SAM PREKOP - "ABOVE OUR HEADS"

The Sea and Cake's Sam Prekop is releasing a new album, Comma, which was originally due out in August but now is set to be released on September 11. Today he's shared a new video for the album's final track, the dreamy, ambient "Above Our Heads." Sam says: "'Above Our Heads' started as a suite of quite disparate parts that I just couldn’t get to work or make sense of ultimately, but this section which would become 'Above Our Heads' kept pulling me back into it. Every record needs just the right last track, so I decided this would be it and thinking about it as the final piece solidified it’s direction for me. To me it feels quite celebratory and mournful simultaneously, a quality that seems difficult to pin down, this dichotomy is something I’m always hopeful of achieving."

KING KHAN - "WAIT TILL THE STARS BURN" (FT. MEMS SUN RA ARKESTRA AND CALEXICO)

Soulful garage rocker King Khan is getting into jazz and will release new album The Inifite Ones on October 30 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The album features Sun Ra Arkestra's Marshall Allen and Knoel Scott, and Calexico's John Convertino and Martin Wenk. You can still tell it's a King Khan record, though, on the skronky and groovy "Wait Till the Stars Burn."

DEVENDRA BANHART - "FRANKLIN'S TOWER (GRATEFUL DEAD COVER)

The Grateful Dead's classic Blues for Allah turned 45 this week, and in celebration of the anniversary, Devendra Banhart offered up this somber take on "Franklin's Tower."

SOLSTAFIR - "DRYSILL"

Icelandic post-rock/post-black metal greats Sólstafir have shared a new nine-and-a-half minute track off their upcoming album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love, and it finds them in psychedelic, melodic territory.

GWAR - "COOL PLACE TO PARK"

GWAR are celebrating 30 years of their 1990 sophomore album Scumdogs Of The Universe with an anniversary edition, due out on October 30. They've shared this new video of "Cool Place to Park" with remixed, remastered audio, and old school performance footage.

BLEEDING OUT - "REALM OF SILENCE"

Toronto deathgrinders Bleeding Out (members of Endless Blockade, Fuck The Facts, Column of Heaven, Abyss) are releasing their new LP Lifelong Death Fantasy on October 30 via Profound Lore, and first single "Realm of Silence" is a serious scorcher that's making us very excited to hear more.

MEMBERS OF PELICAN, ATLAS MOTH, BLOODIEST, HUNTSMEN etc - "THE TEMPTER" (TROUBLE COVER)

Chicago musicians Bruce Lamont (Corrections House, Bloodiest), Ben Bowman (Snow Burial, Armatura), Dallas Thomas (Pelican), Mike Miczek (Broken Hope, The Atlas Moth), Marc Najjar (Huntsmen), and Sanford Parker (Corrections House, ex-Minsk) all got together to offer up a cover of "The Tempter," the opener of legendary Chicago-area doom band 1984's debut album Psalm 9. "What can’t be said about Trouble? Legends around these parts," Lamont said to Metal Injection. "‘The Tempter’ was the obvious choice. Classic first cut off their debut Psalm 9. Heavy as fuck. An honor to cover this." All proceeds go to Chicago's The Night Ministry, "who work to provide housing, health care, and human connection to members of the community struggling with poverty or homelessness."

BENT SEA - "NOTHING BLASTS FOREVER" (ft. DRUGS OF FAITH'S RICHARD JOHNSON)

Current Megadeth member Dirk Verbeuren has continued his guest-filled Instagrind project with this new rager featuring Drugs of Faith's Richard Johnson on vocals.

LUNCHBOX - "GARY OF THE ACADEMY"

Oakland, CA's Lunchbox (aka Tim Brown and Donna McKean) have been making supercatchy indiepop for two decades now and are set to release After School Special<?I> on October 30 via Slumberland. The first single is the horn-filled, peppe "Gary of the Academy" that sounds like a lost Banana Splits song from 1969. "The song is Donna's ode to a cat who lives at a research institute in Berlin where we were in residence for a few months in the middle of recording the LP," say the band. "The recording was broken up by a number of international trips. Donna fell in love with this cat — 'Gary' — who lived at the Academy but, like her, didn't really belong. She sings to Gary about their shared-outsiderness, recounts their secret travels and reminds Gary of other worlds, known only by cats and cat-adjacent humans, that lie just beyond daily experience."

ANOHNI - "R.N.C. 2020"

ANOHNI's new track was a direct response to wartching the Republican National Convention on television, a scratchy number where lines like "lying as we die / what's left to monetize?" are a whispered chant over a distorted breakbeat. "The sound of this track 'R.N.C. 2020' is pretty rough," ANOHNI admits. "The loop is from a concert I did at a club in New York City in my early 20s. So that’s me screaming in the past… for the present."

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "SUPERNAUT" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Spirit Adrift offer up a faithful take on "Supernaut" from Magnetic Eye Records' upcominig Vol. 4 tribute album, which also features Thou, The Obsessed, Matt Pike (High On Fire/Sleep), and more. Read more here.

DAN WEISS STAREBABY - "THE LONG DIAGONAL"

In 2018, avant-garde/jazz/metal drummer/composer Dan Weiss released his new album Starebaby with bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, Tomahawk, Secret Chiefs 3), guitarist Ben Monder, and keyboardists Craig Taborn and Matt Mitchell, and now the Starebaby band is gearing up for another album, Natural Selection. Read more about new single "The Long Diagonal" here.

BUMPER (JAPANESE BREAKFAST, CRYING) - POP SONGS 2020

Japanese Breakfast leader Michelle Zauner and Crying guitarist/songwriter Ryan Galloway have a new collaborative project called BUMPER, and you can read more about their surprise-released debut EP here.

OVERO - "HAUNTED BY HEAT"

Houston emotive hardcore up and comers Overo have a new split with Tokyo's Asthenia coming, and you can read more about their impassioned new song "Haunted by Heat" here.

THE HIVES - "HATE TO SAY I TOLD YOU SO" (LIVE AT THIRD MAN)

The Hives have a Live at Third Man Records on the way, and you can read more about it here and check out this first taste.

