156/Silence announce new EP ‘Don’t Hold Your Breath,’ share “The Wrong Sense”

Pittsburgh metalcore upstarts 156/Silence released one of our favorite punk albums of last year with Irrational Pull, and now they're set to follow it with a new EP, Don't Hold Your Breath, on October 29 via SharpTone Records (pre-order). It was produced by Andy Nelson (ex-Weekend Nachos) and mastered by Will Putney (Knocked Loose, Every Time I Die, etc), and here's what guitarist Ryan Wilkinson says about it:

In 2020 the world went into lockdown, and widespread panic ensued. Many of us were isolated from our family, friends, and the lives we knew as we watched it all unfold. A lot of us experienced overwhelming feelings of fear, anxiety, helplessness, and uncertainty as we retreated further into ourselves. We as a band found something in that isolation, in the darkness of our thoughts. These are songs of reflection, loss, regret, and loneliness. At the end you might ask yourself if it was all just a dream? To that we say, 'Don’t Hold Your Breath.'

The first single is "The Wrong Sense," and 156/Silence sound like they mean business with this one. It's at least as good as anything on last year's full-length, if not even better. Listen and watch the Kyle Hines-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Beginning’s End (Nobody’s Home)

2. A Violent Delight

3. The Wrong Sense

4. Coup De Grâce (The Final Blow)

