15 New Songs Out Today

KING KRULE - "IMAGINE" (JOHN LENNON COVER)

Archy Marshall has shared this Krule take on John Lennon's classic and it's as mellow and dreamy as you might expect.

--

PUPIL SLICER - "WOUNDS UPON MY SKIN"

Rising UK mathcore trio Pupil Slicer will release their debut album, Mirrors, on March 12 via Prosthetic. It includes recent single "L'Appel Du Vide" (ft. Carson Pace of the Callous Daoboys), as well as the just-released "Wounds Upon My Skin," which is as chaotic and pulverizing as you want this kind of stuff to be.

--

SOCIOCLAST - "EDEN'S TONGUE"

Socioclast is a new San Jose band featuring current and former members of Deadpressure, In Disgust, and Mortuous, and their self-titled debut LP drops February 19 via Carbonized Records. First single "Eden's Tongue" is a raw, filthy, whiplash-inducing dose of deathgrind, with just a little doom thrown in the middle to shake things up.

--

MAASSAI - WITH THE SHIFTS

Brooklyn's Maassai turns out hazy, experimental rap at an astonishing rate, and just about everything she releases is worth hearing. Here's a great new nine-track project, which features Akai Solo and Kumbaya.

--

TIMELOST- "BETTER THAN BEDBUGS" & "ALONE, CLEAN, AND SLOW"

Philly's self-proclaimed grungegazers Timelost will release their new LP Gushing Interest on February 26 via Church Road Records, and two songs are out now. As you'd probably expect from a band who call themselves "grungegaze," fans of Hum, Nothing, Smashing Pumpkins, Title Fight, etc will probably dig these tracks.

--

DEQUISITOR - "EMPYREAN LIFEFORM"

Denmark's Dequisitor make raw, evil, 1987-style death metal, as you can hear on their latest piece of filth, "Empyrean Lifeform." It's off the band's upcoming Humanoid EP, which drops February 5 via Dark Descent.

--

THE OBSESSIVES - "LALA"

The Obsessives go in a more hazy slacker rock direction than usual on their new song "Lala," which will appear on their upcoming EP Monastery, which was recorded by Will Yip and comes out February 12 via Yip's Memory Music label (and includes a Breeders cover).

--

LACRIMA (mem FUNERAL DINER, YOU AND I, COMA REGALIA, MASSA NERA) - "LINEWEIGHT"

Lacrima aka the Tombs Await Outside is a new band with some familiar faces from the screamo world: Seth Babb (Funeral Diner) on vocals, Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, etc) on drums/guitar, Tom Schlatter (You and I, Hundreds of AU, Capacities, etc) on bass, and Christopher Rodriguez (Massa Nera) on guitar. Their debut 7" Cartography arrives in February via Middle-Man/Zegema Beach/React With Protest, and you can read more about lead single "Lineweight" here.

--

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES - "THE FINAL PARADE" (FT. LIKE 20 SKA/PUNK BANDS)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have signed to Tim Armstrong's Epitaph imprint Hellcat and released an eight-minute, Tim Armstrong-produced song featuring Tim as well as members of The Interrupters, Fishbone, The Specials, Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, Bim Skala Bim, Big D and the Kids Table, H2O, Murphy's Law, Stiff Little Fingers, Dance Hall Crashers, The Aquabats, The Porkers, The Pietasters, Buck-O-Nine, Kemuri, and more. Read more here.

--

HANALEI - "SCREEN ECHOES"

Hanalei is the project of singer/songwriter Brian Moss, and his upcoming album Black Snow features contributions from members of The Velvet Teen, Daikon, Great Apes, and more. The record comes out 3/12 via A-F Records, and you can now hear lead single "Screen Echoes" and read more about it here.

--

CUB SCOUT BOWLING PINS - 'HEAVEN BEATS IOWA' EP

While we wait for Guided by Voices to announce a new album (it probably won't be long), fans can dig into Heaven Beats Iowa, the debut EP from Cub Scout Bowling Pins who the record's press release call "a new secret identity" of the "indie rock super-heroes."

--

BILLY NOMATES - "HEELS"

UK artist Billy Nomates, whose self-titled debut was one of our favorite albums of 2020, is already back with a new EP, Emergency Telephone, that will be out March 5 via Invada Records. Billy produced the four-track EP and it was mixed by Invada chief (and Portishead/Beak> founding member) Geoff Barrow. The first single off the EP is "Heels," a noirish synthpop where Billy sings "Lift your boots / Tilt your hat / I refuse to die / Lookin like that."

--

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE - "ARISE, THEREFORE' (PALACE COVER)

Back in December, as part of Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's collaborative cover series, Callahan revisited his Smog song "Our Anniversary." This week, they're taking "Arise, Therefore" which BPB's Will Oldham recorded under his Palace moniker as the title track to his 1996 album. Helping them out here is Six Organs of Admittance (aka Ben Chasny), who transforms the folky original into a gleaming synth jam.

--

LORENZO WOLFF - "THE PEARL" (JUDEE SILL COVER, ft. BARTEES STRANGE)

Producer Lorenzo Wolff is releasing a guest-filled album of Judee Sill covers, and you can read more about this one featuring Bartees Strange here.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "FELLOWSHIP"

serpentiwthfeet will release his new album DEACON in March via Secretly Canadian, and you can read more about lead single "Fellowship" here.

--

