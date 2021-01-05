15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

A WINGED VICTORY FOR THE SULLEN - "SO THAT THE CITY CAN BEGIN TO EXIST"

Ambient duo A Winged Victory for the Sullen (aka Stars of the Lid founder Adam Wiltzie and Dustin O'Halloran) will release their new album Invisible Cities on February 26 and here's another early taste -- the elegiac "So That the City Can Begin to Exist."

HIS NAME IS ALIVE - "LIADIN"

Warren Defever has been digging through the His Name is Alive archives that predate his signing to 4AD. The third volume, Hope Is A Candle: Home Recordings 1985 - 1990, will be out February 12 and you can listen to the spectral waves of "Liadin" from it now.

DANNY KROHA (THE GORIES) - "POOR HOWARD"

Danny Kroha, one third of The Gories, will release new album Detroit Blues on February 5 via Third Man. The record features his versions of traditional folk, blues and gospel songs from the public domain, or as he puts it, "“It was me in a room playing acoustic instruments and doing my own arrangements of some old songs." You can listen his spare take on "Poor Howard" now.

WESTSIDE GUNN, SMOKE DZA & WALE - "THE HURT BUSINESS"

Griselda will release a feature film next week and its soundtrack this week, and the soundtrack will feature this new single. It's got Griselda leader Westside Gunn joined by Smoke DZA and Wale, and it's very much got that classic Westside Gunn sound.

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "TOAST" (PROD. BIG GHOST LTD)

Meanwhile, Griselda's Conway the Machine will release another Big Ghost Ltd-produced project in 2021, and the first single "Toast" finds him delivering airtight bars over Big Ghost's trippy, post-boom bap production.

DARK TIME SUNSHINE - "FAMILIARS"

Underground rap duo Dark Sunshine will release their new album Lore on February 4 via Fake Four, and it'll feature appearances by R.A.P. Ferreira, Homeboy Sandman, Ceschi, and Hail Mary Mallon (Aesop Rock, Rob Sonic, and DJ Big Wiz). The new single "Familiars" is a very cool dose of psychedelic, left-of-the-dial rap.

KOJEY RADICAL - "28 & SUBLIME"

UK rapper Kojey Radical just turned 28, and to celebrate, he released this jazzy new song.

BAS - "SMOKE FROM FIRE" (ft. THE HICS)

Dreamville-signed rapper Bas has his own new podcast, The Messenger, and the theme song is this new psych/soul-tinged song.

FLESHRIPPER - "COAGULUM"

Portrayal of Guilt recently started their own record label, and they'll release a 7" by Fleshripper on it later this year. It'll feature this new filthy, experimental blend of death metal and noise.

SLOWTHAI - "MAZZA" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

There are a lot of cool guests on slowthai's anticipated new album TYRON, and today we get a song with one of them, "MAZZA" featuring A$AP Rocky. Read more here.

CAMP TRASH - "WEIRD CAROLINA"

"Weird Carolina" is the first single from Florida emo band Camp Trash's buzzed-about debut EP for Count Your Lucky Stars, and you can read more about it here.

THE VAUGHNS - "RAINA"

NJ indie rock duo The Vaughns (Anna Lies and Ryan Kenter) recently signed to Equal Vision and they're now gearing up to release their new EP rom-coms & take-out on January 29 via the label. You can read more about lead single "Raina" here.

PAUL LEARY (BUTTHOLE SURFERS) - "BORN STUPID"

Butthole Surfers guitarist Leary says the title track from his second-ever solo album "was born from a revelation I had while riding my bicycle that I am not as smart as I wish I was."

JERRY GARCIA & SANJAY MISHRA - "LOVING SKY," "DANCING," "PRANAM"

Back in 1994, Jerry Garcia collaborated with Indian-American guitarist and composer Sanjay Mishra, recording at The Grateful Dead's Club Front Studios. The sessions were used for Mishra's 1995 album Blue Incantation, but a few unused tracks have now been officially released as a new record, Front Street Outtakes.

HOLY FIGURES - LUCK OF THE DRAW

Fans of Deftones, Far, Jawbox, etc, take note of Holy Figures' debut EP. Read more about it here.

