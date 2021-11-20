16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

GENOCIDE PACT - "DEPRIVE / DEGRADE"

DC death metallers Genocide Pact will release their new self-titled album on 12/3 via Relapse, and this new single is an absolute ripper, with a whiplash-inducing rhythm section that's very in touch with death metal's hardcore/punk roots. Read more about this song, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

DROWSE - "WAIT AND BLEED" (SLIPKNOT COVER)

Here's another song from The Flenser's previously announced nu metal covers comp from shoegaze/slowcore artist Drowse. "Wait and Bleed" is an early example of Slipknot's ability to mix rich melodies with abrasive, heavy music, and Drowse's version makes those melodies shine in a totally different way.

THE HOPE CONSPIRACY - "EUROHELL"

Boston's boundary-pushing hardcore greats The Hope Conspiracy have announced an expanded, remastered reissue of their classic third and final album, 2006's Death Knows Your Name, and it includes this bonus track. Read more about it here.

SHAPE OF DESPAIR - "REFLECTION IN SLOW TIME"

Finnish funeral doomers Shape of Despair will release new album Return to the Void on February 25 via Season of Mist, and you can hear the mournful, heavy, glacial-paced lead single now.

ELDOVAR (ELDER & KADAVAR) - "EL MATADOR" (ft. KRISTOF HAHN of SWANS)

As mentioned, stoner/doom metal bands Kadavar and Elder are releasing a collaborative album as Eldovar on December 3, and today they've shared second single "El Matador," which features longtime Swans guitar/lap steel player Kristof Hahn. It finds them going in an atmospheric proggy direction, and they do a lot of justice to that sound.

SUNN O))) - "PYROCLASTS F" (EXCERPT ft. ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF)

Sunn O))) have shared another clip from their upcoming Metta, Benevolence. BBC 6Music: Live on the Invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs album. It comes from sessions recorded with Anna Von Hausswwolff, whose wordless wails take center stage on this clip.

EYE FLYS - EXIGENT CIRCUMSTANCE EP

Eye Flys (members of Full of Hell, Backslider, and Triac) dropped this four-song EP on Closed Casket Activities, and it's a short but sweet offering of noisy, brick-heavy sludge metal.

SHACKLED - DOUBT SURROUNDS ALL

NJ's Shackled have been at it for a few years, they had a track on last year's awesome One Scene Unity Compilation: Vol. 1 comp that From Within Records put out, and now they released their debut full-length Doubt Surrounds All on that same label. If you like bone-crushing, '90s-style metallic hardcore that doesn't overstay its welcome, check this out.

SECOND SPIRIT - "PIG FARM"

One-man Nashville hardcore band Second Spirit is releasing his debut album The Weight of Just Living on December 17 via Trash Casual, and as you might have guessed from the title, this rage-fueled ripper is an attack on police brutality.

LA ARMADA - "CHECKMATE HUMANITY"

Chicago-via-Dominican Republic hardcore band La Armada will release a new album, Anti Colonial Vol 2, on February 11 via Lockjaw Records (UK/EU), Thousand Islands Records (CAN), and Mal De Ojo Records (USA), and new single "Checkmate Humanity" injects tribal drums into the band's usual hardcore attack.

GRIVO - "FATAL BLUE"

Austin shoegazers Grivo will release Omit on January 28 via Church Road Records, and lead single "Trammel" puts a heavy, sludgy twist on the genre that fans of Hum, Nothing, Deafheaven, etc will probably wanna hear. In contrast, second single "Fatal Blue" starts out in slower, quieter territory, before eventually reaching a sludgy, explosive climax.

BONEFLOWER - "EL HOSPITAL" / LANG - "ONE"

Madrid post-hardcore/emo/screamo band Boneflower and Tokyo screamo band Lang announced a split for Dog Knights, and one song from each band is out now. Read more here.

NAEDR - "ASUNDER" (EXTENDED)

Singapore's Naedr released one of our favorite screamo albums of 2020 with Past Is Prologue, and today they've re-released the album on Dog Knights with an extended version of its song "Asunder." The new version is almost twice the length of the original, and it brings in gorgeous string arrangements.

JACK ENDINO - "SHADOW WORLD"

Skin Yard guitarist and Nirvana/Mudhoney/Soundgarden producer Jack Endino is releasing a solo album, Set Myself on Fire, on December 10 via Capacitor Records. It features contributions from other Seattle vets (members of Screaming Trees, Tad, Skin Yard, Mad Season, Zeke, Gruntruck, The Accüsed, and Coffin Break), including Zeke guitarist Chris Johnsen who's on new single "Shadow World." If you like the Seattle grunge sound that Jack helped pioneer, you'll probably like this new song too.

IGNITE - "THE RIVER"

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Ignite have announced their first album with new singer Eli Santana (of Holy Grail), which is self-titled and due March 25 via Century Media. They recently put two songs out, and here's a third, which the band says "takes a look at the dark and murky immigration issues that our country is facing at this very moment and the toll it is taking on children and their families."

