156/Silence announce new album ‘Narrative,’ share “For All To Blame”
Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have been on fire lately, with their great new album Irrational Pull in 2020 and the killer stopgap EP Don't Hold Your Breath last year, and now they've announced their third full-length album, Narrative, due September 2 via SharpTone Records (pre-order). It opens with recent single "A Past Embrace," and also includes new single "For All To Blame," which is yet another fine example of 156/Silence's ability to put a fresh spin on 2000s-style metalcore. The band say they "tried to write something a little more straightforward" for this one, and that resulted in one of the catchier, more immediate songs they've released, but still crushing and aggressive.
"We’re all at fault for the way things are," vocalist Jack Murray said of the song. "Years of turning blind eyes and pointing fingers at each other’s defects. Wondering how we got to this. Hell isn’t hot enough." Listen and watch the Kyle Hines-directed video below.
156/Silence are also about to hit the road with The Acacia Strain, Malevolence, and I AM, kicking off with shows in Hamden, CT and Asbury Park, NJ. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. A Past Embrace
2. The Rodents Race
3. Another Loss
4. For All To Blame
5. I Am A Fault
6. To Take Your Place
7. If Pleasure’s Gone
8. Stay Away
9. Tell The Reason
10. Say The Phrase
11. Live To See A Darker Day
The Acacia Strain / Malevolence / I AM / 156/Silence -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 24 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
June 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
June 26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
June 28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
June 30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
July 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
July 2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
July 3 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
July 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
July 6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
July 7 - Des Moines, IA - XBK
July 8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
July 9 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
July 12 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa Tavern
July 13 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
July 14 - Horseheads, NY - The L
July 15 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
July 16 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
July 17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's