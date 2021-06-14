15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LITTLE SIMZ - "ROLLIN STONE"

UK rapper Little Simz has released the third single from her anticipated new album I Might Be Introvert, and following the maximalist, heavily-layered first two singles, this one finds her in hard-hitting, bare-bones rap mode. It's always great to hear Simz like this too.

--

DREG - PRAXIS I: TURBINE BLADE GORE EP

NJ's DREG dropped this brief EP that falls somewhere between sass and metalcore (and includes a song featuring cybergrind solo artist Blind Equation), and if you've been into the stuff coming out of this realm lately (Wristmeetrazor, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Kaonashi, etc), this is definitely worth a listen.

--

ROB $TONE - "I LOVE IT" (ft. RUBI ROSE)

California's Rob $tone returns with new song "I Love It," and rising rapper Rubi Rose's loud, razor-sharp guest verse is the perfect antidote to Rob's sleepy melodic sing-rap.

--

RADIANT BABY - "RÉPUTATION"

Montreal's Radiant Baby will release new album Pantomime on September 24 via Lisbon Lux Records. The First single is "Réputation," a bouncy, sing-a-long synthpop number with a stylish (and weird) music video.

--

MATT BACHMANN - "MY DAD AND HIS BOAT"

Matt Bachmann (Hand Habits, Mega Bog) releases new album Dream Logic this Friday via Orindal / We Be Friends and he's shared this taste before the whole thing drops. "My Dad and His Boat" is an eerie ballad that references stories his grandmother told him. “I really loved listening to her repeat these stories and hearing how they stayed the same and how the stories changed," says Bachmann. "On my last day with her, we were sitting on the beach when we spotted this sailboat. The sailboat sparked a memory for her of my dad and a boat that he owned as a child and how he used to sail all the time. Every time she saw the boat as we sat on the beach, she’d tell this story about my dad sailing and by the end of the afternoon, she had probably told it to me ten times. Hearing this story over and over and not knowing if it was true brought on this deep sadness of how little I know about my dad outside of his role as a father – how I’d only known him as a child and adolescent and never got the chance to relate to him as an adult; how little of his history I was aware of.”

--

LIDO PIMIENTA - "DECLARE INDEPENDENCE" (BJORK COVER)

In honor of Pride Month, Lido Pimienta has shared a cover of Björk's "Declare Independence," from 2007's Volta, as part of Spotify's Single Series. "Björk has been an inspiration to me, not only as a singer, but as a composer and producer," says Lido, "so this song is also a *thank you* to her for encouraging womxn like me to not be afraid to create my own sonic universe."

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "BETTER THE MASK" & "GLIDER"

Japanese Breakfast did the soundtrack for a new video game, Sable, which will be out September 23 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the game's latest trailer, soundtracked by "Better The Mask," and watch Michelle Zauner perform another song from the game, "Glider," on Summer Game Fest:

HAND HABITS - "MOTHERLESS" & "NO REPLY"

Hand Habits have shared their new Sub Pop Singles Club 7". This is new territory for Meg Duffy, as both tracks are largely electronic, with gorgeous layers of harmonies and atmospheric sounds that could be synthesizers or heavily treated guitars (or both).

--

THIEF - "APPLE EATERS"

LA electronic project Thief is releasing a new album and a split with Botanist this August via Prophecy Productions. Here's the lead single of the album, which fuses industrial and dream pop. Read more about it here.

--

SIRIUS BLVCK - "WORLD'S SMALLEST VIOLIN"

Indianapolis indie rapper Sirius Blvck announced a new album and you can read more about lead single "World's Smallest Violin" here.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - "TOXIC" (BRITNEY SPEARS COVER, ft. GET TUFF)

Skatune Network has a pop covers album coming later this month, and here's an awesome cover of "Toxic" with lead vocals by Get Tuff. Read more about it here.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "ADORE YOU" (ft. PNB ROCK)

Brooklyn drill rapper Bizzy Banks' anticipated new mixtape Same Energy arrives in July, and here's the latest single, which you can read more about here.

--

EST GEE - "BIGGER THAN LIFE OR DEATH"

Louisville street rapper (and Lil Baby and Yo Gotti collaborator) EST Gee has a new project on the way, and here's the latest single, which you can read more about here.

--

