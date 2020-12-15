15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ATOM & HIS PACKAGE - "BOAT OF A CAR" (THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS PODCAST)

Atom & His Package guested on a new episode of Punknews contributor Greg Simpson's They Might Be Giants podcast This Might Be A Podcast, and in doing so, he also covered their song "Boat of Car." Atom and TMBG are both masters of quirk, so it's no surprise that Atom was a good fit for this.

BITE ME BAMBI - "THIS LOVE IS DEAD"

Orange county ska-pop-punks Bite Me Bambi released their debut EP Hurry Up and Wait today (and we included it on our ska year-end list). The EP includes all of the band's previous singles, and the just-released "This Love Is Dead," which finds Bite Me Bambi exploring their darker minor-key side (with a bridge that seems to nod at "House of the Rising Sun"). It comes with a Law & Order-inspired video directed by frequent collaborator Chris Graue.

RAF RUNDELL (2 BEARS) - "AMPLE CHANGE" FT LIAS SAOUDI OF FAT WHITE FAMILY

Raf Rundell, of 2 Bears, will release his second solo album, titled O.M. Days, on April 9 via Heavenly Recordings. There are a few cool special guests on the record, including Chaz Jankel (Ian Dury & The Blockheads), Teri Walker, Andy Jenkins, Man & The Echo and Fat White Family's Lias Saoudi who features on new single "Ample Change." Says Raf, "We ascend with the wonder-thunder rumbling all around. Up here, adrift in the glimmer and the cymbals, gilded in bewilderment we hear other sounds. There’s no way of knowing which way this could go. O.M.Days we need AMPLE CHANGE. Brother Lias Saoudi sings like a broken angel. All is not lost. Click the link, the kids still need their wine."

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, LIZ COOPER, AND MOLLY SARLÉ - "AMERICA" (SIMON & GARFUNKEL COVER)

Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper, and Molly Sarlé have covered Simon & Garfunkel's classic "America" for benefit Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2. “This song is a beautiful novella of a certain place in time that stirs our emotions. While we were all at a writer’s retreat, we decided to sing harmony on it, to bring us closer together and reminisce over that free feeling of travel and love.”

TYCHO – NO STRESS (COM TRUISE REMIX)

"Com Truise is an artist whose work I greatly respect and admire,” says Tycho’s Scott Hansen of Com Truise's "No Stress" remix. “We both started out as graphic designers, we both came up on the same label — Ghostly International — and we both had our breakthrough records around the same time. So I feel there is a deep connection between our bodies of work and am always inspired by the way he evolves his sound from release to release. One of my favorite Tycho remixes is his rework of ‘Awake’ so I’m very happy to present the Com Truise remix of 'No Stress'." Tycho's remix EP will be out this Friday.

THE LASSO - "SATELLITE"

Having already released a collaborative album with Elucid as Small Bills this year, The Lasso returns with a new solo single, "Satellite," a gorgeous song that combines rubbery G-Funk bass, soaring neo-soul vocals, jazz sax, and more.

COUNTERPUNCH - "HANDHOOK FOR THE RECENTLY DEBRIEFED"

Long-rurnning skate punks Counterpunch have returned with their first song in six years, and it's a bright, catchy, double-time ripper that takes on the state of the world in 2020. It comes out backed by "We, The Role" on January 29 via Thousand Island Records.

CUPCAKKE - "GUM"

CupcakKe has been releasing instantly-satisfying singles all year, and this new one is no exception.

RIC WILSON - "TRUNK MUSIC"

Ric Wilson raps and auto-tune-sings over triumphant, horn-fueled production on this very cool new song.

LANDE HEKT - "DECEMBER"

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has shared another song off her upcoming debut solo album Going To Hell (due 1/22 via Get Better Records), and it's an anthemic, jangly indie rock song and one of the album's best singles yet.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "THE CHRISTMAS SONG"

Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Christian Lee Hutson has shared a folky new rendition of holiday classic "The Christmas Song."

ALICE BAG - "LOS PECES EN EL RIO"

Punk legend Alice Bag has shared a demo rendition of this traditional Christmas carol.

VIAGRA BOYS - "IN SPITE OF OURSELVES" (JOHN PRINE COVER) FT AMY TAYLOR OF AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

"When I heard 'In Spite of Ourselves' the first time, I instantly had an urge to do a cover of it and I immediately knew that I wanted Amy to sing Iris Dement's part because of her unique voice," says Sebastian Murphy of this collaboration with Amy Taylor of Amyl & The Sniffers. "I love that she sings with an Australian accent which isn't not too common in country songs. Amy is a goddess of punk rock and a very important part of music today, and one of the smartest people I've talked to. Its an honor to able to make music with her and I hope we can do more in the future!!" Viagra Boys new album is out in January.

DEAF CLUB - "THE WAIT" (KILLING JOKE COVER)

Deaf Club (members of The Locust, ACxDC, etc) have covered Killing Joke to raise money for Fair Fight. Purchase downloads at Bandcamp and read more about why they chose this cover and why they're supporting Fair Fight here.

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & BILL CALLAHAN - "SEA SONG" (ROBERT WYATT COVER, ft. MICK TURNER)

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Bill Callahan continued their collaborative covers series today with a cover of prog/art rock legend Robert Wyatt's "Sea Song." As with all of these covers, they brought in a third guest, which this time was Dirty Three's Mick Turner. Read more about it here.

