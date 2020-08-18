15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JEREMY IVEY - "SOMEONE ELSE'S PROBLEM"

Jeremy Ivey will release his new album Waiting Out The Storm on October 9 via ANTI-, and lead single "Someone Else’s Problem" -- which Jeremy co-wrote with his wife Margo Price -- is a politically charged, haunting folk song that was actually written over a year ago but resonates very strongly in 2020. "There's no such thing as someone else's problem," Jeremy says. "As cliché as it is, we're all a living organism together, and we have to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other."

--

INTO IT. OVER IT. - "WE PREFER INDOORS"

Long-running emo revivalist Evan Weiss has shared the second single off the upcoming Into It. Over It. album Figure (due 9/18 via Triple Crown), and it's the kind of catchy, noodly emo-punk he's always excelled at.

--

AMINE - "HELLO" (ft. EMPIRE OF THE SUN'S LUKE STEELE)

Fresh off releasing his new album Limbo, Portland rapper Aminé has released another melodic new single featuring Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele.

--

METZ - "HAIL TAXI"

“‘Hail Taxi’ is about looking back," says METZ frontman Alex Edkins. "The lyrics deal with the idea of reconciling or coming to terms with who you were and who you've become.” Musically, "Hail Taxi" is another METZ-style noise ripper, and comes with a striking black-and-white video directed by A.F. Cortes. New album Atlas Vending will be out October 9.

--

TOMBERLIN - "WASTED"

Tomberlin released her debut album, At Weddings, in 2018, and now she's following it with a new EP, Projections, due out October 16 via Saddle Creek Records. It was produced by Alex G and his bandmate Sam Acchione, and the first single is "Wasted," which Tomberlin says "was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn’t sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all ‘kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.’ It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about 4 days on an iPhone."

--

POM POKO - "ANDREW"

Norwegian art-pop group Pom Poko will release new album Cheater on November 6 via Bella Union. “I think it’s very accurate to say that we wanted to embrace our extremes a bit more," says singer Ragnhild Fange of the new record. "In the production process I think we aimed more for some sort of contrast between the meticulously written and arranged songs and a more chaotic execution and recording, but also let ourselves explore the less frantic parts of the Pom Poko universe. I think both in the more extreme and painful way, and in the sweet and lovely way, this album is kind of amplified.” First single is the effervescent, ethereal "Andrew."

--

YOUNG GUV (BEN FROM FUCKED UP) - "COLD IN THE SUMMER"

Young Guv, the band led by Fucked Up's Ben Cook, have had, like a lot of us, a weird year. With their tour canceled from COVID-19 while in the middle of it, they were unable to return home -- they'd sublet their apartments -- and and ended up hanging out in Taos, NM for an extended stay. The desert climate and 2020 in general inspired this new song,

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "THE LAKES"

Taylor Swift released the Aaron Dessner-produced folklore last month, and now its bonus track, previously available only to those who had purchased physical copies of the album, is on streaming. It was produced by Jack Antonoff, and sounds at home among folklore's alt-pop balladry.

--

VOID ROT - "INVERSION"

Minnesota death-doomers Void Rot have been stirring up buzz with their 2018 EP Consumed By Oblivion and this year's split with Atavisma, and now they're set to release their debut full-length, Descending Pillars, on September 11 via Everlasting Spew Records. They've gained comparisons to Krypts and Spectral Voice, and fans of those bands should give this a spin.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "WAVING, SMILING"

Angel Olsen's new stripped-back solo acoustic album comes out next week, and you can read more about this new song from it here.

--

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - "ME AND THE BOYS IN THE BAND"

Carly Rae Jepsen released a collection of Dedicated b-sides in May, and now she's followed that with a new one-off single. "On the road," she writes. "That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home 'pick me up' song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance."

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "BUCCIARIATI" (ft. KARI FAUX)

Open Mike Eagle announced a new album, Anime, Trauma and Divorce, and you can read more about lead single "Bucciariati" here.

--

SUPERCRUSH - "ON THE TELEPHONE"

Supercrush is a fuzzed-out power pop band with members of Black Breath, Shook Ones, and other hardcore/metal bands, and you can read more about this song off their upcoming album for Don Giovanni here.

--

WYLDE RATTTZ (STOOGES, SONIC YOUTH, MUDHONEY) - "FUN HOUSE" (STOOGES COVER)

The Wylde Ratttz, the supergroup of The Stooges' Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore & Steve Shelley, Mudhoney's Mark Arm, Minutemen's Mike Watt, Sean Lennon, producer/Gumball leader Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar, got together in 1997 to record covers and originals for Todd Haynes' glam rock quasi-Bowie biopic Velvet Goldmine. They recorded a lot more songs than what got used in the film, and many from the vaults have been making their way out via Bandcamp this year. The latest to be unearthed is this 11-minute take on "Fun House" that they've shared in honor of The Stooges' album's 50th anniversary.

--

ADULKT LIFE (HUGGY BEAR / MALE BONDING) - "COUNTRY PRIDE"

Chris Rowley, who played in early-'90s UK riot grrrl / art punk band Huggy Bear, has for the most part stayed out of music since that band broke up in 1994. But after a chance meeting with John Arthur Webb of Male Bonding while flipping through records at London's Rough Trade, the idea of making music "suddenly it felt super exciting." Webb then brought in his Male Bonding bandmate Kevin Henrick, and they enlisted young drummer Sonny Barrett (who was born a couple years after Huggy Bear Broke up), and Adulkt Life was born. This is their first single.

