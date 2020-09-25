17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, rap, R&B, etc, I can't recommend the new Spillage Village (EarthGang, J.I.D., 6LACK, Mereba & others) album enough, and you can read about that one as well as the new BERWYN, Moor Mother, and 14 trapdoors in Notable Releases. Also check out the new Mozzy, Action Bronson, and A$AP Ferg projects, and scroll down for new singles from Public Enemy/Beastie Boys/Run-DMC, Reason/Vince Staples, clipping., Homeboy Sandman/Quelle Chris, CJ Fly, Bfb Da Packman/Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott/Young Thug/M.I.A., YG, Sa-Roc, and more...

PUBLIC ENEMY - "PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER WON" (ft. MIKE D, AD-ROCK & RUN DMC)

There are a lot of cool collabs on the new Public Enemy album (their first for Def Jam in over 25 years), but this just might be the most anticipated, nostalgia-inducing one. Read more about it here.

REASON - "SAUCE" (ft. VINCE STAPLES) & "THE SOUL (PT. 2)"

TDE-signed rapper Reason continues his string of recent singles with the chilled-out "Sauce," and the new "Sauce" is especially exciting as it features fellow California rapper Vince Staples. Earlier this week, he put out a sequel to 2018's "The Soul."

CLIPPING - "96 NEVE CAMPBELL" (ft. CAM & CHINA)

Following the recent announcement that actress Neve Campbell will be returning to the forthcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise, Clipping. has, fittingly, released a new single called “96 Neve Campbell” (ft. Cam & China). This single exists as part of the group’s upcoming album, which is (like their 2019 LP) inspired by both horror movies and horror core ’90s rap. The track begins “This bitch run shit so you best run/this bitch no play, this bitch no guns/this bitch no die, you this bitch son/This bitch ’gon be the last one,” referencing Neve’s character, Sidney Prescott, and her badass antics throughout the Scream series. It’s immediately clear that this track is an anthem, one expressing the unapologetic cutthroat characteristics of iconic final girls such as Laurie Strode and Nancy Thompson. [Erin Christie]

HOMEBOY SANDMAN & QUELLE CHRIS - "EXTINCTION"

Homeboy Sandman's Quelle Chris-produced album Don't Feed The Monster comes out 10/16 via Mello Music Group, and they've now released the second track, another powerful song that Sandman says this about: "I‘m just looking at the values and the lies and the delusions and the posturing and the denial it’s gotten to the level of being completely surreal. i just can’t wrap my head around it how much further can this possibly go?"

CJ FLY - "BAMBOO TREE"

Pro Era co-founder and Beast Coast member CJ Fly embraces cool, breezy dancehall on his latest solo single.

BFB DA PACKMAN x WIZ KHALIFA - "FUNTIME"

Fast-rising Houston rap eccentric Bfb Da Packman has tapped weed-rap vet Wiz Khalifa for his latest single, "Funtime," which is as totally ridiculous as you'd expect.

SWAE LEE - "DANCE LIKE NO ONE'S WATCHING"

Rae Sremmurd member and pop-rap hitmaker Swae Lee returns with the subwoofer-blowing yet airy "Dance Like No One's Watching."

TRAVIS SCOTT - "FRANCHISE" (ft. YOUNG THUG & M.I.A.)

The gigantic Travis Scott has returned with a new single "FRANCHISE," featuring Atlanta trap weirdo Young Thug and UK art-rap enigma M.I.A. "When I finished the song, I couldn’t think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this shit. You know what I’m saying?," Travis told Zane Lowe of M.I.A. "And just that presence, man. We ain’t felt this presence in a long time. I’m just trying to get this gig shit like right man. We got to get better, right? You know what I’m saying? Like all of this, the energy man, music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she’s the illest of all time." The song comes with a video shot at Michael Jordan's mansion.

YG - "OUT ON BAIL"

YG's new album MY LIFE 4HUNNID comes out next week (October 2 via Def Jam), and this new no-frills single finds the politically conscious G-Funk revivalist doing what he does best.

POTATOHEAD PEOPLE & DE LA SOUL - "BABY GOT WORK"

Vancouver's Potatohead People team up with New York rap legends De La Soul for this jazzy, soulful song "about getting your head down, putting your boots on and getting to work, truly helping to make the world a better place for all of us."

SA-ROC - "R(E)VOLUTION"

DC rapper Sa-Roc releases her new album The Sharecropper’s Daughter on October 2 via Rhymesayers, and it features this powerful new song and video that addresses America's 400-year-old history of racism and the widespread protests it's led to today.

BERWYN - "017 FREESTYLE"

Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper/singer/producer BERWYN released his anticipated debut full-length DEMOTAPE/VEGA today, and earlier this week he put out this powerful, emotional new freestyle.

LUKE TITUS - "TODAY" (ft. RAVYN LENAE)

Chicago's Luke Titus (who's played with Noname, Ravyn Lenae, and others) releases his debut solo album PLASMA on November 13 via Sooper Records, and it'll include the psychedelic funk/soul of "Today," which features Ravyn. "I love working with Luke because he can mold his production style to cater to who he is working with while still pushing them," she says. "He is also one of the most hardworking/dedicated musicians I know. I vividly remember writing and recording this song because I had just bought a new mic and was excited to try it out. The lyrics really reflect my overall attitude on life that day."

JHARREL JEROME - "FOR REAL" (ft. KEMBA, prod. TAKE A DAYTRIP)

Jharrel Jerome is best known for appearing as teen Kevin in Moonlight and as Korey Wise in When They See Us, but he's also a rapper and he made this very good new song with an impressive crew: fast-rising production duo Take A Daytrip ("Mo Bamba," "The Scotts," etc) and Bronx rapper Kemba.

STARRAH - "KEEP CALM" (prod. JAMES BLAKE)

Starrah (aka Brittany Hazzard) has co-written songs like Rihanna's "Needed Me," Camila Cabello's "Havana," Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce's "Starrah," The Weeknd's "Wasted Times," and many others, and now she's got a new solo song out, produced by James Blake. It's a pretty great dose of haunting, ethereal R&B.

KOFFEE - "PRESSURE" (REMIX ft. BUJU BANTON)

Reggae up and comer Koffee has released a new remix of her great 2020 single "Pressure," and this one features newly-added vocals by reggae veteran Buju Banton, who released a very good comeback album this year.

