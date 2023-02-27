So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE ORIELLES - "AIRTIGHT" (LIVE AT STOLLER HALL)

Last November, Liverpool/Manchester band The Orielles performed with orchestral backing from The Northern Session Collective. That concert is getting released as a live album, Live At Stoller Hall, this week. You can listen to "Airtight" which was originally on last year's Tableau.

--

TRUTH CULT - "NAKED IN THE END"

Baltimore's Truth Cult release their sophomore full-length, Walk The Wheel, this Friday (3/3), and ahead of its release they've shared a final advance single, "Naked In The End," which has Paris Roberts and Emily Ferrara trading off vocals and harmonizing.

--

LOS BITCHOS - "TEQUILA" (THE CHAMPS COVER) & "TRAPDOOR" (KING GIZZARD COVER)

Los Bitchos have a new digital EP, titled PAH!, that's out today and comes just ahead of their upcoming UK/EU tour with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. It features covers of King Gizzard's "Trapdoor," and The Champs' classic rock instrumental "Tequila," now with a punky spirit (and lyrics!). Say the band, "Tequila has been the joyfully unhinged ending to our set for the past year. It always feels like it could fall apart at any moment and we wanted to capture that energy on the recording."

--

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY - "STIGMERGY"

Chicago's Natural Information Society have announced new album Since Time Is Gravity, which will be out April 14 via eremite Records and features bandleader Joshua Abrams backed by Lisa Alvarado (harmonium), Mikel Patrick Avery (drums), and Jason Stein (bass clarinet) are Hamid Drake (tabla, tar), Josh Berman and Ben Lamar Gay (cornets), Nick Mazzarella and Mai Sugimoto (alto saxophones & flute), Kara Bershad (harp), and Ari Brown (tenor saxophone). Get a taste via 13-minute album centerpiece "Stigmergy."

--

SVALBARD - "ETERNAL SPIRITS"

Bristol's Svalbard are back with their first new music since 2020's excellent When I Die, Will It Get Better?. "This song is a heartfelt tribute to our metal heroes who are gone but will never be forgotten, because their legacy lives on in the millions of hearts they have touched with their music," vocalist Serena Cherry says. "It’s crushing when your heroes die, but with this song we want to commemorate our late heroes’ glorious music and the legions of bands they have inspired. That inspiration will never die. On a more personal level, Joey Jordison was the person who inspired me to pick up an instrument. I started learning drums when I was 12 years old because of the energy and passion he exuded from his playing. When I listened to his drumming, every hit gave me a surge of motivation. His creative spark lit a fire within me that will never be extinguished. I’d like to dedicate Eternal Spirits to his memory."

--

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK - "ADMIRATION"

Labyrinth, the new album from Heather Woods Broderick, is out in April, and the latest single is "Admiration," which was inspired by Broderick's trip to her former Oregon home during the 2020 wildfires. "I was scared and missing my partner, not knowing whether I should evacuate or which road I’d have the best chance to get out on,” she says. "Amidst my fear and feelings of helplessness amplifying the current state of the world, I was also remembering what I have to be grateful for – trying to use fear and uncertainty as a vehicle for hope."

--

LANNDS - "VEGA"

LANNDS debut album Music For The Future is out this Friday and just ahead of that they've shared one last preview via the hazy, woozy "Vega."

--

AGGROS - "CHAOS MAGIC" (VIN CIN REMIX)

Parris Mayhew, formerly of Cro-Mags, has a new album on the way as Aggros, Rise of the Aggros, due out March 1. Ahead of its release, he's shared a riff-heavy instrumental track, featuring Chuck Leniham of Crumbsuckers.

--

DAUGHTER - "SWIM BACK"

Daughter's first album since 2016, Stereo Mind Game, is out in April, and the latest single is "Swim Back," which layeres Elena Tonra's hushed vocals with shoegazy guitars and strings from London's 12 Ensemble.

--

PACKS - "BROWN EYES"

Canadian band PACKS have shared another song from their upcoming album Crispy Crunchy Nothing. "I had lots of fun writing this song because it’s a simple rock song about falling in love disorientatingly hard and fast," says singer/songwriter Madeline Link of the sludgy "Brown Eyes," adding, "Disorientationally? Disorientably? Love disorients me."

--

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE - "TIN MAN"

Pittsburgh's Feeble Little Horse have announced a new album, Girl With Fish, which will be out May 27 via Saddle Creek. It's their first album for the label and the band produced it themselves. This is the first single.

--

STARS - "PRETENDERS" (ILLUMINATI HOTTIES REMIX)

Stars announced a deluxe edition of their 2022 album From Capelton Hill, due out April 21 via Last Gang Records/MNRK, and shared a radially reworked version of "Pretenders" from Sarah Tudzin, aka illuminati hotties.

--

SLOW PULP - "CRAMPS"

"The song came out of a jam at practice right after I had proclaimed that my period cramps were particularly bad that day," Slow Pulp lead singer Emily Massey says of new single "Cramps." "It is about searching for things you wish you had in other people and creating this character in your head that has all the physical and emotional attributes you feel that you are lacking." Read more about it here.

--

WEBBED WING - RIGHT AFTER I SMOKE THIS... EP

Philly rockers Webbed Wing surprise-released new EP Right After I Smoke This... today, a mix of post-punk, country-rock, and emo. Read more about it here.

--

LANTERNS ON THE LAKE - "THE LIKES OF US"

Lanterns on the Lake announced a new album, Versions Of Us, and shared opening single, which you can read more about here.

--

