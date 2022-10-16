16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got great new albums from Ripped To Shreds, Birds In Row, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, and Punitive Damage, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges for more, including Daeva, Sordid Blade, Earthrise, Vacuous, and more. We also got new songs from Deadbody (mem God's Hate, Twitching Tongues), Gojira, All Out War, Envy, Oozing Wound, Massa Nera, Exhumed, Morbikon (mem Municipal Waste, Finntroll), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and adjacent tracks we posted this week...

DEADBODY - "WITHOUT HONOR" & "JOY OF TORTURE"

Deadbody is a new death-metallic hardcore band with some familiar faces: Taylor & Colin Young (God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, etc) on vocals/guitar and vocals/bass, respecetively, plus guitarist Miles McIntosh (Apparition) and drummer Jorge Herrera (ACxDC, Despise You). Their debut LP The Reqiuem arrives October 28 via Closed Casket Activities, and two absolute ragers are out now.

--

GOJIRA - "OUR TIME IS NOW"

French metal greats Gojira return with a triumphant, stadium-sized new single, "Our Time Is Now."

--

ALL OUT WAR - "GLORIOUS DEVASTATION"

New York metallic hardcore vets All Out War have announced a new album, Celestial Rot, due in 2023 via Translation Loss, and you can read more about lead single "Glorious Devastation" here.

--

ENVY - "SEIMEI"

Japanese screamo vets Envy released their first new song in nearly 3 years today, a banger called "Seimei" (of the same name as their just-announced EP). The band said, "It is a title that entrusts the word 'Seimei' to the usual way of life that awaits us, finding a small hope in the dark passage of time." The song is fittingly heavy and dark.

--

OOZING WOUND - "THE GOOD TIMES (I DON'T MISS 'EM)"

Oozing Wound have announced a new album and shared this lead single. Read more about it here.

--

MASSA NERA - "APRIL 7TH"

NJ's Massa Nera have long been staples of the current wave of screamo, and now they've finally announced their sophomore album (and first in five years). Read more about lead single "April 7th" here.

--

EXHUMED - "DISGUSTED"

Death/goregrind vets Exhumed's new LP To The Dead arrives next week, and here's another gnarly single, "Disgusted."

--

MORBIKON (MUNICIPAL WASTE, FINNTROLL) - "DEATHTHIRST"

Morbikon is a new blackened death metal band with some familiar faces: Municipal Waste's Phil “Land Phil” Hall and Dave Witte are on guitars/bass and drums, respectively, and Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns, vocalist of Finland folk/black metallers Finntroll, is fronting the band. Read more about their new song "Deaththirst" here.

--

HAAVARD ft. GARM (ULVER) - "MOT SOLEGLAD"

'90s Ulver members Haavard and Garm reunite on this new track from Haavard's upcoming solo album. Read more about it here.

--

MOURNING - "DISENLIGHTENMENT"

UK band Mourning mix extreme metal and hardcore punk in a way that feels a little more unpredictable than your average metallic hardcore fare, as you can hear on "Disenlightment," the first taste of their upcoming album of the same name, due November 15 via Streets of Hate.

--

FAETOOTH - "LA SORCIÈRE"

Faetooth make gothy, melodic doom metal, and their upcoming LP Remnants of the Vessel arrives October 28 via Dune Altar. The latest taste of the album is the towering "La Sorcière," which premiered today (via Decibel).

--

BLACKLIST - "NIGHTBOUND"

Goth rockers Blacklist have shared another taste of their upcoming LP for Profound Lore, Afterworld, and you can read about it here.

--

FILTER - "FOR THE BEATEN"

Filter's first album in seven years arrives in 2023 and you can read more about lead single "For The Beaten" here.

--

SERJ TANKIAN - "I SPOKE UP"

System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian has shared a new taste of his Perplex Cities EP, and it finds him channelling hypnotic Eastern folk music.

--

GOING OFF - "PREMIUM DREAM"

Manchester band Going Off make caustic metallic hardcore that avoids stereotypical cliches, as you can hear on their wild new single "Premium Dream." Their debut LP What Makes You Tick arrives February 24 via Church Road.

--

ARABROT - "CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION" (T-REX COVER)

Arabrot have released a triumphant and faithful cover of T-Rex's "Children of the Revolution" for their upcoming Heart EP, due December 2. Kjetil says, "Twenty years ago four dumb kids with fire in their guts recorded a bunch of songs in a pub in Bergen Norway not being able to finish but two of them. Those two made the first Årabrot 7". One of the unfinished songs was an insane version of T-Rex’s "Children of the Revolution". Little did director Morten Traavik know of this while creating his hyper theatre piece 'The Wastefulness Commission' back in 2020, and little did we know he was going to ask us to cover just 'Children Of The Revolution' as the theatre piece theme song. The stars aligned twenty years on."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.