FINNOGUNS WAKE (SHOGUN OF ROYAL HEADACHE) - A TALE OF TWO GEEZERS

Finnoguns Wake is the new band from former Royal Headache singer Shogun. These two songs lean a little more towards shoegaze haze than the revved up Undertones-style power-up of RH, but Shogun is still a helluva vocalist.

--

ZOLA JESUS - "INTO THE WILD"

Zola Jesus' new album Arkhon is out later this month via Sacred Bones, and she's shared another single from it, "Into the Wild," which she says "was written about the end of a relationship, and what seemed like the end of a former life. It was such an overwhelming, tumultuous time of my life; every step into the future felt like walking into the great unknown. My anxiety was at an all-time high, and getting through each day felt like a nearly impossible task. Songwriting was the only way to feel grounded in what I was experiencing. This song in particular became a beacon for me. I’m so grateful to have music as an outlet to help me navigate difficult periods, and hopefully those listening to this will also feel a deeper sense of stability through their own big changes."

--

CAREER WOMAN - "HEADACHES"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill's new single as Career Woman, "Headaches," is a lo-fi, melancholy folk song that she says is "A real personal one."

--

HI-FI TWINS - "REALLY FUCKED"

Hi-Fi Twins are a the South London duo of Zsa Zsa Sapien and Pop Group/Lee Perry collaborator Peter Harris. "Really Fucked," the Hi-Fi Twins' debut single, was mixed by the great Adrian Sherwood, and is equal parts funky, dubby and pissed off. Watch the video here.

--

DION LUNADON (EX-APTBS) - "SCREW DIVER"

Former A Place to Bury Strangers bassist Dion Lunadon releases his second solo album, Beyond Everything, tomorrow and here's one more taste before the whole thing drops. The video for "Screw Diver," which incorporates footage from grindhouse cult classic Werewolves on Wheels, was edited by Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta/At The Drive-In.

--

TUNNEL - "LEMONHEAD" FT BRENDAN CANTY

Led by Natasha Janfaza, DC band Tunnel make poppy, '90s-style indie rock and will release their debut EP in July. Check out first single "Lemonhead," featuring Brendan Canty (Fugazi, The Messthetics) on drums.

--

CHRIS GARNEAU - "BALLARD"

"I wrote this song after a vivid dream I had last summer where I met and fell in love with a vampire," says Chris Garneau of his haunting new single. "We agreed he could drink the blood from my neck, turning me, but two days later he disappeared. I never saw him again, not in my dreams not in real life. Even though it all happened while I was sleeping it stuck with me for a while, I couldn’t stop thinking about it for months until I finally wrote the song to get it out. I felt like I was hallucinating sometimes, like that it really happened. It was bizarre. Sort of hot, kinda fun, but also felt fucked up. Ultimately I was relieved to let go of the feeling."

--

RUBY GOON - "LEECH!"

Led by Russian-born musician Ivan Solimani-Lezhnev, Ruby Goon release their debut 7" this week via Erol Alkan's Phantasy Sound label. The laid-back psychedelia of "Leech!" makes a nice counterpoint to a-side "Cold Wind." Fans of Connan Mockasin take note.

--

FUTURE TEENS - "SAME DIFFERENCE"

Boston indie-punks Future Teens have shared a hooky new single, "Same Difference," the first of what they promise is more to come this year. "To me, the concept of a soulmate is fun but not true," vocalist and guitarist Daniel Radin says. "The closest thing is someone who shares or complements your differences. Finding that person is an entire journey itself. 'Same Difference' was born partially from this. Years ago, I asked my sister what’s different about her partner than past relationships. What makes it work? She said, ‘he calls me out on my bullshit.’ Making space for someone who you can be vulnerable around and yet still trust to hold you accountable is a difficult thing to find."

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "DIVA"

New York rapper Princess Nokia called her new song "Diva," and with her mix of rapping and powerhouse singing, she sounds like one too.

--

EXCAVATE - "IMPERIAL HORROR"

Memphis death metallers Excavate are releasing their Imperial Horror EP on Maggot Stomp tomorrow (6/10), and they've just dropped the first taste: the brutally groovy "Imperial Horror."

--

THE SLOW DEATH - "MAKE 'EM GO AWAY"

The Slow Death is the punk supergroup led by Jesse Thorson whose cast of members and collaborators includes members of The Ergs!, Dillinger Four, The Raging Nathans, Tiltwheel, and more, and their fourth LP Casual Majesty comes out July 8 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Here's the lead single.

--

SZA - CTRL (DELUXE EDITION)

In honor of the fifth anniversary of her debut studio LP, SZA shared a deluxe edition with seven previously unreleased tracks.

--

THE A'S (MEMS MOUNTAIN MAN & SYLVAN ESSO) - "HE NEEDS ME" (HARRY NILSSON COVER) & "WHY I'M GRIEVING" (DEZYRIK SISTERS COVER)

The A's is a duo featuring two thirds of Mountain Man: Amelia Meath (also of Sylvan Esso and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (also of Daughter of Swords). Their debut album Fruit features new interpretations of "lullabies, traditional ballads and rural standards" and comes out July 15 via Psychic Hotline -- check out two songs now.

--

SOCCER MOMMY - "NEWDEMO"

Soccer Mommy's latest single is another stunner with an ethereal, sparkling feel, which you can read more about here. It's the latest taste of her new album, Sometimes, Forever, due out later this month; pre-order it on limited edition milky clear vinyl.

--

