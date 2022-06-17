156/Silence announce new album ‘Narrative,’ share “For All To Blame”

Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have been on fire lately, with their great new album Irrational Pull in 2020 and the killer stopgap EP Don't Hold Your Breath last year, and now they've announced their third full-length album, Narrative, due September 2 via SharpTone Records (pre-order). It opens with recent single "A Past Embrace," and also includes new single "For All To Blame," which is yet another fine example of 156/Silence's ability to put a fresh spin on 2000s-style metalcore. The band say they "tried to write something a little more straightforward" for this one, and that resulted in one of the catchier, more immediate songs they've released, but still crushing and aggressive.

"We’re all at fault for the way things are," vocalist Jack Murray said of the song. "Years of turning blind eyes and pointing fingers at each other’s defects. Wondering how we got to this. Hell isn’t hot enough." Listen and watch the Kyle Hines-directed video below.

156/Silence are also about to hit the road with The Acacia Strain, Malevolence, and I AM, kicking off with shows in Hamden, CT and Asbury Park, NJ. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. A Past Embrace

2. The Rodents Race

3. Another Loss

4. For All To Blame

5. I Am A Fault

6. To Take Your Place

7. If Pleasure’s Gone

8. Stay Away

9. Tell The Reason

10. Say The Phrase

11. Live To See A Darker Day

The Acacia Strain / Malevolence / I AM / 156/Silence -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 24 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

June 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

June 26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

June 28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

June 30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

July 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

July 2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

July 3 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

July 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

July 6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

July 7 - Des Moines, IA - XBK

July 8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

July 9 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

July 12 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa Tavern

July 13 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

July 14 - Horseheads, NY - The L

July 15 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

July 16 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

July 17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's