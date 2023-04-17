So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GRUPO FRONTERA x BAD BUNNY - "UN X100TO"

Fresh off headlining Coachella, Bad Bunny has assisted Mexican norteño band Grupo Frontera on their new single. "I’ve been in love with this whole movement, this new movement of Mexican music," Bad Bunny told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I think the world needed to know more about all culture, the Latin culture. Another perspective is not only reggaeton and perreo and urban music. There are also other very beautiful and very wild genres of Latin music."

--

JAY-Z - "NEW YORK (CONCEPT DE PARIS)"

Jay-Z has released a new version of "Empire State of Mind" that includes elements of Gil Scott-Heron's "New York Is Killing Me." He debuted it during a performance at Paris’ Louis Vuitton Foundation, which celebrated the opening of the “Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands” exhibition, over the weekend, and then gave the song an official release.

--

SUDAN ARCHIVES - "SELFISH SOUL" (ODESZA REMIX)

Fresh off playing Coachella, Sudan Archives has released an ODESZA remix of "Selfish Soul," and the Seattle duo give the song an EDM-sized rework.

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "TRUE LOVE" FT. 070 SHAKE

Following his weekend one Coachella set, Christine and the Queens has released another single from his new album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love. The Mike Dean-produced track features a guest verse from 070 Shake.

--

GREG MENDEZ - "BEST BEHAVIOR" / "HOPING YOU'RE DOING OKAY"

Philly singer/songwriter Greg Mendez is releasing a new self-titled album on May 5 via Forged Artifacts/Devil Town Tapes, and he's just shared two new songs from it. Both are intimate, acoustic songs of the Elliott Smith variety.

--

ELUVIUM - "MASS LOSSLESS INTERBEING" & "A FLOATING WORLD OF DEMONS"

Ambient veteran Eluvium has shared two more gorgeously enveloping soundscapes from his upcoming album (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality.

--

GABE 'NANDEZ - "TRANSACTIONS"

New York rapper Gabe 'Nandez releases his new album Pangea on 4/20 via P.O.W. Recordings, and new single "Transactions" is a loud, clattering rap song that hooks you right away.

--

KAL MARKS - "F*CK THAT GUY (2023)"

Boston indie rockers Kal Marks have re-recorded "F*ck That Guy" off 2018's Universal Care with their current four-piece lineup, and they say this recording reflects the way the song has evolved at their live shows over time. They're also gearing up for a tour with Chicago garage punks Meat Wave, including a show at NYC's TV Eye on April 28 with support from Jobber (ex-Speedy Ortiz/Hellrazor).

--

HOLIDAY GHOSTS - "AGAIN AND AGAIN"

UK group Holiday Ghosts release new album Absolute Reality this week and have shared one final song before the whole thing is out. Fans of The Clean will probably did the strummer "Again and Again." Says the band's Ben Nightingale, “I wrote ‘Again and Again’ in a moment of realisation where the place beyond my peripheral vision had doubled over to confront me. I had begun to neglect the things you forget about when you’re traveling through a tunnel, seeing things through a pinhole; the song is an ode to naïveté and the trials and tribulations that often plague those who dance blindfolded in snake pits”.

--

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - "FOURTH WALL"

"I wanted to write a song with narrative lyrics and an instrumental string climax," says John Andrews of this lush song from his upcoming Love for the Underdog. "It’s about coincidental moments of life imitating art. When it feels like the universe is tapping you on the shoulder & breaking the fourth wall." The new album is out next week.

--

KINGS NEVER DIE (mem DOG EAT DOG, MUCKY PUP, BIOHAZARD, MURPHY'S LAW, WISDOM IN CHAINS) - "STAY TRUE"

Kings Never Die formed in 2020 by veteran members of the East Coast hardcore scene, and now they're set to release their first full-length, All The Rats, on May 26 via Metalville Records. New single "Stay True" is a metallic hardcore anthem that encourages you to stay true to yourself.

--

MUNA - "ONE THAT GOT AWAY"

MUNA debuted "One That Got Away" during their weekend one Coachella set, and now they've officially released it. “This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you," Katie Gavin says. "It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track. Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear."

--

MO TROPER - "FOR YOU TO SING"

Powerpop oddball Mo Troper is back with another infectious tune. "''For You to Sing' nearly ruined my life," Mo says. "At the end of last year I got the keys to a couple of studios around town and it was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me. This recording is the direct result of that. I ended up bouncing over 70 individual tracks--some recorded to 2" tape at the studio, some recorded at home on my laptop, iPhone and 8-track--to a 24-track tape machine. It's a song about rumor, innuendo and other pervert stuff. It's a Carnival of Jealousy."

--

BETTER LOVERS (ex-EVERY TIME I DIE, DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "30 UNDER 13"

Three former Every Time I Die members have a new band fronted by The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, and frequent ETID producer Will Putney is in the group as well. You can read about their debut single "30 Under 13" here.

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "OUTLOOK"

The Front Bottoms have announced a new album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, and you can read about lead single "Outlook" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.