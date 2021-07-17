16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the second posthumous album from Pop Smoke (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus new albums from Blxst & Bino Rideaux, Drakeo The Ruler, and more. We also got an awesome new OMB Bloodbath EP (see below) and new singles from Normani/Cardi B, Kevin Abstract/$NOT/slowthai, Wiki, Benny the Butcher/Conway/Rick Hyde, Babyface Ray, Toosii, Chief Keef, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

NORMANI - "WILD SIDE" (ft. CARDI B)

Normani of the on-hiatus Fifth Harmony has teamed up with Cardi B for her new single "Wild Side." It finds her channelling minimal, atmospheric R&B, until the beat drops out and Cardi comes in with her characteristically boisterous rapped verse.

--

KEVIN ABSTRACT - "SLUGGER" (ft. $NOT & SLOWTHAI)

Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract has put out his first new solo single in over two years, and it finds him teaming with $NOT and slowthai over some maximalist, Brockhampton-esque production.

--

WIKI - "STARTING TODAY"

Prolific New York rapper Wiki just keeps dropping new songs, and that continues today with "Starting Today," which finds Wiki spitting over warm, mid-tempo, lightly psychedelic production.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "PYREX PICASSO" (ft. RICK HYDE & CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Benny the Butcher teams with fellow Black Soprano Family member Rick Hyde and fellow Griselda member Conway for this new song, which will take you right back to early 2000s New York rap.

--

OMB BLOODBATH - BLOOD SAMPLE EP

Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath, who impressed with recent collaborations with Maxo Kream and Big Jade, has now released a new five-song EP, including one song featuring Louisville street rapper EST Gee. It's as hard as it is melodic, and it's great stuff.

--

SHENSEEA - "RUN RUN"

Shenseea is back with her first proper single of 2021, and it's an instantly-satisfying dose of dancehall-infused pop.

--

FREDO BANG - "WAR TIME"

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang has a new album on the way, and today he follows recent single "Bless His Soul" (ft. Polo G) with "War Time," a track that's as confrontational as it is sweetly melodic.

--

TOBI - "OFF THE DRUGS" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

TOBi and Mick Jenkins put their heads together for this dose of cozy, soulful hip hop.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "WHAT THE BUSINESS IS"

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray follows the recent deluxe edition of Unfuckwithable with another new single: the airy, laid-back "What The Business Is."

--

RETCH x V DON - "DEVIL ON MY BACK" (ft. DAVE EAST)

Here's the latest taste of Retch and V Don's upcoming album Gone 'Til Autumn, and this one features Dave East, who fits right in with Retch and V Don's gritty, throwback New York sound.

--

TOOSII - "HEAD OVER HILLS"

Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised sing-rapper Toosii continues to rise, and he follows recent single "Heart Cold" with this emotive, infectiously melodic song.

--

CHIEF KEEF - "THE TALK"

Chicago drill pioneer Chief Keef has been dropping singles lately, and that continues today with "The Talk."

--

YNES MON - "WALK ON WATER" (ft. YUNGMORPHEUS)

Stones Throw associate Ynes Mon has released a new song featuring abstract rapper YUNGMORPHEUS, and it's a syrupy, psychedelic dose of hip hop/soul.

--

FREDO - "WANDSWORTH TO BULLINGDON" (ft. HEADIE ONE)

Fredo released his new album Money Can't Buy Happiness earlier this year, and now he followed it with this appealing new single, which features fellow UK rapper Headie One.

--

ATMOSPHERE - "WOES"

Atmosphere will release their new album WORD? on October 8 via Rhymesayers, and it features the late MF DOOM, Evidence, Aesop Rock, Sa-Roc, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Nikki Jean, and more. The warm, welcoming lead single "Woes" is out now.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - MISSING MOLARS EP

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu's genre-less debut album Smiling With No Teeth is one of 2021's best, and today he followed it with the surprise new EP Missing Molars. It includes five new songs that continue SMNT's knack for breaking down boundaries between genres, touching on rock, rap, funk, soul, electronic pop and much more. Opening track "The Fall" also comes with a music video.

--

