16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a slower week for new music because of July 4th but we did get some good heavy albums this week, including Snag, At The Gates (which you can pick up on limited clear vinyl), and Year of No Light, which you can read about in Notable Releases. Check out even more new metal albums at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and also check out IO's new list of favorite heavy albums of 2021 so far. As for new songs, this week brought King Woman, Tombstoner, Mayhem, Section H8, TURNSTILE, One Step Closer, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

KING WOMAN - "PSYCHIC WOUND"

King Woman has shared the second single from her upcoming album Celestial Blues, and it's a haunting mix of goth, sludge, and shoegaze that you can read more about here.

TOMBSTONER - "ARMAGEDDON"

Staten Island death metallers Tombstoner will release their debut album Victims of Vile Torture in July, and you can read more about this new single here.

MAYHEM - "EVERLASTING DYING FLAME"

Mayhem's Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP arrives next week. It features covers, outtakes, and some previously unreleased material, including this evil new song "Everlasting Dying Flame."

BLIND EQUATION - "666 FOREVER"

One-person "emotional cybergrind" act Blind Equation will release their new album Life Is Pain on September 3 via self-release, and it features recent single "_BLUR" as well as the just-released "666 Forever," which fuses sparkling video game synths with chaotic metalcore.

OFF THE TRACKS - DEMO

Off The Tracks dropped this four-song demo on From Within Records, and it's no-frills, whiplash-inducing hardcore with a ton of spirit and even more attitude.

BLODET - "THE RIVER"

Sweden's Blodet formed back in 2014 as an instrumental post-rock/post-metal band, but in 2019 they took on vocalist Hilda Heller, who adds a haunting psychedelic folk vibe to their sound, as you can hear on their first song with Hilda, "The River." Read more about it here.

MAYA - "SANGRANDO"

San Jose hardcore staples Maya (aka Maya Over Eyes) have a new EP called Despierta on the way and you can read more about lead single "Sangrando" here.

SECTION H8 - "STREETSWEEPER" (ft. TIM ARMSTRONG)

The fast-rising LA hardcore band Section H8 got an assist from Rancid's Tim Armstrong on their new single, which you can read more about here.

DEMERSAL - "SUFFER FOR EACH OTHER"

Having just released a split with Regarding Ambiguity, Danish screamo/hardcore band Demersal have announced their own new EP, Death Routines, due September 17 via Zegemea Beach in Canada (and a bunch of other labels in Europe). First single "Suffer For Each Other" is intense, caustic stuff.

GRAND COLLAPSE - "PANIC ROOM"

UK punks Grand Collapse will release their third album, Empty Plinths, on August 6 via TNSrecords, and lead single "Panic Room" is a ripper that's equal parts thrashy and melodic.

KOYO - "MORICHES"

Koyo, the Long Island emo-inspired band with members of hardcore bands SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline, are one week away from releasing their sophomore EP Drives Out East, and second single "Moriches" is out now. Read more about it here.

ONE STEP CLOSER - "PRINGLE STREET"

Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have announced their anticipated debut album This Place You Know, and shared the very good lead single, which you can read more about here.

TURNSTILE - TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION EP

TURNSTILE followed their recent single "MYSTERY" with this brief but awesome new EP/short film, featuring "MYSTERY," an ethereal soul/R&B interlude, and two more boundary-pushing hardcore bangers. Read more about it here.

TIME AND PRESSURE - "BETWEEN THE WORLD AND YOU"

St. Louis hardcore band Time and Pressure will release their Andy Nelson-recorded/mixed debut album Halfway Down on July 30 via Safe Inside Records, and lead single "Between the World and You" is a tough-as-nails ripper with a ton of passion and just a hint of melody. "The title comes from both the book Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the Richard Wright poem of the same name," vocalist Drew Maxey told No Echo. "Both of those pieces are read in my classroom during the school's designated unit on race and racism in America. I wanted to comment on the absolute absurdity of having me, a white guy, teach my students (who are 99.% Black) about the evils of racism. That whole concept is backwards."

FREEWILL - "ALL THIS TIME"

Freewill were part of the Orange County hardcore scene for a brief period in the late '80s, with members who went on to play in Stone Telling, Outspoken, and more, and they've had a resurgence after finally releasing their shelved debut LP in 2016 on band member Mike Hartsfield's New Age Records and then releasing a new EP and a split in 2020. Now, they're gearing up to release a new album, All This Time, this fall, produced by Paul Miner (Thrice, H2O, etc). The first single is the melodic, emocore-tinged "The Story," which the band tells No Echo "reflects a frustration with egocentric types who are always right and don’t listen to anyone else’s point of view."

ALEXIS MARSHALL (DAUGHTERS) - "OPEN MOUTH"

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall has shared the second single off his upcoming debut solo album and you can read more about it here.

