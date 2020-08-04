150+ NYC clubs form the NY Independent Venue Association to help survive COVID-19

Over 150 NYC clubs have banded together to form the New York Independent Venue Association, which is affiliated with the National Independent Venue Association. They've designated August 4 as a Day of Action to seek support for the passage of the bi-partisan Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act, two bills that have been introduced to help ensure the survival of independent venues across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study found that 90% of venues could be forced to shut down permanently without aid.

Among the NYC venues that are part of the NYIVA: SummerStage, Manhattan Center / Hammerstein Ballroom, Bowery Ballroom, United Palace, Town Hall, Baby's All Right, Elsewhere, City Winery, Le Poisson Rouge, Saint Vitus, Joe's Pub, The Bell House, Market Hotel, Mercury Lounge, Union Pool, SOB's, Iridium Room, ISSUE Project Room, Caroline's, Blue Note, House of Yes, Barbès, Knitting Factory, Knockdown Center, RAD Theater (formerly PlayStation Theater), Littlefield, Murmrr, Bowery Electric, Pianos, Berlin, and Public Records. The full list of associated venues is below.

A few factoids shared with today's announcement:

On average, a NY venue already has $150,000 their landlord could claim in arrears and more than 80% of venues have no definitive arrangement with their landlords.

Live streaming has yet to become a viable source of revenue. The average NY venue’s monthly profit from F&B, live streams, and merchandise comes out to $375 (after labor and cost of goods).

On average, a venue will need $300,000 to sustain itself if they are to remain closed until 2021. $60 million for the industry in aggregate

A million and a half people have written their representatives via SaveOurStages, but the bills still need to gain more traction. It only takes about a minute to fill out the form and write your representatives and support both the NYIVA and NIVA.

In June, two NYC Councilmembers, Justin Brannan of Brooklyn (who was in hardcore bands Indecision and Most Precious Blood before getting into politics), and Keith Powers of Manhattan, formed the "CBGB Caucus" in the NYC Council to help support independent music venues as they remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NYIVA Member List

11th St. Bar

ALPHAVILLE

Arlene's Grocery

Avant Gardner

Baby's All Right

Barbès

Berlin Under A

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater

Blackthorn 51

Blue Gallery

Blue Note Entertainment Group - Blue Note New York, Napa, Hawaii, Sony Hall NYC & Howard Theatre DC

Bowery Ballroom

C'mon Everybody

Carolines on Broadway

City Winery

Communion

Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture

CRS (Center for Remembering & Sharing)

Drom

EastVille Comedy Club

Elsewhere

Eris Evolution, LLC

Ethel's Club

Freddy's Bar & Backroom

Gold Sounds

Good Room

GOSPËL

Hartstop

Herbert Holler

House of Yes

Iridium

ISSUE Project Room

Joe's Pub

Knitting Factory

Knitting Factory Brooklyn

Knockdown Center

Le Poisson Rouge

Littlefield

Lola

Lucky 13 Saloon

Magick City

Manhattan Center/ Hammerstein Ballroom

Market Hotel + Trans-Pecos

Mercury Lounge

Murmrr

National Sawdust

Nord-NewldRockDeli

Nowadays

NUBLU CLASSIC

Nuyorican Poets Cafe Inc.

Our Wicked Lady

Peter Mac LLC dba Golden Girls LIVE & Judy Garland LIVE

Pianos NYC

Pioneer Works

Public Records

QED

RAD THEATER (FORMERLY PLAYSTATION THEATER)

Rocks Off

Roulette

S.O.B.’s

Saint Vitus

ShapeShifter Lab

St. George Theatre

Starr Bar

SubCulture NY

Summerstage

Ten Hope

The Bell House

The Bitter End

The Bowery Ballroom

The Bowery Electric

The Broadway

The Cobra Club

The Cutting Room

The Delancey

The DL

The Footlight Bar

The Kingsland

The Muse Brooklyn/ ABCirque

The Owl Music PArlor

The Paper Box Music & Art Inc

The People's Improv Theatre

The Stand NYC

The Suffolk Theater

The Sultan Room

The Town Hall

The Way Station

Town Stages

Trans-Pecos

TV Eye

Union Hall

Union Pool

United Palace

Viewcy