15 New Songs Out Today

LA LUZ - "I WON'T HESITATE"

La Luz's terrific self-titled fourth album is out tomorrow and here's one last early taste with the dreamy "I Won't Hesitate." They've made a fun, noir-themed video for it too, directed by Nathan Castiel.

--

PAST FORMS - CTRL EP

Past Forms hail from Chicago (with ex-members of Cadence Fox, Argo Navis, and Nimitta), and they pull from their home city's long history of dizzying math rock and blend it with harsh screamo and discordant experimental rock, coming out with a mix that's totally nuts and a lot to take in but very worth it. Their debut EP CTRL is coming soon via their own Reader Advisor Records (vinyl) and Tomb Tree Tapes (cassette), but you can hear the whole thing now and read a track-by-track breakdown at IDIOTEQ.

--

BENT KNEE - "SET IT OFF"

Boston art rockers Bent Knee have shared the second single off their upcoming album Frosting, and this one's more of an ethereal, slow-burning ballad. It's great stuff.

--

NEW PAGANS - "FIND FAULT WITH ME"

Belfast punk/post-punk band New Pagans follow this year's The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All with a new single, "Find Fault With Me." It's a dark, driving song that kinda sounds like a cross between Sonic Youth and Souxsie and the Banshees, and New Pagans do those sounds justice.

--

OBONGJAYAR - "MESSAGE IN A HAMMER"

London-via-Nigeria artist Obongjayar has confirmed the news of his debut album and shared this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

SURFBORT - “HAPPY HAPPY HALLOWEEN”

Surfbort just released their new album which was produced by 4 Non Blonde's Linda Perry and now they're back with this spooky seasonal single. “Halloween is our favorite holiday and we celebrate it everyday so we wanted to make an extra spooky song to celebrate the ghouls and ghosts,“ says the band's Dani Miller. The video for the song was also directed by Perry.

--

LADYHAWKE - "TIME FLIES"

Pip Brown has shared a new single "Time Flies" that she describes as a love letter to Los Angeles. “I wrote this song in one of my first sessions back in LA with producer Tommy English," Pip says. "I had lived in LA for a number of years, and when I flew back into LA for the first time since moving home to New Zealand I had this intense feeling of nostalgia - the song is an ode to being back in Los Angeles.”

--

BEATRICE DEER - "HISTORY"

Montreal musician Beatrice Deer, who has collaborated with Besnard Lakes, Broken Social Scene, Land of Talk and more, will release new album SHIFTING on December 10. Beatrice is half-Inuk, half-Mohawk and "HISTORY" is one of the few English language tracks on the album, and is also a lovely piece of strummy, harmony-laden indie rock.

--

ALEX LAHEY - "SPIKE THE PUNCH"

Alex Lahey is back with an upbeat, energetic new single, "Spike the Punch," which she says " is a song about the fun that comes with self-sabotage and reckless abandon. It’s big, it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s its own beast. There are some super sinister tones in there rubbing up against really bright anime style guitar harmonies (guitarmonies, anyone?..) and shout choruses. ‘Spike’ feels like a raucous bookend to navigating these cruelly unpredictable times. Touch wood."

--

GILT - "IN WINDOWS"

Florida emo band GILT debut their new sound and vocalist with "In Windows," which you can read more about here.

--

THE COPYRIGHTS - "PART OF THE LANDSCAPE"

Midwest poppy punks The Copyrights' first album in seven years comes out Friday and here's one more single, which you can read more about here.

--

RISE AGAINST - "TALKING TO OURSELVES" (NOWHERE SESSIONS)

Here's the first single from Rise Against's new live EP Nowhere Sessions, which you can read more about here.

--

HEALTH & POPPY - "DEAD FLOWERS"

HEALTH have announced a second collabs album, and it'll include this new song with Poppy, which you can read more about here.

--

PRINCE DADDY AND THE HYENA - "CURLY Q"

Albany emo/punk upstarts Prince Daddy and the Hyena signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is "Curly Q," which you can read more about here.

--

BRIGHT MOMENTS (KELLY PRATT) - "LONELY CHILD"

Kelly Pratt is a multi-instrumentalist, conductor, arranger who was a longtime member of Beirut, is gearing up to release his first album as Bright Moments in a decade. This is the bouncy, earworm first single.

--

