUES - "DRIVE"

"I had a glimpse of that freedom that I hope I get in this next year creatively," Fana Hues says of her new track, the first single off Pigeons & Planes' upcoming compilation album See You Next Year. “When I get out of my own head and just write something that just feels good, rather than over-analyzing what it is. So ‘Drive’ was a breath of fresh air, creatively, for me, because I got to just go off and do what it is that came naturally."

BIG JADE - "PESOS" (ft. PESO PESO)

Texas rapper Big Jade has been on the rise, and she just gets better and better, as evidenced by this instantly-satisfying song.

YUNA - "MAKE A MOVE"

"'Make A Move’ is about meeting someone for the first time and you find yourself constantly thinking about them," Yuna says. "You know that even if this person knows your name, it’s not enough to spark something real, you have to make the first move to talk to them and do something before it’s too late or before the situation becomes a ‘could-have-been’." The airy R&B track is the latest single from Y5, which she's releasing in a series of five installments over the year.

HOTBOII - "WTF"

Orlando rapper Hotboii returns with this very catchy dose of trap-pop.

BLACK THOUGHT & DANGER MOUSE - "BECAUSE" (ft. JOEY BADA$$ & RUSS)

Black Thought and Danger Mouse have released the second single from their long-awaited collaborative album Cheat Codes, and you can read more about it here.

MOOR MOTHER - "WOODY SHAW" (ft. MELANIE CHARLES)

Moor Mother has announced a new album, Jazz Codes, which she calls a companion to last year's excellent Black Encyclopedia of the Air, and you can read more about lead single "WOODY SHAW" here.

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "WELCOME TO THE STATES"

Rapper Benny the Butcher has released "Welcome to the States," a protest song about mass shootings and racism in the U.S. Specifically, the song was inspired by the May 14 shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Benny's hometown of Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured, almost all of them Black. The song has Benny rapping over the beat from Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. "Welcome to the States," he begins, "where we die over our skin color and race / ideologies formed on hate, now our grocery stores ain't safe."

POST MALONE - "WAITING FOR NEVER" & "HATEFUL"

Like a lot of artists do these days, Post Malone has released a deluxe edition of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache just days after releasing the regular edition. It has two new bonus tracks, both of which are cut from the same melancholic cloth that most of the main album is.

