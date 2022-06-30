So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CRYALOT (SARAH BONITO) - "HELL IS HERE"

Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito has just shared a solo single under the name Cryalot. "Hell is Here" goes between synthy dreampop and crunchy nu-metal. “Hell is Here is about defeat; it depicts the part of the Icarus story after he descends into the sea.” says Sarah, “It explores this feeling of despair and powerlessness. Our world can twist so suddenly into a place where our reasons to live bring us no joy anymore. Nothing is the same... and it won’t be the same again. Hell is not below us, it’s here.”

--

GREENWITCH - GRID WALKER

LA death metal band Greenwitch just dropped this three-song single on Maggot Stomp, featuring the bone-crushing title track, the thrashy, whiplash-inducing "Icosahedron," and the 13-minute noise track "The Modification of Useless Appendages."

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - "SACRIFICIO"

Metallic hardcore band Si Dios Quiere have dropped a new song to coincide with the start of their tour, and it's a dose of brick-heavy rage, sung entirely in Spanish.

--

JUNTA - "SCREWDRIVER" & "POLICIA NO ME JODAS"

New York hardcore band Junta shares two pissed-off, heavy-as-fuck new songs.

--

ED ASKEW - "BURNING KINGS"

Having just dropped the piano-fueled collection Mysterious Night earlier this month, veteran singer/songwriter Ed Askew returns with another lovely piano song, this one fleshed out with some nice harmonica parts.

--

MAYA HAWKE - "THÉRÈSE"

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, announced her sophomore album, Moss, due out September 23. The first single is "Thérèse," which she told Jimmy Fallon about on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called Thérèse Dreaming, and it’s the name of the girl in the painting, and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me," she said.

--

ARP - "LE PALACE"

"The title was inspired by an interview I read with Edwige Belmore," says Arp's Alexis Georgopoulos of his new single, "Le Palace." "Edwige was the singer in the French new wave group Mathematiques Modernes and also the door person at Le Palace during its heyday. Her description of the scene was so colorful, so vivid — I got excited reading about all these characters from the art, music, and fashion worlds rubbing shoulders. It felt like a time when stylistic collision was encouraged." Arp's new album New Pleasures is out July 15

--

GWENNO - "N.Y.C.A.W."

Gwenno's terrific third album Tresor is out tomorrow and just ahead of that she's shared this new ethereal new single along with a remix.

--

NANCY - "I HATE ROCK & ROLL"

UK artist Nancy is gearing up to release his debut album and while details are still TBD, he's released this new single as an acid-tipped teaser. “Rock and Roll. My first true love”, NANCY says. “It's glamorous, decadent and ridiculous. Since I was 14 noodling in my bedroom, Rock and Roll has been everything I've ever wanted. I've been in love with Rock and Roll; I've dedicated my life to it. But now Rock and Roll has become a ball and chain. It's a cage of ambition I've built around myself; it's a golden carrot that I stagger towards, an oasis of aspiration in a desert of economic despair. So naturally, I wrote a song about it..I Hate Rock n Roll.”

--

TIËSTO & CHARLI XCX - "HOT IN IT"

"I knew from the second I heard Charli’s cut on the song that it was going to be a smash, and it’s been amazing to see how everyone has been reacting to the message of the song.” Tiësto says of their new joint single. "The heat on this one is incredible, so excited it’s finally out in the world!"

--

DAPHNI (CARIBOU'S DAN SNAITH) - "CLOUDY"

Caribou's Dan Snaith is back with Cherry, his first album as Daphni in five years, that will be out October 7 via Jialong. Here's the second single:

--

PINK FROST - "UNTIL THE SUMMER COMES"

Chicago's Pink Frost have announced Until the Summer Comes, their first album in five years, which will be out September 16 via Under Road Records. Watch the video for the title track now:

--

BENT ARCANA - "MISANTHROPE GETS LUNCH"

OSEES frontman John Dwyer’s experimental, improvisational group Bent Arcana release ‘Live Zebulon‘ in September.

--

AMYTHYST KIAH - "HITCHIN' A RIDE" (GREEN DAY COVER)

Amythyst Kiah has shared a Green Day cover off her upcoming covers EP, which also includes her recently-released Joy Division and Tori Amos covers. Read more about it here.

--

REJECTION PACT - "SOCIAL MURDER"

Boise, Idaho hardcore band Rejection Pact are releasing a two-song 2022 promo on Safe Inside Records on July 8, and we're now premiering one of the songs, "Social Murder." Read more about it here.

--

