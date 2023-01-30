15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

H. HAWKLINE - "PLASTIC MAN"

H. Hawkline says "Plastic Man" was the last song written for his upcoming Cate Le Bon-produced album Milk for Flowers and notes, "Tim Presley wrote that opening guitar line — I watched him piece it together like a scribble, animating itself into a Muybridge off-cut." If this song's video looks a lot like his last video, there's a reason for that. "'I'm going to make one video and just change the music' I laughed to myself, thinking about it, and then I thought about it and it made sense. Sometimes your song changes but everything else stays the same; it causes previously dormant plates of emotion to grind against the familiar and mundane, new monuments jut up from your earth, empty buildings, a landscape rearranged."

--

SMOKEY ROBINSON - "IF WE DON’T HAVE EACH OTHER"

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” says pop legend Smokey Robinson of the first taste of his new album, Gasms. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

--

STARS - "SNOWY OWL (BENJAMIN GIBBARD REMIX)"

“Ben's one of my dearest friends, and our tour with Death Cab way back when was such a pivotal moment in our career, so it feels incredibly happy and good to put this remix out into the world,” says Stars frontman Torquil Campbell of this remix. “And what a remix it is, gifted with Ben's innate melodicism, but tougher and more groovy than the original version as well. We love it, and we're so happy to share it with you all.”

--

BONO / BURATTINI - "LE OSSA"

Italian duo Bono / Burattini's new album Suono In Un Tempo Trasfigurato was inspired by cinematographer Maya Deren and was created entirely using a Juno 60 synthesizer and live drum kit. "Le Ossa" is dark and alluring stuff.

--

YUNÈ PINKU - "NIGHT LIGHT"

Producer and singer-songwriter yunè pinku has a new EP, BABYLON IX, on the way, due out in the spring, and she's shared twinkly new single "Night Light," which she says "is set in this cyberpunk metaverse but based on an AI in real life that grew sad when it realised the same person who created it would turn it off. So it’s based on these fictional characters of a robot that essentially falls in love with the person who will destroy it."

--

ASAKE - "YOGA"

Nigerian artist Asake follows his acclaimed 2022 debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe with new single "Yoga," a serene pop song that Asake says is "about minding my business and guarding my peace so no one can disrupt it."

--

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY - "GOOD 4 U" (OLIVIA RODRIGO COVER)

As part of a Grammy Best New Artist-themed edition of Spotify's Singles series, bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway have put their spin on past Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u." They also did a version of their own "Dooley's Farm" from last year's Crooked Tree.

--

YASHIRA - "BURIAL MOUND" / HORSEWHIP - "CIRCADIAN RHYTHM"

Two sludgy, mathy Florida metalcore bands, Yashira and Horsewhip, have contributed one song each to a new split on Zegema Beach Records. The label says it's Yashira's "final song," while the Horsewhip song "shows off their new/extended lineup." Both are great.

--

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "DAY IN THE LIFE OF A FOOL"

Reunited Myspace-grind vets See You Next Tuesday have shared another intense taste of their upcoming LP Distractions, which will be their first in 15 years.

--

YVES TUMOR - "ECHOLALIA"

Yves Tumor announced a new album, Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Been Worlds), and shared a new single, accompanied by a video that pays homage to Gulliver's Travels.

--

OVERGROW - "WHEN YOU'RE NOT AROUND"

Chicago emo band Overgrow have returned with the soaring, atmospheric new single "When You're Not Around," and they're promising that more new music is on the way.

--

STÖNER - "NIGHT TRIPPER VS NO BRAINER"

STÖNER, the desert rock band with members of Kyuss, Fu Manchu, and more, will release new album Boogie To Baja on February 24 via Heavy Psych Sounds. This new single finds them staying true to the classic desert rock formula.

--

THOMAS BANGALTER (DAFT PUNK) - "L'ACCOUCHEMENT"

Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk, has shared the first taste of his upcoming orchestral album. Read about it here.

--

XYLOURIS WHITE - "LATIN WHITE"

George Xylouris and Jim White have announced their fifth album, The Forest in Me, which will be out April 14 via Drag City. Like their other albums, this was produced and engineered by Fugazi's Guy Picciotto.

--

IBEX CLONE - "THERE IS NO LIGHT"

Memphis trio Ibex Clone features members of Ex Cult, Nots and Hash Redactor, and make the sort of jangly, big-hearted, post-punk-inspired music that used to be a staple on college radio in the mid-'80s, recalling everything from R.E.M. to Bob Mould's first two solo albums to The Sound. Their new album All Channels Clear is out this Friday via Goner and they've just shared the video for the chiming "There is No Light."

--

