DUSTER - "SKULLS" (MISFITS COVER)

It's not Halloween without tons of new Misfits covers, and slowcore vets Duster released this one on Halloween day. They turn the classic song into something as slow, quiet, and bare-bones as their originals, and they gave it a video featuring a compilation of Danzig footage.

WAKE - "VAST AND INFINITE"

Genre-blurring metallers Wake already released the great Devouring Ruin LP and Confluence EP this year, and now they've unleashed yet another new song for a Decibel flexi. It's a towering song that's as melodic as it is bone-crushingly heavy.

FUCK THE FACTS - "DROPPING LIKE FLIES"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts have shared another shredding song off their first album in five years, Pleine Noirceur.

DARE - "NEVER YOURS (MUNK ROCK)"

Orange County straightedge band Dare are gearing up to release their debut LP on Revelation Records, but first they've released this chipmunk vocal version of their 2019 song "Never Yours." It's not exactly a new single, but it's something!

ANGEL BAT DAWID & THA BROTHAHOOD - LIVE

On Halloween, avant-jazz great Angel Bat Dawid surprise-released this stunning live album, recorded with her band at JazzFest Berlin in 2019.

COVEY - TOUR TO NOBODY

As the name of this unusual live album implies, Covey (aka Brooklyn musician Tom Freeman) went on tour in September to perform in various cities without audiences, and he documented the experience on TikTok as he went. Now he turned 12 of the recordings into this live album, and if you dig emo/folk crossover stuff like Kevin Devine, Bright Eyes, and Dashboard Confessional, you should give this a listen.

KEMBE X - "SCARED" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Chicago rapper Kembe X tapped Denzel Curry for his latest single, which finds the two of them delivering well-matched verses over some very ominous production.

RIA - CREVEZ, CHIENS, SI VOUS N' ÊTES PAS CONTENTS!

Istanbul screamo band ria followed their 2019 debut LP Mono No Aware with this new EP, which features three new original songs and covers of fellow Istanbul band Hedonistic Noise and Japanese screamo legends Envy. It's out on Mevzu Records (TR), Missed Out Records (US) and Half-Story Collective (US), and it's seriously intense stuff.

MISSED OUT RECORDS - FALL SAMPLER 2020

Related: the first track on that ria EP is one of 16 songs on Missed Out Records' fall sampler, and there's plenty of other good emo, screamo, punk, indie, and more on this sampler too.

WOODAREALEST X KILLER MIKE - "GREATNESS"

In addition to recently speaking with Bernie Sanders about the election, Killer Mike teamed with WooDaRealest for this very political new song. Read more here.

VANGARDE (MR. LIF & STU BANGAS) - "SHELTER IN PLACE"

Underground rap vet Mr. Lif and producer Stu Bangas (Czarface, Sean Price, etc) are releasing a collaborative self-titled album as Vangarde next week, and you can read more about new single "Shelter In Place" here.

ALEX MAAS (BLACK ANGELS) - "AMERICAN CONQUEST"

“So many people eat hatred and feed it to their children," says Black Angels' Alex Maas of "American Conquest," the new tripped-out single from his upcoming solo album, Luca (named after his son). "We collectively need to change the diets of parents if we expect the future to be bright. The world is definitely messed up, but there’s a lot of good in it too. That’s why the whole world isn’t on fire—parts of it are. I do believe that there’s more good than evil." Luca will be out December 4 via Innovative Leisure."

A CERTAIN RATIO - "YOYOGRIP" FT JACKKNIFE LEE

Manchester legends A Certain Ratio just released their first album in years, ACR Loco, which plays like a distillation of the group’s entire career, blending funk, electro, indie guitar post-punk, acid house, rave-on Madchester and more. A further distillation is "YoYoGrip," which mashes up two of the album's catchiest songs -- “YoYo Gi” and “Get A Grip" -- with help from producer Jacknife Lee. “When I was a kid in Dublin, my older brother Derek bought ‘Shack Up’ and we listened to it so much it embedded itself into our DNA," says Lee. "We learnt how to play it, formed bands and we played ‘Shack Up’ in the school halls. It was a thrill to me to make the connection with ACR and I’m ecstatic that the collaboration worked.”

CAROLINE KINGSBURY - "FALL IN LOVE"

Caroline Kingsburgy, who has toured with CHAI, Miya Folick and Alex Lahey, will release new album Heave's Just a Flight on April 16 via Fortune Tellers, the label run by Matthew Bauer of the Walkmen. New single "Fall in Love" is widescreen dreampop with an emphasis on pop.

PYLON REENACTMENT SOCIETY - "COMPRESSION"

Pylon Reenactment Society, the band led by Pylon's Vanessa Briscoe Hay that plays favorites from her former group as well as new songs, have a new single that is very much in the classic Pylon style and video that pays homage to David Lynch.

