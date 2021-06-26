16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This is a stacked week for new music, especially within and adjacent to hip hop, with new albums from Tyler, the Creator, SAULT, Backxwash, MIKE, Doja Cat, Bfb Da Packman, and Hiatus Kaiyote, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. On top of that, there's the new Evidence, Logic, and more. We also got new songs from EST Gee, DaBaby, Coi Leray, Caleb Giles, Mick Jenkins, Icewear Vezzo/Future, Homeboy Sandman, Wiki, Jazmine Sullivan, YN Jay/Coi Leray, Jazz Cartier/Buddy, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

BEANZ - "AS SEEN ON TV" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Pennsylvania rapper Beanz follows her promising single "Blow Me" with another new one, and this one pairs her with Buffalo spitter Benny the Butcher. Even next to a titan like Benny, the rising Beanz holds her own.

--

EST GEE - "CAPITOL 1"

Louisville street-rapper EST Gee shared a third new single ahead of the release of his next project, and it's another great example of his tough-but-accessible style.

--

DABABY - "RED LIGHT GREEN LIGHT"

Just one week after releasing "Ball If I Want To," DaBaby dropped his third single of 2021, and like the last single, it's an in-your-face song with an over-the-top video.

--

COI LERAY - "AT THE TOP" (ft. KODAK BLACK & MUSTARD)

Boston sing-rapper Coi Leray has been rising, and now she's finally at the top, or at least that's what she says on this catchy Mustard-produced song.

--

CALEB GILES - "WON'T DO"

New York rapper Caleb Giles goes back and forth between venomous raps and soulful singing on his new single "Won't Do."

--

CAKES DA KILLA x PROPER VILLAINS - "TASTE TEST"

Underrated New York rapper Cakes Da Killa and producer Proper Villains put out the Muvaland EP last year, and now they're set to follow it with Muvaland Vol. 2 on July 16 via He.She.They. It features recent single "What's The Word" as well as this new addictive dose of hip-house, "Taste Test."

--

MICK JENKINS - "TRUFFLES"

Following tons of guest verses and a Soundcloud loosie, Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins releases his first proper single as a lead artist of 2021, "Truffles." The Monte Booker-produced track is jazzy and trippy and Mick sounds great over it.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "TEAR THE CLUB UP" (ft. FUTURE)

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo has been on the rise lately, and now he's got a new single that pairs him with Future over dark, booming, piano-fueled production.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "GO HARD" (prod. AESOP ROCK)

Underground rap lifer Homeboy Sandman has announced a new six-song EP, Anjelitu, which was entirely produced by Aesop Rock (who also raps on closing track "Lice Team, Baby"). The first single is "Go Hard," which finds Sandman delivering rapid-fire tongue-twisters over Aesop's psychedelic beat. The EP drops August 6 via Mello Music Group.

--

WIKI - "HIGHS AND LOWS" (ft. REED & HUNNALOE)

Wiki has been very prolific lately, and that continues with "Highs and Lows," which finds Wiki, REED, and HunnaLoe trading bars over a jazzy DJ Lucas beat.

--

NAO - "MESSY LOVE"

UK singer Nao has been dropping new singles lately, and here's another good one, "Messy Love," which finds her channelling smooth, '90s R&B.

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "TRAGIC"

Eight days into 2021, Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales, which remains one of the best albums of the year. Now, over six months later, she's followed it with a new single, which you can read more about here.

--

YN JAY - "TRIPLE S" (REMIX ft. COI LERAY)

Michigan rapper YN Jay has released a new project, Coochie Chronicles, which will feature fellow Michigan rappers Rio Da Yung OG and Louie Ray, as well as the fast-rising East Coast rapper Coi Leray, who's on the just-released remix of "Triple S." The project drops June 30 via Alamo Records.

--

JAZZ CARTIER - "TWO OF EM" (ft. BUDDY)

Toronto rapper Jazz Partier will release his new album Fleur Print Vol. 2 on July 23 via Petal Garden/PIVTL Projects, and it'll include this new collab with Compton rapper Buddy. It's a very fun song with an equally fun video.

--

A$AP TYY - "1990"

A$AP Mob member A$AP TyY is back with a new track that's somber and minimal but still packs a serious punch.

--

CURREN$Y - "OVERHIGH" (ft. T.Y.)

The very prolific Curren$y has a new project due Friday, and it'll feature this song which finds his laid-back style in fine form.

--

--

--

