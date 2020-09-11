16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

The big news in hip hop this week is that not only is Conway the Machine's great new album From King to a GOD out, but that he also announced his Shady Records debut, God Don't Make Mistakes. You can read my review of FKTG in Notable Releases. We also got a slew of singles this week, including from Spillage Village, M.I.A., Aesop Rock, Action Bronson, Tha God Fahim/Your Old Droog/Mach-Hommy, Homeboy Sandman/Quelle Chris, YBN Nahmir/Yo Gotti, Ludacris/Chance the Rapper, T.I./Young Thug, Usher, Stefflon Don, Mr. Eazi/Major Lazer/Nicki Minaj, Davido, and more. Scroll down for those and other rap and R&B songs released this week...

SPILLAGE VILLAGE - "BAPTIZE"

Atlanta hip hop supergroup Spillage Village's "End of Daze" is one of the year's best songs (and videos) so far, so it's very exciting news that they've now finally announced a new album, Spilligion, due in just two weeks (September 25 via Dreamville/Interscope). It includes "End of Daze," as well as the just-released "Baptize," another great, powerful song with an equally great video. The group features J.I.D, EarthGang, 6lack, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB and Benji, though this song was just by J.I.D. and EarthGang.

--

M.I.A. - "CTRL"

M.I.A. has shared this new song and said, "CTRL! A SONG FOR 2020... This is not a song from M.I.A’s upcoming highly anticipated IIIIIIth LP. It was made for the HERE + NOW, TODAY." It sounds like classic M.I.A. and it's predictably great. Listen at OHMNI.com.

--

AESOP ROCK - "THE GATES"

Aesop Rock has announced his first new album in four and a half years, Spirit World Field Guide, and you can read more about the 21-song LP and lead single "The Gates" here.

--

ACTION BRONSON - "GOLDEN EYE"

Action Bronson has announced a new album, Only For Dolphins, due 9/25 via Loma Vista (his first for the label), and you can read more about the reggae-tinged lead single "Golden Eye" here.

--

THA GOD FAHIM - "THA POVERTY BROTHERS" (ft. YOUR OLD DROOG & MACH-HOMMY)

Tha God Fahim is back with a new self-produced song featuring frequent collaborators Your Old Droog and Mach-Hommy, and it's a predictably killer dose of gritty, psychedelic rap.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "TRAUMA" (PROD. QUELLE CHRIS)

Homeboy Sandman has announced a new album, Don't Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, due October 16 via Mello Music Group. They make a great team, as heard on the hypnotic lead single/opening track "Trauma."

--

YBN NAHMIR - "POP LIKE THIS" (ft. YO GOTTI)

Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir continues to rise, and as long he keeps dropping undeniable songs like this, his rise won't be stopping anytime soon.

--

LUDACRIS & CHANCE THE RAPPER - "FOUND YOU"

Early 2000s hitmaker Ludacris and 2010s melodic rap giant Chance the Rapper put their heads together for this multi-generational funk-rap slow jam.

--

T.I. & YOUNG THUG - "RING"

Fellow ATliens and longtime collaborators T.I. and Young Thug team up once again for a dose of airy Atlanta trap.

--

USHER - "BAD HABITS"

Usher has a new album (and a 2021 Vegas residency) on the way, and it'll include this new song, which finds him in modern, atmospheric R&B mode.

--

STEFFLON DON - "MOVE"

"'Move' is inspired by the old me, the Steff that the world was first introduced to," UK rapper Stefflon Don says of her new single. "I felt like it was needed to come back with something hype, feisty and rooted." We'd say she delivered.

--

ELZHI - "LIGHT ONE WRITE ONE"

Former Slum Village member Elzhi has shared the second single off his upcoming album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up, and it's another crisp, soulful track that puts a fresh spin on Elzhi's classic sound.

--

MR. EAZI & MAJOR LAZER - "OH MY GAWD" (ft. NICKI MINAJ & K4MO)

Nigerian Afrobeats wiz Mr. Eazi, dancefloor movers Major Lazer, rap giant Nicki Minaj, and Eazi's Nigerian neighbor K4MO all teamed up for this song, and it's one of those all-star collabs that really is just as exciting to listen to as it looks on paper.

--

DAVIDO - "FEM"

Speaking of Nigerian crossover stars who collaborate with Nicki Minaj, Davido has announced that his third album, A Better Time, is due in October, and Nicki is expected to appear on it. Along with the announcement comes this warm, breezy new single.

--

PIERRE KWENDERS & CLEMENT BAZIN - "SENTIMENT"

Pierre Kwenders and Clément Bazin are releasing the collaborative EP Classe Tendresse on October 23 via Bonsound, and here's the lead single which Pierre calls "my love anthem with a prompt to “coupé décalé” carried by a simple message: One Love, Moko feeling!"

--

NASTY C - "BOOKOO BUCKS" (ft. LIL GOTIT & LIL KEED)

Rising South African rapper Nasty C taps Atlanta trappers Lil Gotit and Lil Keed for this very ATL-sounding song.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--