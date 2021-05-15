16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got new albums from J. Cole, AKAI SOLO/Navy Blue, and Jorja Smith, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and head below for the new Bruiser Brigade comp and new singles from Migos, Nicki Minaj/Drake/Lil Wayne, MIKE, Bizzy Banks, and more...

BRUISER BRIGADE - TV62

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label has been on a roll with new albums this year, and here's a compilation from the label featuring Danny, J.U.S, Fat Ray, Bruiser Wolf, ZeeloperZ, and more.

--

MIGOS - "STRAIGHTENIN"

Migos have been promising their new album Culture III for some time now, and here's their first single of 2021, which seems like it will appear on the LP.

--

NICKI MINAJ, DRAKE, LIL WAYNE - "SEEING GREEN"

Nicki Minaj's classic 2009 Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape has now hit streaming services, and it includes a few bonus tracks, including this collaboration with her formerly frequent Young Many collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne.

--

MIKE - "CRYSTAL BALL"

New York rapper MIKE's anticipated new album Disco! comes out June 21 and here's another hypnotic song from it.

--

THE LASSO, JORDAN HAMILTON & THE SAXSQUATCH - "BORN TEMPO"

Hip hop producer The Lasso has been very prolific lately, and now he;'s got a new jazz album on the way with Jordan Hamilton and viral sensation The Saxsquatch. First single "Born Tempo" is an appealing first taste that navigates the middle ground between classic jazz and beatmakers like Madlib and Dilla.

--

DARK LO & HARRY FRAUD - "VULTURES" (ft. AR-AB)

Rising Philly rapper Dark Lo has teamed with the great producer Harry Fraud for a new project, Borrowed Time, due May 21 via Next Records. Dark Lo delivers tight, '90s-style bars over Harry's lush, soulful production, and if you've been into the recent crop of post-boom bap rappers, you should definitely check this out.

--

BIG JADE - "PRESSED" (ft. OMB BLOODBATH)

Beaumont, Texas rapper Big Jade just dropped her very promising new album Pressure and here's a tough-as-nails highlight featuring fellow Texan OMB Bloodbath.

--

SKRILLEX, SWAE LEE & SIIICKBRAIN - "TOO BIZARRE"

You had to figure Skrillex would jump on the emo-rap train eventually, didn't you?

--

RETCH & V DON - "SHIESTY" (ft. MAXO KREAM)

NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don are releasing a new album, Gone ‘Til Autumn, on July 23 via Payday Records, and it includes this ominous, menacing single which features the great Houston rapper Maxo Kream.

--

T-PAIN & KEHLANI - "I LIKE DAT"

T-Pain has reworked "Buy U A Drank" and this new version is "from the female perspective" with Kehlani on vocals.

--

BIZZY BANKS - "CITY HOT"

Brooklyn rapper Bizzy Banks is following his 2020 debut mixtape G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1 with a new one this summer, and it'll feature this vicious new single.

--

KWESI ARTHUR - "WINNING" (ft. VIC MENSA)

Ghanian rapper/singer Kwesi Arthur has tapped Chicago's Vic Mensa for this appealing hybrid of Afro-pop and American trap.

--

PETER ROSENBERG - "NEXT CHAMBER" (ft. METHOD MAN, RAEKWON & WILLIE THE KID)

Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg is releasing an album, Real Late, on June 4 via Real Late, and it features Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano, Ghostface Killah, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, Meyhem Lauren, Fly Anakin, Homeboy Sandman, and more. New single "Next Chamber" is with Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid, and it's an appealing dose of noir-ish boom bap.

--

PRICIE - "FRIENDZONE" (ft. GENESIS OWUSU)

Nigerian-Australian singer/rapper PRICE has teamed with Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu for this thrilling new rap/R&B hybrid.

--

COMMON - "WHAT DO YOU SAY (MOVE IT BABY)" (DAMIAN MARLEY REMIX)

Damian Marley has put a reggae twist on Common's "What Do You Say (Move It Baby)" (ft. PJ) from last year's A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1, and it's a genuinely cool reinvention.

--

BERWYN - "RUBBER BANDS"

UK rapper/singer BERWYN announced a new mixtape, TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT, due June 18 via Columbia, and new single "RUBBER BANDS" is an appealing, inventive dose of atmospheric R&B.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.