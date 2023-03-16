16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BELINDA CARLISLE - "BIG BIG LOVE"

The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle is back with her first pop solo single since 1997. "Big Big Love" was co-written with soundtrack hitmaker Diane Warren who wrote Belinda's 1988 hit "I Get Weak." Say Warren, “I'm so excited for everyone to hear Belinda’s new record. She’s never sounded better. It's so great to be working together again after all these years. From 'I Get Weak' and now to 'Big Big Love,' a new chapter has begun. I can't wait for everyone to hear these new hits!” This will be on Belinda's new Kismet EP that will be out May 12 via RAF/BMG.

--

MICROWAVE - "FERRARI"

Atlanta emo band Microwave go in a chiller direction on new single "Ferrari," as the band explains: "We were listening to a lot of Spirit of the Beehive, Big Thief, Sorry, Foxing and Frank Ocean while working on it, which speaks to the moody, chill, trippy, Neo-soul vibe we were going for."

--

MARGO PRICE - "CHANGE OF HEART" (ft. SIERRA FERRELL)

Margo Price has shared a new version of "Change of Heart" from her latest album Strays. This one's stripped down and acoustic, and it features guest vocals from Sierra Ferrell.

--

THE TOADS - "NATIONALSVILLE"

Melbourne band The Toads include members of The Shifters, Parsnip, and Ausmuteants and will release their debut album, In The Wilderness, on Jun 9 via Upset the Rhythm. Fans of The Fall should definitely check out "Nationsville."

--

TRUST FUND – “ANIMALS IN WAR” FT EX-VÖID

Trust Fund, the UK indie group led by Ellis Jones, broke up in 2018 but returned last year and has just released this very pretty song that features Ex-Vöid’s Owen Williams and Lan McArdle (who were also both in Joanna Gruesome). Shades of Elliott Smith.

--

HÆLOS - "HEAR ME"

London trio HÆLOS bring strong trip hop vibes on new single "Hear Me," to this excellent, glitchy new single.

--

SNAKEHIPS & TKAY MAIDZA - "SHOW ME THE MONEY"

After a string of singles and EPs, Snakehips are gearing up to release their first full-length studio album, never worry, later this year. From it they've shared this sparkling collaboration with Tkay Maidza. "Recently I’ve been into manifesting and self-growth and I felt like it would be cool to make a song that is very pro ‘getting your bag," Maidza says. “I wanted it to be from a more positive outlook; it’s fine if you want to achieve your goals and you don’t have time for other people to waste. I’ve been a huge fan of Snakehips for a long time now so I’m really glad we got to finally work on this together.”

--

CHUCK STRANGERS - "VENISON" (ft. NAVY BLUE)

Chuck Strangers has announced a new EP, Boys & Girls, due May 12 via Lex Records. First single "Venison" is an infectiously laid-back rap song featuring Navy Blue.

--

WORLD NEWS – “WRAPPED IN GOLD”

“‘Wrapped In Gold’ questions the often mistaken correlating exclusivity of physical things and happiness,” says Alex of London band World News of the group's slightly gothy new single. “We aren’t there yet, but who cares because the grass isn’t always greener, it’s just different.”

--

ALISON GOLDFRAPP - "SO HARD SO HOT"

“I wanted to do something that had that very clubby, acid-y feeling to it," says Alison Goldfrapp of this new single she made with James Greenwood. "But I wanted lightness to come out of the chorus – there’s tension there, as well as euphoric freedom.” Alison's first ever solo album, The Love Invention, will be out May 12 via Skint.

--

MEYHEM LAUREN, MADLIB & DJ MUGGS - "FRESH OUT THE WATER" AND "WILD SALMON"

Rapper and cooking show host Meyhem Lauren has tapped legendary producers Madlib and DJ Muggs to entirely helm his latest album, Champagne For Breakfast, due April 7. Its only guest is frequent Meyhem Lauren collaborator Action Bronson, and two singles are out now.

--

PUPIL SLICER - "BLOSSOM"

London's Pupil Slicer will follow their great 2021 debut LP Mirrors with their sophomore album Blossom on June 2 via Prosthetic. It was produced by Lewis Johns (Rolo Tomassi, Svalbard, Employed To Serve), and singer/guitarist Kate Davis says it's a "hard sci-fi/cosmic horror concept album" that covers a lot more musical ground than the mathcore-inspired Mirrors. Check out the title track.

--

LA PRIEST - "IT'S YOU"

Former Late of the Pier frontman and bespoke drum machine designer Sam Estgate is back with Fase Luna, his third album as LA Priest, that will be out May 5 via Domino. The first single is "It's You," a squidgy pop number that sounds pleasingly like a cassette deck whose belt needs to be changed.

--

PHOENIX / CLAIRO - "AFTER MIDNIGHT"

Phoenix have shared a new version of their Alpha Zulu track "After Midnight" that they made with Clairo, who here shares lead vocals with Thomas Mars. “We’ve loved Claire since day 1! What a treat it is to have her sing with us," the French band say, while Clairo adds, "I've been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I'm very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix."

--

HEART ATTACK MAN - "FREAK OF NATURE"

Heart Attack Man have announced a new album, Freak of Nature, due May 26, and they've shared its title track. "The record started to become its own thing after we wrote this one," singer/guitarist Eric Egan says. "There’s an overarching method to all of the madness. Musically, we’re leveling up. We allowed ourselves to grow."

--

