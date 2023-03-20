15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAZY - OTHERBODY EP

Richmond power popster (and Militarie Gun collaborator) Dazy has shared a new eight-song EP with unreleased music from the sessions for last year's OUTOFBODY. As on the full-length, these tracks will take you right back to the peak alt-rock era.

--

BONGZILLA - "HIPPIE STICK"

Wisconsin stoners Bongzilla will release new album Dab City on June 2 via Heavy Psych Sounds, and their slowed-down fuzz sounds as tasty as ever on new single "Hippie Stick."

--

VEEZE - "GOMD"

Detroit rapper Veeze returns with a melodic, slurred delivery on new single "GOMD."

--

CONNECTIONS - "BIRD HAS FLOWN"

Columbus indie rockers Connections will release new album Cool Change on Friday via Trouble in Mind and just ahead of that they've shared this rousing anthem from it.

--

STARS - BACK TO THE END (YUMI ZOUMA REMIX)

"“There's not many bands in the world right now who understand melody and style the way Yumi Zouma does,” says Stars’ Torquil Campbell of the new remix the New Zealand band Yumi Zouma did for "Back to the End." “I've been a huge fan for years, and also felt like they were kindred spirits in their pursuit of the perfect pop song. We're thrilled to have them touch our music so beautifully.”

--

THE JAPANESE HOUSE - "BOYHOOD"

Amber Bain, aka The Japanese House, is back with a new single, "Boyhood." "When Katie and I were young and in love, we fantasized about riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then," she says. "This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can’t help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it’s about hope for overcoming those things. Look at us now: not riding away, but towards… something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I’m recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we’d always planned. Rip Bam Bam xxx."

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "TWINS"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson will release Western Cum, his second solo album, on June 23 via Drag City and here's a second song from it. "Twins" is chill and twangy in a '70s rock kind of way.

--

SHANNON LAY - "FROM THE MORNING" (NICK DRAKE COVER)

Shannon Lay's new covers album is out next month via Sub Pop, and she's given us another advance taste with her rendition of Nick Drake's "From the Morning." "When I decided to do a covers record, I knew I had to pay tribute to Nick Drake," she says. "Pink Moon is one of those records I never get tired of listening to. I chose two songs from it, “From the Morning” and “Horn.” The combo felt really nice, and doing a little John Fahey treatment on “Horn” ended up bringing it into this lovely realm of goodness. Nick Drake left this earth far too soon, but he lives on in his amazing songs. I hope somewhere, somehow, he knows how influential he is. Anytime, any mood, Nick Drake always hits just right."

--

HOLIDAY GHOSTS - "FAVOURITE FREAK"

UK band Holiday Ghosts have shared another song from their upcoming album Absolute Reality. "Favorite Freak" is in the twee side of garage rock, jangly and very catchy. Absolute Reality is out April 21 via FatCat.

--

SIGNS OF PROGRESS - "SALTWATER"

Gainesville pop punks Signs of Progress have shared new single "Saltwater," and it's a soaring, super catchy song.

--

OLTH - "THE LAST SONG"

NYC screamo band OLTH are opening for Liturgy at TV Eye on Thursday (3/23), and they've also got a new album called every day is sOmeOne's speciaL day due June 2 via Zegema Beach Records. Lead single "THe LasT sOng" starts out harsh and caustic before turning into some Slint-like post-rock.

--

GLASS CASKET - "LET THEM GO"

Deathcore vets Glass Casket (who shared members with Between the Buried and Me) are back with their first new music in 17 years. Their new self-titled EP arrives June 9 via Silent Pendulum, and here's chaotic lead single "Let Them Go."

--

KEROSENE HEIGHTS - "KATHRYN"

Asheville, NC emo-punks Kerosene Heights recently dropped this track, and it's a real ripper with hooks for days.

--

FROMJOY - "SERAPH" (ft. IRIS.EXE)

Houston's fromjoy have tapped iRis.EXE for a dose of brutal metalcore with a synthy, poppy midsection.

--

COOLIO - "TAG 'YOU IT'" (ft. TOO $HORT & DJ WINO)

A posthumous Coolio album called Long Live Coolio has been announced and is set to arrive later this year. You can read about first single "TAG 'You It'" here.

--

