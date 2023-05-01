15 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALAN PALOMO (NEON INDIAN) & MAC DEMARCO - "NUDISTA MUNDIAL '89 FT. MAC DEMARCO"

"While working on a few tunes, I was trying to get a hold of this certain piano," Neon Indian's Alan Palomo says of his first single under his own name, a collaboration with Mac DeMarco. "My keyboard player told me Mac had one at his studio so I hit him up. And on one breezy day in May, we sang a duet about two guys going to a nude beach together in Ibiza." That duet, "Nudista Mundial '89," sounds pretty much like what you'd expect these two to cook up.

--

J. NAVARRO & THE TRAITORS - "FOR THE BROKEN"

The Suicide Machines vocalist J. Navarro and his band The Traitors have shared the second taste of their upcoming album for Bad Time Records, All of Us Or None, and it's an awesome blend of mid-tempo, feel-good reggae and punky grit.

--

SLUM VILLAGE - "JUST LIKE YOU" (ft. LARRY JUNE & THE DRAMATICS)

Fresh off appearing on Larry June's great new album with The Alchemist, The Great Escape, veteran Detroit hip hop group Slum Village have tapped Larry for the new single off their first album in over seven years. The song also features vocals from Detroit soul veterans The Dramatics.

--

GLOSS UP - "CHECK" (FEAT. SEXYY RED)

Memphis rapper Gloss Up is back with catchy trap anthem "Check," featuring St. Louis-based Sexyy Red, following Gloss's January album Before The Gloss Up. Gloss Up and Sexyy Red's verses shine over the simple piano-and-drums beat, keeping their confident lyrics about chasing money crystal clear.

--

PAP CHANEL - "LEFT RIGHT"

Atlanta's Pap Chanel has shared an infectious trap track, "Left Right." It's another single from her upcoming LP Paptivities, out May 12 via 4th & Broadway/1865/Def Jam Recordings. The beat of "Left Right" is built on marching band disciplines, and the song comes with a music video nodding at the culture of marching bands and majorettes at H.B.C.U.s.

--

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN - "5 O'CLOCK"

"5 O'Clock" is the newest single from Texan rapper Teezo Touchdown, following recent track "Familiarity." The song tracks the theatrical artist's day in Los Angeles, complete with a typical traffic jam. "5 O'Clock" comes with a music video and sketch directed by Marcos Segura and Teezo himself.

--

JASONMARTIN (FKA PROBLEM) & HARRY FRAUD - "FAMILY TREE"

Compton rapper Problem is now going by his birth name, JasonMartin, and his new album I Owe Myself comes out next week (5/12). The first single is the jazzy, Harry Fraud-produced "Family Tree."

--

JHAYCO - "MAMI CHULA" (ft. QUEVEDO)

Fresh off making a surprise appearance with Bad Bunny at Coachella, Jhayco unleashes his latest single, "Mami Chula." It's a catchy, hard-hitting reggaeton banger that keeps the momentum of recent single "Cueropecito" going.

--

CITY MORGUE - "SKULL & BONES 322"

City Morgue, the project of ZillaKami and SosMula, shared hard-hitting, punk-influenced track "Skull & Bones 322." It's led by excellent verses by both rappers, and closes with a charged-up electronic outro.

--

LOLA BROOKE - "JUST RELAX"

Fresh off several festival appearances, rising Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke has shared throwback single "Just Relax." The song's beat features jazzy bass and trap-inspired percussion--flipping Black Sheep classic "The Choice Is Yours"--accompanying Lola's clever, unrelenting verses.

--

REVENGE BEAST - "INCLINATION TO DARKNESS"

Northeast death metallers Revenge Beast (whose guitarist is Marc Rizzo of Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Niño, etc) will release a self-titled album on June 30 via Upstate Records and here's the brutal new single.

--

DESIRE - "I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH" / GLÜME - "IT'S SO GOOD TO BE BACK" (METRONOMY COVERS)

Desire and Glüme will be joining Metronomy for select dates on their tour that starts this week and to celebrate both have offered up

--

LIGHTNING DUST - "DIFFERENT WAR"

Vancouver duo Lightning Dust have shared another track from their new album Nostalgia Killer which is out June 9 via Western Vinyl. The duo's Amber Webber says, “I wrote ['Different War'] knowing love had died despite our best efforts to revive it. It’s a song about defeat, surrender and acceptance, comparing love to war. Josh ran with this feeling and created an atmosphere of plodding tension, slowly building to an epic orchestral crescendo, then giving way to a lonely spaciousness.”

--

KNOWER – “I’M THE PRESIDENT”

Los Angeles duo Knower (Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi) have announced new album Knower Forever which will be out June 2. It's their first album in seven years and first single/video "I'm the President" is funky and fun and features a horn section, string section and a choir.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.