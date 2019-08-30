16 New Metal Songs Out This Week

The new Tool album is finally here, and it's great (you can read my review), and there's so much other cool heavy music out this week too. I reviewed the new Hesitation Wounds album and the Portrayal of Guilt EP for Notable Releases, and you can also read up on the new Ledge (ex-Weekend Nachos), Witch Vomit, Polemicist, Essence of Datum, Culted, Entomed AD, and more over at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. Plus, new Cliterati, Drag Them Down (mem Agoraphobic Nosebleed) and Eyes of the Lord (mem 100 Demons, Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate) albums dropped this week too. On top of all that, we got a preview of the new Sunn O))) album and singles from Angel Witch, Municipal Waste, Mayhem, Have A Nice Life, White Ward, Vastum, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dysrhythmia, Firebreather, and more. What a week! Read on for all the metal we posted...

ANGEL WITCH - "DON'T TURN YOUR BACK"

NWOBHM legends Angel Witch will return with their first album in seven years this November, and we wrote more about lead single "Don't Turn Your Back" here.

--

MUNICIPAL WASTE - "WAVE OF DEATH"

Municipal Waste announced a new EP called The Last Rager and shared lead single "Wave of Death" with a video featuring tons of cool live footage. You can read more about it here.

--

MAYHEM - "WORTHLESS ABOMINATIONS DESTROYED"

"Worthless Abominations Destroyed" is the first single off Norwegian black metal vets Mayhem's upcoming album Daemon, which you can read more about here.

--

HAVE A NICE LIFE - "SEA OF WORRY"

The first taste of Have A Nice Life's anticipated third album is here, and it makes this album seem like it's gonna be worth the five-year wait.

--

WHITE WARD - "DEAD HEART CONFESSION"

Black metal/jazz blenders White Ward have shared a second single off their anticipated new album Love Exchange Failure. It's a ten-minute song, and it treks through all different kinds of black metal and jazz territory, blending it all seamlessly.

--

SUNN O))) - preview of PYROCLASTS

Drone metal greats Sunn O))) have shared two minutes of music off their upcoming album Pyroclasts, which you can read more about here.

--

VASTUM - "REVERIES IN AUTOPHAGIA"

San Francisco death metallers Vastum (who share members with Hammers of Misfortune, Necrot, Ulthar, and more) are releasing new album Orificial Purge on October 25 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Reveries in Autophagia" is out now. It's a real burner, heavy as a bag of bricks but not afraid to embrace a more melodic side too. Read more here.

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "PUT ON A SHOW, DON'T LET THEM SEE YOU FALL"

SeeYouSpaceCowboy, who are gearing up to tour with their Pure Noise labelmates Knocked Loose (who released their great new album on Friday), have shared another song off their upcoming The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds. It's all over the place, from spastic mathcore to gorgeous post-metal to floorpunching breakdowns, and it all comes together seamlessly.

--

DYSRHYTHMIA - "TWIN STALKERS"

Dysrhythmia's new album Terminal Threshold comes out October 4 via Translation Loss, and lead single "Twin Stalkers" is a heady dose of instrumental math/prog metal.

--

FIREBREATHER - "CLOSED GATE"

Firebreather recently released the ripping album opener "Dancing Flames" off their upcoming album Under A Blood Moon (due 9/27 via RidingEasy Records), and now they're back with "Closed Gate." It's over nine minutes of gritty, High On Fire-esque sludge, and like that fellow "fire" band, Firebreather remain tough and lively, never succumbing to the sleeper side of "stoner metal."

--

CHILD BITE - "THE MASOCHIST" & "THE FOOL"

Child Bite and Ringworm are releasing a split 7" in September with three songs by Child Bite and two by Ringworm, and two of those Child Bite songs are streaming now. Read more here.

--

PROFANATICA - "EUCHARIST IN RUIN"

Black metal vets Profanatica have shared another brutal track off their upcoming Rotting Incarnation of God (due 10/11 via Season of Mist).

--

SKULLSHITTER - "COUNCIL OF DISEASE"

NYC deathgrinders Skullshitter are releasing a split LP with Toronto's Bleeding Out on September 27 via Nerve Altar, and Skullshitter's "Council of Disease" is here now. It covers a surprisingly large amount of ground in its 52-second running time, from total deathgrind brutality to classic metal shredding and more.

--

URN - "HUNTED"

Finnish blackened thrashers Urned have shared another track off their upcoming album Will of Power (due 9/20 via Season of Mist), and it strikes a very appealing balance between classic arena metal and more extreme sounds.

--

COUNTERPARTS - "WINGS OF NIGHTMARES"

Modern-day melodic metalcore staples Counterparts are releasing their new album Nothing Left To Love on November 1 via Pure Noise, and first single "Wings of Nightmares" is out now. It's a real pulverizing song at its core, but those bright, melodic leads are pure ear candy. In related news, Brendan Murphy of Counterparts is also on the new Stray From the Path song.

--

