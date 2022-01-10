15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KEROSENE HEIGHTS - "TIRED OF ME"

Asheville emo band Kerosene Heights have released a new single, "Tired of Me," and if you like the noodly riffs and strained, shouted hooks of '90s Midwest emo you should give this a spin.

--

THE CHILLS - "I'LL STICK BY YOU" (MARLIN’S DREAMING COVER)

Last year, The Chills covered "I'll Stick by You" by Marlin's Dreaming as part of the Under Cover YouTube series. (Marlin's Dreaming also covered The Chills' "Pink Frost.") The song has now been released to streaming services.

--

JOHNNY MARR - "NIGHT AND DAY"

With the opening chord of "Night and Day" you know this is a Johnny Marr song. “I’m trying to be positive, for me and my audience, really,” Johnny says of the song which speaks to our pandemic times. “My personality is such that it occurs to me to think that way. I’m not just writing with positivity for the sake of a song. It’s real, and it’s also very necessary.” Johnny's new album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is out February 25 via BMG.

--

JAY FIZZLE - "LLD (LONG LIVE DOLPH)" (ft. RICCO BARRINO)

The great Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 last fall, and in celebration of his life, his Paper Route Empire label is putting out an album in tribute to him, Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph, on January 21. The first single comes from Jay Fizzle, who remembers his friend and collaborator with this touching, effective rap ballad.

--

VIO-LENCE - "FLESH FROM BONE"

Thrash veterans Vio-lence reunited in 2019 for live shows, and now they've announced the Let the World Burn EP, their first release in 29 years, due March 4 via Metal Blade. The first single is "Flesh From Bone," and the band -- which includes vocalist Sean Killian, guitarist Phil Demmel, and drummer Perry Strickland from the classic lineup, alongside guitarist Bobby Gustafson (ex-Overkill) and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-Fear Factory) -- stick to their '80s thrash guns. If not for the more modern production, "Flesh From Bone" could pass as an outtake from Vio-lence's classic era.

--

ASBJØRN - BE HUMAN (PLANNINGTOROCK REMIX)

Planningtorock has remixed Asbjørn's single "Be Human," giving it a retro, clubby feel. “I was very happy to do this remix for Asbjørn," says Jam Rahuoja Rostron aka Planningtorock. "His voice is beautiful and sensual. It was fun to create this kind of relaxed 90s dance track around them."

--

SILVERBACKS - A JOB WORTH SOMETHING

Dublin band SIlverbacks will release their debut album, Archive Material, next week and here's one last preview before they unleash the whole thing on the world. “For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated covid hospital in St James' Dublin," says frontman Daniel O'Kelly. "Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company. This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share.”

--

LADY WRAY - "JOY & PAIN"

Lady Wray's new album, Piece of Me, is out at the end of the month and here's the final pre-release track to whet your whistle. "Joy & Pain" is a slice of vintage-sounding soul.

--

SPIRITUALIZED - "CRAZY"

Spiritualized‘s new album Everything Was Beautiful is out February 25 and here's the second single. J Spaceman directed the video.

--

KAE TEMPEST - "MORE PRESSURE" FT KEVIN ABSTRACT

Kae Tempest will release new album The Line is a Curve on April 8 via American Recordings / Republic Records. For it they worked with longtime collaborator Dan Carey and executive producer Rick Rubin, both of whom worked on 2019's The Book Of Traps And Lessons. The album features appearances by Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract, Lianne La Havas, Fontaines DC's Grian Chatten, Confucius MC, and more. This is the first single.

--

CLOAKROOM - "FEAR OF BEING FIXED"

Heavy shoegazers Cloakroom have shared the third single off their upcoming "space western" concept album Dissolution Wave, and you can read about it here.

--

BARRIE - "QUARRY"

Barrie Lindsay announced her second album as Barrie, Barbara, and shared the third single from it, the dreamy "Quarry."

--

MARISSA NADLER - "SEABIRD" (ALESSI BROTHERS)

Marissa Nadler has announced a new EP, The Wrath of the Clouds, featuring three songs written during the sessions for last year's great The Path of the Clouds, and two covers. The first single is a cover of the Alessi Brothers' 1976 soft rock single "Seabird," and you can read more about it here.

--

EIGHT BELLS - "DESTROYER"

Portland post-metal trio Eight Bells will release their third album, Legacy of Ruin, in February via Prophecy Productions, and you can read more about the new eight-and-a-half minute single "Destroyer" here.

--

MAC GOLLEHON - "THE END IS THE BEGINNING"

Veteran trumpet player Mac Gollehon (who's played on records by David Bowie, Duran Duran, Chic, Blondie, and more) is releasing a new solo album, The End Is The Beginning, in February via Nefarious Industries, and here's the title track, which comes with a mob film-inspired music video starring Vincent Pastore, aka Big Pussy from The Sopranos. Read more about it here.

--

