15 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's been a big week in the world of rap, R&B, and other hip hop-adjacent music thanks to the new albums by Mulatto and Mach-Hommy (which you can read about in Notable Releases), The Firm's reunion on the new Nas album (see below), and new singles from JAY-Z/Pharrell, Vic Mensa, BbyMutha, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Open Mike Eagle, 42 Dugg, Internet Money, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

NAS - "FULL CIRCLE" (ft. THE FIRM)

Nas returned today with then new album album King's Disease, entirely produced by Hit-Boy, who's able to help make Nas' music sound modern while giving him the space to do what he does best. (Unlike his last album -- 2018's Kanye-produced Nasir does -- where he was very out of his element.) The album features well-executed guest appearances by A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, and others, but the most exciting and newsworthy guest appearance is the reunion of Nas' '90s group The Firm on "Full Circle." Original members AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega all appear on the track (but not Nature, who replaced Cormega before the recording of The Firm's sole album), and frequent Firm producer Dr. Dre is credited with additional vocals on the track too. Cormega's already put out some worthy music this year, but we haven't heard from AZ or Foxy Brown in a while, and it sounds like they've still got it.

--

JAY-Z & PHARRELL - "ENTREPRENEUR"

Hip hop lifers Jay-Z and Pharrell have teamed up for a new collaborative song, "Entrepreneur," which you can read more about here.

--

VIC MENSA - V TAPE

Having toyed with a few other genres of music, Vic Mensa made a triumphant return to his rap roots on his recent single "No More Tear Drops," and today he kept that going with this surprise new EP. Guests include BJ the Chicago Kid, Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, Peter Cottontale, and Eryn Allen Kane.

--

BBYMUTHA - "11:11"

Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper BbyMutha has announced a new album, Muthaland, due Saturday, August 29. It'll feature Liv.e, Yung Baby Tate, and ZelooperZ, and it includes the new single "11:11," which is a great example of BbyMutha's left-of-center rap.

--

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "DOLLAR DR. DREAM"

Underground rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin team up on this hypnotic new song, which comes with a psychedelic beat courtesy of Animoss (who's worked with Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano, and is one half of Hermit & the Recluse with Ka).

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "BUCCIARIATI" (ft. KARI FAUX)

Open Mike Eagle announced a new album, Anime, Trauma and Divorce, and you can read more about lead single "Bucciariati" here.

--

42 DUGG - "FREE MEREY"

Not only is fast-rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg on the great new Mulatto album that's out today, he's also got his own new single out which is another great taste of his unique melodic rap.

--

INTERNET MONEY - "THRUSTING" (ft. SWAE LEE & FUTURE)

LA hip hop collective Internet Money (which the late Juice WRLD was part of) are releasing their debut album B4 The Storm on August 28 via 10K Projects/Internet Money Records, and it'll include the silky smooth R&B of this new song with Swae Lee and Future.

--

DUCKWRTH - "SUPER BOUNCE" (ft. EARTHGANG)

Duckwrth released his new album SuperGood today, and it includes this relaxed new hip hop-soul collaboration with EarthGang.

--

CHUCKY73 - "LA NATA"

Dominican-born Bronx rapper Chucky73 continues to rise thanks to a thrillingly original blend of Latin trap and NY drill, and his latest single is another great example of his sound.

--

FLEE LORD - LOYALTY AND TRUST 2

Far Rockaway rapper Flee Lord has been releasing a new project every month this year, and he continued that with Loyalty and Trust 2, entirely produced by 38 Spesh. It features Che Noir on "Both Views 2" and a posthumous verse by the late Fred the Godson on "The Lord & The God."

--

NAMIR BLADE - "THE HEAD"

Multi-instrumentalist/producer Namir Blade releases his new album Aphelion's Traveling Circus on September 18 via Mello Music Group, and lead single is "The Head" is a dose of psychedelic, ambitious hip hop.

--

IAN ISIAH - "PRINCESS POUTY" (PROD. CHROMEO)

Ian Isiah will release his new Chromeo-produced project AUNTIE on August 31 via Juliet Records, and it'll feature his recent single "N.U.T.S.," as well as the just-released "Princess Pouty," which fans of Prince's '80s synth-funk should not sleep on. The seven-song project will also include a song featuring Onyx Collective.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "FOREVER INDUSTRIES A" & "FOREVER INDUSTRIES B"

Moor Mother delivers the beautiful and connected "Forever Industries A" and "Forever Industries B" -- from a recent Sub Pop 7" -- both of which continue in her jazzy, atmospheric hip hop style. Part A was produced by Olof Melander while Part B was produced by frequent collaborator Mental Jewelry.

--

AMINE - "HELLO" (ft. EMPIRE OF THE SUN'S LUKE STEELE)

Fresh off releasing his new album Limbo, Portland rapper Aminé has released another melodic new single featuring Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele.

--

--