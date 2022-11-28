15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MIKE, WIKI & THE ALCHEMIST - ONE MORE EP

Wiki and MIKE are both staples of NYC's underground rap landscape, and their styles are pretty different but they proved to have a lot of chemistry when they teamed up for a track on Wiki's Navy Blue-produced album Half God last year. Now they've got a collaborative EP out, entirely produced by The Alchemist (released in conjunction with a new campaign from Patta and Tommy Hilfiger), and it finds all three artists at the tops of their games and sounding great together.

--

THE CHISEL / MESS - SPLIT

UK punks The Chisel and Mexico punks Mess both pull from the gritty, anthemic sounds of street punk/Oi!, and they make for a great pair on this new split.

--

THE HOLOPHONICS - "LUMINAIRE"

Dallas/Brooklyn ska-punks The Holophonics have shared the second single from their upcoming album LAVOS (due 12/16 via Bad Time Records), and this one finds them exploring a more somber, melancholic side than the rippin' lead single.

--

ETHEL CAIN - "FAMOUS LAST WORDS (AN ODE TO EATERS)"

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored Luca Guadagnino's new adaptation of Bones and All, and now Ethel Cain has shared a song inspired by the film, which is about a pair of us-against-the-world young lovers who are cannibals.

--

KOOL G RAP - "BORN HUSTLER" (ft. AZ & 38 SPESH)

New York rap veteran Kool G has a new project, Last Of A Dying Breed, due on December 9, and he taps fellow Queens vet AZ and Rochester boom bap torch-carrier 38 Spesh for its nostalgia-inducing new single.

--

NICOLE DOLLANGANGER - "RUNNIN' FREE"

Following her recent single "Gold Satin Dreamer," her first new music of the year and the first taste of a new album due out in early 2023, Nicole Dollanganger has shared a second new single, "Runnin' Free," which pairs twinkly dream pop with a desolate, creepy aesthetic.

--

MOUNT WESTMORE - "FREE GAME"

Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort) are releasing their album on December 9, and new single "Free Game" finds these four vets putting a moody, modern spin on classic West Coast rap.

--

GAZ COOMBES (SUPERGRASS) - "LONG LIVE THE STRANGE"

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes' new solo album Turn the Car Around is out in January and here's another track from it. "Long Live the Strange" is a sweeping, widescreen celebration of the “weird and wonderful.”

--

KELE (BLOC PARTY) - "VANDAL THE FLAMES"

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party has announced new solo album The Flames Pt 2 which will be out March 24 via KOLA Records / !K7. The album art has Kele burning a copy of The Smiths' The Queen is Dead and this single follows suit, titled "Vandal the Flames." Kele says, “There haven’t been many things that have made me feel proud to be British recently but watching those people in Bristol pulling down the Colston statue made me feel immensely proud. It was ordinary people saying ‘no, this slaver does not represent my Britain.’ It was an act of defiance that I understood and I suddenly got a glimpse of a Britain I could believe in.”

--

KAM FRANKLIN (THE SUFFERS) - “A BITCH DIDN’T LISTEN”

“For those of us that partake in the healing benefits of cannabis, being mindful of your usage is extremely important, especially when it comes to edibles,” says The Suffers' Kam Franklin about this new song. “‘A Bitch Didn’t Listen’ is a song about knowing your dose, and the chaos that can ensue when you choose to go the opposite route. In my case, I thought I could handle more edibles than what was recommended by my good friend and THC expert, Margo Price. I was wrong, but at least I got a good laugh and a fun song out of it.”

--

GOLD PANDA - "PLASTIC FUTURE" (SKEE MASK REMIX)

Skee Mask has remixed "Plastic Future" from Gold Panda's new album, and Gold Panda also just spoke to us about the influences behind the LP.

--

MORRISSEY - "REBELS WITHOUT APPLAUSE"

The first single from Morrissey's upcoming solo album Bonfire of the Teenagers is the most blatantly Smiths-iest solo single he's ever released, with a Marr-esque guitar riff nicked in equal parts from "This Charming Man" and "Cemetery Gates."

--

ELK CITY - "APOLOGY SONG"

NJ band Elk City, whose lineup includes Sean Eden (Luna) and Richard Baluyut (Versus), have shared the video for "Apology Song" from their new album Above the Water. Exercise and emojis are involved.

--

METALLICA - "LUX ÆTERNA"

"Lux Æterna" is the first single from Metallica's just-announced new album 72 Seasons. Read more about it, and their 2023/2024 tour, here.

--

SKULLPRESSER (THE WONDER YEARS, MANNEQUIN PUSSY, etc) - "PROFIT FROM PAIN"

Skullpresser is a new Philly metallic hardcore band with members of The Wonder Years, Mannequin Pussy, Burdens, and One Dead Three Wounded. Read more about their debut single here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.