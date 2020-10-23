16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a huge week for new music across all genres, and metal and hardcore were no exception. I wrote about the new Pallbearer, Undeath, and Chamber albums in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges for more on the new albums by Armored Saint, Mörk Gryning, and more. Also scroll down for new singles from Deafheaven, Litugry, Spine, Retaliate, Mindforce, Respire, Tombs, Boris & Merzbow, Hatebreed, Fuck The Facts, and more...

DEAFHEAVEN - "DAEDALUS" (LIVE IN STUDIO)

Deafheaven have announced a live-in-studio album, 10 Years Gone, of the set they had intended to perform on tour this year before the pandemic hit, which they recorded at frequent collaborator Jack Shirley's Atomic Garden studio. The first single is "Daedalus," which was originally recorded for their first demo in 2010 and very rarely played live. Read more about it here.

--

LITURGY - "LONELY OIOION"

Liturgy have released the first song off their "metal opera" album Origin of the Alimonies, and you can read more about it here.

--

SPINE - "FANTASY"

Midwest hardcore maniacs Spine will follow 2018's Faith with their third album, L.O.V., on December 18 via Bridge 9. First single "Fantasy" is a 49-second scorcher and it's the kinda shit that'll make you feel like you just put your brain in a blender.

--

RETALIATE - "DISGRACE"

Oxnard hardcore band Retaliate will release their new album IV on December 4 via Indecision Records, featuring guest vocal appearances by Dave Peters (Throwdown), Anthony Herrera (Take Offense) and Dan Weinraub (Downpresser). "Sonically it's a mash up of post-One Voice NYHC and Cleveland hardcore, I guess," frontman Zack Nelson (who used to play guitar in In Control and hosts the 185 Miles South podcast) told No Echo. "The guys make fun of me because before every record we do, I send through the first In Cold Blood LP and say, 'I want to sound like this.' So whatever that sounds like, that's what we're going for but not achieving because no one can. Blaze set the bar too high."

--

MINDFORCE - "REIGN OF TERROR"

New York metallic hardcore crew Mindforce are back with a furious new song and you can read more about it here.

--

RESPIRE - "CICATRICE"

Toronto orchestral blackened screamo band Respire have released a new song off their upcoming album Black Line, which is due December 4 via Church Road Records (the new label started by former Holy Roar label manager Justine Jones, following allegations of sexual assault against Holy Roar founder Alex Fitzpatrick, and the effective dissolution of the label). "Cicatrice" is a furious, chaotic song that goes through all kinds of exciting changes. It starts out on the very heavy side, but don't let yourself think you've got it pegged right away. It's a journey with unexpected twists and turns.

--

TOMBS - "THE HUNGER"

Brooklyn metallers Tombs are getting in the spooky season spirit with this horror flick-inspired music video for their crushing, sludgy new song "The Hunger" off upcoming album Under Sullen Skies.

--

BORIS & MERZBOW - "AWAY FROM YOU"

Longtime collaborators Boris and Merzbow have announced a new album together, 2R0I2P0, due in December via Relapse, and you can read more about the new single here.

--

HATEBREED - "INSTINCTIVE (SLAUGHTERLUST)"

Hatebreed return to their hardcore roots on the fast-paced new song "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)" off their upcoming eighth album Weight Of The False Self (due November 27 via Nuclear Blast).

--

FUCK THE FACTS - "AILLEURS"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts have released another scorcher off their first album in five years, and you can read more about it -- alongside an interview with the band -- at Invisible Oranges.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE - "IN HEAVEN" (ERASERHEAD COVER)

Chelsea Wolfe is perfect for this oft-covered David Lynch/Peter Ivers classic. Read more here.

--

SARCOUGHAGUS - "SELF-INDUCED LOBOTOMY" & "FORCE CED"

Ohio death metallers Sarcoughagus (whose bassist is Ryan Weseling, ex-vocalist of Ohio grindcore band Jesusegg) will release their debut album in 2021 via Maggot Stomp, but first they've put out these two grimy, whiplash-inducing songs.

--

CHAIN REACTION - "DISCONNECT" & "BEAK REALITY"

Belgian hardcore band Chain Reaction (members of Rise and Fall, White Jazz, Congress) will release the Figurehead EP on October 31 via Atomic Action/Control Records, and they're now streaming two classic '80s/'90s-style rippers.

--

GLORIOUS DEPRAVITY - "DIGITAL REAPER"

New York death metallers Glorious Depravity (members of Pyrrhon, Woe, Mutilation Rites, Cleanteeth) have unleashed another brutal track off their upcoming debut album, and you can read about it and listen to it exclusively at Invisible Oranges. Previous single here:

--

YAOTL MICTLAN - "BUHO LANZADARDOS"

Yaotl Mictlan blend black metal with indigenous instrumentation on their new album, which is a tribute to Spearthrower Owl, ruler of the ancient central Mexican city Teotihuacan in the year 378. Read more about it here.

--

NO FUNERAL RECORDS - COMPILATION 2

Ontario label No Funeral just released this very cool comp featuring Dianacrawls (System Of A Down cover), Apostle of Eris, Yume, This Place Is Actually The Worst, Au bout de mes lèvres, and more.

--

--