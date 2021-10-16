16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the awesome surprise new Knocked Loose EP/short film (read my review) and the debut album by Horrendous/Crypt Sermon offshoot The Silver (read the band's track-by-track breakdown), and we also got new albums from the Melvins, Hate, Deviant Process, Noltem, and more, all of which you can read about in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. We also got new singles from Exodus, Dream Unending, Monolord, Khemmis, Orthodox, Scowl, MH Chaos, and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

EXODUS - "THE YEARS OF DEATH AND DYING"

Exodus have shared another song off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, and it's a mid-tempo stomper and here's what drummer Tom Hunting says about it: "‘The Years Of Death And Dying‘ started out as a poem, from the perspective of Death, being a thinking entity, always watching and looking for weakness and opportunity to come calling for people. A Grim Reaper story. We were losing legends: Bowie, Cash, Petty, Prince, Frey…the list goes on and on. Then we started losing family members and friends in our own orbit." Read more here and get the album on limited splatter vinyl in our store.

DREAM UNENDING - "THE NEEDFUL"

Dream Unending, aka Tomb Mold's Derrick Vella and Innumerable Forms' Justin DeTore, have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP Tide Turns Eternal, and it splits the difference between lumbering death-doom and glistening post-rock.

MONOLORD - "I'LL BE DAMNED"

Swedish doomers Monolord have shared the second single off their upcoming album Your Time To Shine (due 10/29 via Relapse), and it's a dose of crushingly heavy, addictively catchy trad-doom.

KHEMMIS - "HOUSE OF CADMUS"

Here's another taste of Khemmis' new album Deceiver, and it marries towering trad-doom riffage to big, howled clean singing.

ORTHODOX - "BODY & SOUL"

Nashville metalcore band Orthodox have signed to Century Media and their first single for the label is "Body & Soul," which you can read more about here.

SCOWL - "FUCK AROUND" (ft. DRAIN's SAMMY CIARAMITARO)

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl's anticipated debut LP How Flowers Grow is coming out soon via Flatspot Records and here's second single "Fuck Around," which features Drain vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro. Read more about it here. Get the album on limited orange vinyl.

MH CHAOS - "NATURAL BORN KILLER"

Rising Chicago hardcore band MH Chaos will release their self-titled debut LP on October 29 via Fast Break! Records and From Within Records, and they've got a bone-crushing, '90s-style sound that takes influence from bands like Merauder, Neglect and Madball. "We draw inspiration from bands from the New York Hardcore scene and beyond but bring what we’ve experienced in our own lives and our experiences from growing up in Chicago hardcore to the forefront of what we create," the band told IDIOTEQ. Get a taste from new single "Natural Born Killer."

FUNERAL CHANT - "ONEIRIC PERVERSION"

Oakland black/death metallers Funeral Chant will release their sophomore album Dawn of Annihilation on November 1 via Carbonized Records, and you can hear the raw, furious second single "Oneiric Perversion" over at Decibel. Previous single "Lucifuge Domain" below.

WORSHIP - "VISCERAL"

California sludge metallers Worship have shared a new song off their upcoming EP Many Masters, and you can read more about it here.

MALEFIC THRONE (mem MORBID ANGEL, ORIGIN, etc) - "DECIDING THE HIERARCHY"

Malefic Throne is a new death metal band with some very familiar faces -- vocalist/bassist Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather), guitarist Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty), and drummer John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse) -- and their self-titled debut EP comes out later this year (release date TBA). As you'd probably expect, lead single "Deciding the Hierarchy" sounds like classic death metal.

LIZAREL - NEW HUMAN STANDARD EP

Lizarel is yet another screamo band featuring the very prolific Tom Schlatter (You and I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, Capacities, etc) and Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, etc) -- who play together in Lacrima and sometimes also in Coma Regalia -- and this one's got Tom on bass/guitar, Shawn on drums, and vocalist Lucca Cassandra Carver. Their new EP New Human Standard just came out on Shawn's Middle-Man Records, and it's four tracks of harsh, extreme, discordant screamo.

VIENTRE - "BARRICADA" / TOLLS - "HARBINGER"

Colombian screamo band Vientre and Oregon's sludgy Tolls (another project of Jamie Giles from Senza) have a split on the way via Zegema Beach Records/Tomb Tree Tapes, and you can read more about these new songs from it here.

AUGUST BURNS RED - "VENGEANCE"

"Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise," metalcore veterans August Burns Red say. "‘Vengeance‘ is that song. It’s ABR at our most raw." Indeed! Listen and catch the band on their Leveler 10th anniversary tour.

FULL OF HELL - "REEKING TUNNELS" (GHOSTEMANE REMIX)

Metal-friendly rapper Ghostemane has remixed Full of Hell's "Reeking Tunnels" and also interviewed the band. Read more here. Get Full of Hell's new album on silver vinyl.

TO BE GENTLE - DOOMS OF LOVE EP

Oregon screamo act To Be Gentle (the project of Eve Beeker) has been very prolific lately, and today they just put out another very cool EP, Dooms of Love. Eve says, "New EP. I was hit by a wave of inspiration and wanted to write something that pertained to the darker, more destructive thoughts I've been having lately. This was originally going to be released November 5th, however, as music is how I make sense of my life, I really need to share this with the world now. I have not been feeling well. As always, be good to each other. Thank you."

