So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DJ PREMIER & 2 CHAINZ - "MORTAGE FREE"

Legendary boom bap producer DJ Premier has teamed up with 2 Chainz for their first song together since 2 Chainz appeared on PRhyme's 2018 song "Flirt." "Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on PRhyme 2’s ‘Flirt,’ I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas with Statik Selektah earlier this year recording for various projects," Premier said. "I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night." It's a great song that reminds you 2 Chainz can do classic, '90s-style rap when he wants to.

--

ZANNIE - "MECHANICAL BULL"

Zannie (aka Brooklyn singer/songwriter Zannie Owens) has just signed to Kill Rock Stars, and their first single for the label is "Mechanical Bull," a gorgeously somber folk song that fans of early Angel Olsen should not sleep on.

--

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "GHOST (HART ISLAND)"

Age of Apocalypse, the rising, Life of Agony-ish band who fuse hardcore with bellowing clean vocals, have shared the second single off their upcoming debut full-length Grim Wisdom (due 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities), following "The Patriot," which we named one of the best punk songs of November. If you've been enjoying this band's output thus far, you'll like "Ghost (Hart Island)," which is cut from that same distinct cloth.

--

SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS - "NO MISTAKES"

Alt-country bad Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will release their third album Nightroamer on February 18 via Thirty Tigers. They've just shared new single "No Mistakes," and here's what Sarah says about it: "I’ve had my share of jealous and insecure partners and I know I’m not alone in that. ’No Mistakes’ takes aim at such folks with the message to get a damn grip and grow the hell up. If you’ve been mistreating your partner, quit pretending they’re the problem. Own up to your shit. Apologize, mean it, work hard on yourself. Hope like hell they give you another chance but know they don’t owe it to you."

--

SATARAY - "THE LAKE"

Olympia one-woman dark ambient project Sataray will release her Blood Trine Moon EP on February 11 via Scry Recordings, and the first single is "The Lake," which she says "explores the desire to sooth the ferocity of one's inner landscape through the energy of a deep, dark body of water."

--

RUNNNER - "COLORS" (SUN JUNE COVER)

Runnner have released a cover of their Run For Cover labelmates Sun June's "Colors," and their version features Sun June’s Laura Colwell on backing vocals. It's a warm, lovely reinvention of the original.

--

BATRY POWR (HUNDRED WATERS) - UN1TY FLUTE

Hundred Waters' Nicole Miglis also makes experimental ambient music as Batry Powr, and today she released two lengthy pieces under that moniker, plus a remix of one done by Mikey Maleki of Kodak to Graph.

--

BEN AULD - "D4A"

Bristol, UK-based singer songwriter Ben Auld will release new album, Lemongrass, in February via Earth Libraries and here's an early taste, a folky "classic tale of infatuation" that's thick with harmonies and bright acoustic instrumentation.

--

BLANKETMAN - "THE SIGNALMAN"

Blanketman hail from Manchester, England and aren't afraid to let their thick Northern accents shine through on their punky brand of indie rock. They've got a new single due out early next year and the gritty-but-melodic "The Signalman" is based on the 1976 BBC television adaptation of Charles Dickens' story of the same name.

--

ST VINCENT - "PAY YOUR WAY IN PAIN" (IDLES REMIX)

"What I really enjoy about the Daddy’s Home album is using this camp energy in a really violent way,” says IDLES' Mark Bowen of this remix. “This embracing of the nostalgic even the kitsch but using it to make progressive futuristic music. It reminded me a lot of the energy of early house and techno but wrapped up in this early '70s aesthetic. I wanted to ramp up the camp and the violence in the remix but still maintain the sentiments and sensibilities of the original track.”

--

SHAME - "BALDUR'S GATE"

Despite the Dungeons & Dragons-y title, Shame's new track is a holiday song of sorts, but apart from a hint of sleigh bells in the opening moments and a mention of Christmas, you wouldn't really know it. "Baldur's Gate" is definitely a Shame song, though, with sinewy guitars and a dark romantic vibe: "If I could rip off all my skin," Charlie Steen sings in the opening lines, "And parcel it inside a tin, I’d write your name in biro, on the ribbons, like decorations."

--

CROWBAR - "CHEMICAL GODZ"

Crowbar have finally announced their first album in over 5 years, Zero and Below, and shared this lead single which you can read more about here.

--

UNWED SAILOR - "BLIZ" (LIVE AT COMMVESS)

Post-rock vets Unwed Sailor have announced a new live EP, and you can read more about "Blitz" here.

--

AMERICAN FOOTBALL - "RARE SYMMETRY" & "FADE INTO YOU" (MAZZY STAR COVER)

American Football have released a new song backed by a cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You" (featuring Miya Folick), and you can read more about them here.

--

TIERRA WHACK - POP? EP

Tierra Whack is back with her second three-song EP in a week. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.