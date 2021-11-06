16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Portrayal of Guilt, and the somber-but-metal-adjacent Emma Ruth Rundle, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Mortiferum, Gaahls Wyrd, Altareth, Møl, Glassing, and more. On top of all that, we got new singles from Slipknot, Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky), Sunn O))), Porcupine Tree, Eye Flys, Venom Prison, Age of Apocalypse, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

SLIPKNOT - "THE CHAPELTOWN RAG"

Slipknot have released their first new song in two years, and you can read more about it here.

--

CONVERGE (w/ CHELSEA WOLFE, STEPHEN BRODSKY) - "COIL"

Converge have shared the second single from their Bloodmoon I album, which was made in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. Read more about it here and pick up the album on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl.

--

SUNN O))) - "TROUBLED AIR" (EXCERPT)

Sunn O))) have announced Metta, Benevolence. BBC 6Music: Live on the Invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs, an album recorded during a session for Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 Music show after the band's Life Metal/Pyroclasts tour with Anna Von Hausswolff, who contributed to this session. Stream an excerpt and read more here.

--

PORCUPINE TREE - "HARRIDAN"

Prog veterans Porcupine Tree have announced their first album in 13 years, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION, and shared the shapeshifting, eight-minute lead single "Harridan." Read more about it here.

--

EYE FLYS - "DEAD LARVAE"

Eye Flys (members of Full of Hell, Backslider, and Triac) have announced a new EP, Exigent Circusmtance, due November 19 via Closed Casket Activities, and the first single is the sludgy "Dead Larvae."

--

VENOM PRISON - "JUDGES OF THE UNDERWORLD"

UK band Venom Prison toe the line between death metal and melodic metalcore on the first single off upcoming album Erebos, which you can read more about here.

--

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "THE PATRIOT"

New York hardcore/alt-metal band Age of Apocalypse have announced a new Taylor Young-produced album for Closed Casket Activities, and you can read more about lead single "The Patriot" here.

--

HOWLING GIANT & BOB BALCH (FU MANCHU) - "GODZILLA" (BLUE OYSTER CULT COVER)

Ripple Music is releasing a Blue Oyster Cult tribute album in January and here's the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

COMEBACK KID - "HEAVY STEPS"

Melodic hardcore vets Comeback Kid have announced a new album, Heavy Steps, due January 21 via Nuclear Blast/New Damage. It includes recent single "No Easy Way Out," as well as the just-released "Heavy Steps," which finds them sounding as vicious and anthemic as ever.

--

MALEVICH - "IMPEDENCE"

Malevich, R Josef, Glamorous Void, and Wanderer are releasing a 4-way split, Understanding, on November 25 via Zegema Beach Records, and the first single comes from Atlanta blackened deathgrinders Malevich.

--

DARK SKY BURIAL (NAPALM DEATH) - "MIND RAT"

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury will release a new album with his ambient/electronic project Dark Sky Burial, Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Labore, on December 10. Here's the industrial-tinged lead single "Mind Rat."

--

HYRROKKIN & MERZBOW - "SPATIALLY RAISED FROM SEED TO VOLATILITY"

Ohio avant-rock band Hyrrokkin and Japanese noise legend Merzbow released a collaborative EP, Faltered Pursuit, on Friday, prefaced by this truly chaotic single.

--

ELDER DEVIL - LIVE IN CHINATOWN

Fresno, California grinders Elder Devil (members of Hellish Form, Cabin Fire, Amenthes and more) have just signed to Prosthetic, and their first release for the album is the Live In Chinatown EP. The video session of the performance is out now, and the audio will arrive Friday. This band rips, and this new session gives you a very good taste of that.

--

JUNKBREED - "THE THING"

Portugal post-hardcore band Junkbreed are releasing a new album, Music for Cool Kids, on November 29 via Raging Planet Records, and new single "The Thing" sort of has a Nirvana/Jesus Lizard vibe. Pretty cool stuff.

--

SI DIOS QUIERE - "CRIME WAVE"

Chicago's Si Dios Quiere pull from '80s crossover thrash and '90s metallic hardcore, and they sing in both English and Spanish. "We've had to deal with gentrification and neo-colonization, the loss of our Latinx culture, and racism. It's also why we choose to do songs in Spanish," the band told No Echo last year. Their new single "Crime Wave" is out now on New Morality Zine, and it rips.

--

SCOWL - "SEEDS TO SOW"

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl have shared the third single off their anticipated debut LP How Flowers Go (get it on limited orange vinyl), and this one's a massive departure from their usual sound. There's no screaming at all; instead, singer Kat Moss employs an airy hum, and they're great at calmer, more melodic stuff like this too.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)