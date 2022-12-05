15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

AJJ - "THE BABY PANDA"

AJJ have signed to Hopeless Records and their first single for the label is "The Baby Panda," an under-two-minute power pop nugget about the climate crisis with an assist from Laura Stevenson.

--

THE LORD & DAVID PAJO - "NAZARITE"

The Lord (aka Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Goatsnake, Engine Kid, Southern Lord Records) teams up with Slint's David Pajo for "Nazarite," a song that actually kinda sounds a little like Slint meets Sunn O))).

--

NERVUS - "MICROSMILING"

UK indie-punks Nervus have shared a Bandcamp-only track "about navigating an increasingly hostile world, and it’s about being a little bit braver than you feel capable of."

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "LET GO, BE DRAGGED"

Having recently shared "Liar, Liar," Kevin Devine has now shared the other track from his new two-song 7". "Let Go, Be Dragged" is a lovely dose of folky guitar pop.

--

THE CHURCH - "C'EST LA VIE"

The Church have shared a second single from their upcoming album The Hypnogogue. "C'est La Vie" is classic-sounding The Church, with jangly guitars and a nicely dreamy chorus.

--

SUPERORGANISM – “WOOFIN’ AND MEOWIN'”

International indiepop act Superorganism wrote this song for the Christmas episode of FOX animated series HouseBroken. "We all love the show, and considering some cartoon themes and soundtracks shaped our childhoods and ultimately our tastes, it was super inspiring to get involved," the band said in a statement. "We wrote Woofin’ and Meowin’ immediately before we set off on our first tour since the pandemic, and I think you can feel that anxiety and excitement bubbling over. To me, it sounds like the excitement my family dog felt, reflecting our excitement as kids on Christmas day. Poor little fella had no idea why we were all so hyped up, but he just enjoyed the moment and got excited with us anyway."

--

HAMMOCK - "PROCESSION"/"LOVE IN THE VOID"

Post-rock/ambient duo Hammock release new album Love in the Void in January and here are two connected songs and one very cinematic video for both.

--

ARCANGEL - "LA JUMPA" (ft. BAD BUNNY)

Frequent collaborators Arcangel and Bad Bunny team up once again for a new thumping Latin rap banger.

--

GREATER PAIN - "HELL IS EMPTY"

NJHC band Greater Pain churning out crushing, '90s-style metallic hardcore on new single "Hell Is Empty," and the ass-beating vibes are spiced up with a hauntingly melodic chorus.

--

SIGNS OF PROGRESS - "TRUTH OR DARE"

Gainesville's Signs of Progress are back with the chuggy, glossy, and very catchy pop punk of "Truth or Dare."

--

KERATIN - ONLY EYE EP

Australia's Keratin (featuring a member of Gil Cerrone) offer up a fine mix of harsh screamo and gorgeously post-rocky instrumentals on their debut EP, Only Eye, out today via Tomb Tree Tapes.

--

COLONIAL WOUND - "HANDCUFF TRICK" & "ALTAR OF YOUTH"

Florida sludgy, noisy post-hardcore band Colonial Wound (members of Yashira and Kylesa) will follow last year's Degradation EP with their first full-length, Easy Laugh, this Friday (12/9) via Hex Records. Two tracks are out now, "Handcuff Trick" and "Altar of Youth," and both are caustic and abrasive and inject some Converge-y leads into their ten-ton murk.

--

JULIAN NEVER - "HIGH SCHOOL"

Julian Nevers is the solo project from Julian Elorduy who was drummer on Mayyors and also released music as Fine Steps. His debut album under this moniker is Pious Fiction and it will be out January 13 via Mt.St.Mtn. "High School" is anthemic power-pop with an early-'80s sheen.

--

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "WELCOME TO MY ISLAND"

Caroline Polachek's new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You will be out on Valentine's Day and this giddy, effervescent track opens the record and gives it its title.

--

JESUS PIECE - "AN OFFERING TO THE NIGHT"

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece are finally ready to follow their great 2018 debut LP Only Self with their anticipated sophomore album, which is due in spring 2023 via their new label home, Century Media. Along with the announcement comes a new single, "An Offering To The Night," and it's a very promising return. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.