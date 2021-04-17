16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop we got new albums from Conway the Machine, Young Thug's Young Stoner Life comp, AJ Tracey, Gotham (Talbi Kweli & Diamond D), Bronze Nazareth & Recognize Ali, and more, plus new songs from the late DMX, MIKE, Dave, ALLBLACK, CupcakKe, Saweetie, Redman, Andra Day/Anderson .Paak, Dawn Richard, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this month...

DMX, SWIZZ BEATZ, FRENCH MONTANA - "BEEN TO WAR"

The first new DMX song since the rapper's tragic, unexpected death has been released. It's called "Been To War" and it's a collaboration with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, and it was recorded for season two of Epix's Godfather of Harlem. Read more here.

--

MIKE - "EVIL EYE"

Experimental NYC rapper MIKE announced a new album, Disco!, and shared this new song. Read more about it here.

--

DAVE - "TITANIUM" & "MERCURY"

UK rapper Dave is back with two new singles that are his first releases since his Mercury Prize-winning 2019 debut album: the steely "Titanium"; and the more smoothed-out "Mercury."

--

ALLBLACK - "EGO" (ft. DRAKEO THE RULER & KENNY BEATS)

Oakland rapper ALLBLACK announced his anticipated new album TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me), and shared this very promising new single ft. Drakeo the Ruler and Kenny Beats. More info here.

--

PETER COTTONTALE - "BREATHE MY NAME" (ft. JAMILA WOODS)

Fresh off appearing on a new OddCouple song, Jamila Woods has hopped on a track by another great Chicago musician, Peter CottonTale. It's a breezy, soulful song that takes a few unexpected twists and turns.

--

CUPCAKKE - "MOSH PIT"

Prolific rapper CupcakKe is back one week after "Mickey" with new single "Mosh Pit." The song is a little more mid-tempo than you might expect from something called "Mosh Pit," but it does work in some punk-infused gang vocals.

--

SAWEETIE - "RISKY" (ft. DRAKEO THE RULER)

Saweetie is still gearing up for her highly anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, but first she released the Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP, which finds her hopping on tracks by Bbyafricka and Loui, and also delivering her own new new single ft. Drakeo The Ruler, "Risky."

--

YOUNG THUG & GUNNA - "SOLID" (ft. DRAKE)

Young Thug put out a star-studded Young Stoner Life compilation today, and one of those stars is Drake, who appears on the very Drake-y "Solid."

--

REDMAN - "80 BARZ"

Ahead of his "How High 4/20 Special" edition of Verzuz with Method Man, Redman announced a new album, Muddy Waters 2, and dropped this new late '90s / early 2000s-sounding song.

--

IDK - "SHOOT MY SHOT" (ft. OFFSET)

Maryland rapper IDK goes in a little more of a pop-rap direction than usual on "Shoot My Shot," which was produced by T-Minus (Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, etc) and features Offset of Migos.

--

ANDRA DAY - "PHONE DIES" (prod. ANDERSON .PAAK)

Fresh off her acclaimed role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day has released a new Anderson .Paak-produced song that finds her blurring the lines between classic jazz-soul and modern atmospheric R&B.

--

KENNY MASON - "MUCH MONEY" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Kenny Mason released the expanded "supercut" edition of Angelic Hoodrat today, and it includes this new single which features an in-the-pocket guest verse from Freddie Gibbs.

--

CAUTIOUS CLAY - "KARMA & FRIENDS"

Cautious Clay has announced full-length debut album, Deadpan Love, due June 25 via The Orchard, and it'll feature the airy, syrupy R&B of new single "Karma & Friends."

--

MR. JUKES (BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - "BLOWIN STEAM (OPEN UP YOUR MIND)" (ft. BARNEY ARTIST)

Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman has released a new song with his solo project Mr. Jukes. It features UK rapper Barney Artist, and it swirls together '90s-style boom bap and futuristic, jazzy electronics.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "MORNIN | STREETLIGHTS"

Dawn Richard has shared another song off her anticipated Merge debut Second Line, and this one's chilled-out, soulful R&B.

--

DEAN BLUNT - "STOOZY" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Past collaborators Dean Blunt and A$AP Rocky have linked up again for this hazy, psychedelic rap song.

--

In the market for new vinyl? Benny the Butcher's great 2020 album 'Burden of Proof' is now available on vinyl and you can pick it up in the BrooklynVegan shop.

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.