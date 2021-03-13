16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the great new albums from Eyehategod, Enforced, Pupil Slicer, and Closer (all of which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus I recommend checking out the new World Peace and God's Hate too. We also got songs from Oryx, Paysage d'Hiver, An Autumn For Crippled Children, Human Impact, Bones of the Earth, Blue Ox, Manslaughter 777, Purgatory, and more, and you can read on for those and more...

ORYX - "LAST BREATH"

Denver sludge metallers Oryx's anticipated new LP Lamenting A Dead World (featuring members of Primitive Man, Blood Incantation, and more) arrives in April via Translation Loss, and you can read more about this excellent second single here.

--

PAYSAGE D'HIVER - "ÄSCHÄ"

The great Swiss black metal act Paysage d'Hiver's new album Geister arrives on April 23, and second single "Äschä" has just arrived. It's genuinely intense.

--

AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN - "CAREFULLY BREATHING"

Netherlands shoegazy black metallers An Autumn For Crippled Children will follow last year's All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet with new album As The Morning Dawns We Close Our Eyes on May 21 via Prosthetic. First single "Carefully Breathing" is bright and upbeat without sacrificing any of the black metal fury.

--

S.H.I. - "BLOOD LUST"

Japanese hardcore vets Zouo just put out a discography comp on Relapse, and along with that news comes an album announcement by Zouo leader Cherry Nishida's new band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals), which is also coming out on April. Read more about the album and this lead single here.

--

HUMAN IMPACT - "RECOGNITION"

Human Impact (Unsane, Swans, Cop Shoot Cop) have released a new EP with their recent non-album singles and some previously unreleased material, including this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

BONES OF THE EARTH - "THE EMPIRE NEVER ENDED"

Arkansas sludge metallers Bones of the Earth are releasing their sophomore album in April, and you can read more about this new post-rock-infused 8-minute single here.

--

BLUE OX - "NOSTRUM BOMB"

Minneapolis metallic hardcore band Blue Ox have been around since 2005 and undergone a few lineup changes throughout their career (they currently include former members of Dead To Fall, Devilinside, Ambassador Gun, Coma Eternal, and more), and they're now set to release their third album -- and first in ten years -- Holy Vore, in April. Read more about this new single here.

--

MANSLAUGHTER 777 (THE BODY, MSC) - "GAINAX"

Manslaughter 777 -- aka Lee Buford (The Body) and Zac Jones (Braveyoung/MSC) -- are releasing their debut album World Vision Perfect Harmony on March 19 via Thrill Jockey, and they've just shared the pulsating new single "Gainax."

--

DEAD HAND - "MUIRGEILT"

Two Georgia metal bands, Dead Hand and Machinist!, are releasing a split EP on 3/19 via Nefarious Industries, and you can read more about Dead Hand's just-released "Muirgeilt" here.

--

HIRAKI - "COMMON FEAR" (ft. CARA DROLSHAGEN of THE ARMED)

Danish noise/industrial/punk trio HIRAKI have a new album on the way, and new single "Common Fear" features Cara Drolshagen of The Armed. Read more about it here.

--

NADJA - "LUMINOUS ROT"

Nadja, the long-running duo of Aidan Baker and Leah Buckareff, make doomy atmospheric music that pulls from metal, shoegaze, ambient/electronic music, and more, are releasing their new album Luminous Rot on May 21 via Southern Lord. It's the duo's first album mixed by someone else, and the mixer in question is none other than David Pajo. "As big fans of Slint, we thought he might fore-front the more angular, post-punk elements of our music - the mix is quite different from our previous albums," they say. "But, as usual, we had James Plotkin (Khanate, OLD, etc) master the album as we trust his ears and aesthetic, as he's mastered numerous records of ours."

--

PURGATORY - "LOYALTY DENIED"

Purgatory have shared another song off their upcoming sophomore LP Lawless To Grave (due 4/9 via Unbeaten Records), and it's another killer offering of rage-fueled metallic hardcore.

--

INCISIONS - "REPEAT PRESCRIPTION"

UK punks Incisions have shared a new song off their upcoming LP BLISS, following "Fuck The World" (which we named one of the best punk songs of February). As we've said in the past, Incisions fuse together ingredients from early American hardcore, UK82, '90s skate punk, and today's thriving hardcore scene, and this new ripper is no exception.

--

ENTROPY - "I LIKE THE CUT OF YOUR GIBBERISH"

New York's Entropy hearken back to the youth crew hardcore that their home state was churning out in the late '80s, and the aggressive yet melodic "I Like The Cut Of Your Gibberish" puts a fresh spin on it. "It was originally climate issues that inspired it, but it could really be a multitude of problems facing humanity that are being referenced," vocalist Brian Lawrence told No Echo. "The lyrics liken our long term impact to painting mud because once we're gone, it'll wash off pretty quickly."

--

KONTAMINATE - BLOOD HUNGER DEMO

Richmond's Kontaminate are part raw punk, part venomous hardcore, and their new five-song Blood Hunger demo (on Quality Control HQ) is just ripper after ripper.

--

MDC - "BYE BYE DONNY"

Hardcore vets MDC have said goodbye to Trump with "Bye Bye Donny," a reworked version of their 1987 anti-Reagan track "Bye Bye Ronnie."

--

--

