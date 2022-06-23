15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE INTERRUPTERS - "JAILBIRD"

The Interrupters have shared the third single off upcoming album In The Wild, and this one finds the band going in a punchy '70s power pop direction. It's also one of the band's most personal songs yet, with Aimee Interrupter using those anthemic hooks to discuss mental health issues.

--

ANTHONY GREEN - "TRADING DOSES"

Anthony Green has shared another song off his upcoming solo album Boom. Done.. Like the previous ones, "Trading Doses" finds Anthony putting his unique twist on horn-fueled art rock, adding in introspective lyricism and a hint of psychedelia.

--

NO. 2 - "I'M ON A MISSION"

No. 2 -- the band formed by Neil Gust after the breakup of Heatmiser (which also counted Elliott Smith and Sam Coomes as members) -- returned in 2020 with their first new song in 18 years, "You Might Be Right," and now they've announced a new album, First Love, due September 9 via Jealous Butcher. t includes "You Might Be Right," as well as the more recently-released "I'm On A Mission," which finds the band's '90s-style indie rock sounding as good today as it did in the actual '90s.

--

ANDREW COMBS - "THE SHIP"

Singer/songwriter Andrew Combs follows "(God)Less" with another taste of his upcoming album Sundays, a sentimental song about losing a friend to an overdose.

--

CHRIS CANTERBURY - "THE DEVIL, THE DEALER, & ME"

Louisiana-bred/Nashville-based singer/songwriter Chris Canterbury has announced a new album, Quaalude Lullabies, due September 23 via BFD/The Orchard. A press release says the album is about "the challenges of addiction, depression, loneliness, and coping," and those themes come through in a very impactful way on the mournful lead single "The Devil, The Dealer, & Me."

--

DIVINO NIÑO - "TU TONTO"

Divino Niño's new album Last Spa on Earth comes out September 23 via Winspear, and lead single "Tu Tonto" is an appealing first taste that offers up reggaeton with a punk edge.

--

MARCUS KING - "LIE LIE LIE"

Southern rocker Marcus King has shared another track off upcoming LP Young Blood, and it's another hard-rocking power trio jam that comes with a session video that really shows off the band's lively sound.

--

DAUGHN GIBSON - KRIMINELLE ENERGIE EP

Daughn Gibson hadn't released new music in six years, but he just returned with this new six-song EP, and it finds his gothic country in fine form.

--

GABE GURNSEY (FACTORY FLOOR) - "NEW KIND"

Factory Floor's Gabe Gurnsey will release new album Diablo on September 9 via Phantasy Sound. The funky "New Kind" is decidedly friendlier than FF's icy techno, and a lot of fun.

--

STEREOLAB - "ROBOT RIOT"

The fifth volume of Stereolab's non-LP/rarities series, titled Pulse of the Early Brain, will be out in September and features a few songs that have never seen release like this track which dates from 2000 and was written for a sculpture made by artist Charles Long.

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "YOUR REALITY"

Sylvan Esso are back with a new single, which you can read more about here.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "GREENVILLE" (LUCINDA WILLIAMS COVER)

Angel Olsen covered Lucinda Williams's "Greenville," and you can read more about it here.

--

DREADNOUGHT - "MIDNIGHT MOON"

The increasingly-genre-defying heavy band Dreadnought have announced their fifth album, The Endless, and released lead single "Midnight Moon." Read more about it here.

--

KATIE BEJSIUK (FREE CAKE FOR EVERY CREATURE) - "ONION GRASS"

Katie Bejsiuk, formerly known as Free Cake For Every Creature, is releasing her debut album under her own name, The Woman on the Moon, due out Friday (6/24) via Double Double Whammy. Like previous singles, "Onion Grass" is a raw, intimate folk track, that's immediately warm and appealing despite its spare structure.

--

VOXTROT - "KINDERGARTEN"

Voxtrot have released a previously unheard track from their forthcoming compilation Cut from the Stone: Rarities and B-Sides, and you can read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.