16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got new albums from Young Thug, Zack Fox, Offset Jim, Lil Ugly Mane, Payroll Giovanni, and more, plus new singles from Maxo Kream, Aesop Rock x Blockhead, Pa Salieu, Erick the Architect, Liv.e, and more, and you can head below for all the new hip hop we posted this week...

YOUNG THUG - PUNK

Young Thug's new album Punk is here, featuring Drake, Future, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Gunna, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess, the late Juice WRLD and Mac Miller, and more. Read more about it here.

--

MAXO KREAM - "GREENER KNOTS"

Maxo Kream's anticipated new album Weight of the World arrives on Monday and here's another promising taste of it: the Hit-Boy-produced "Greener Knots."

--

AESOP ROCK x BLOCKHEAD - "JAZZ HANDS"

Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock and producer Blockhead have been working together for decades -- Blockhead produced several tracks on Aesop Rock's classic 2000s albums, including fan favorite singles like "Daylight" and "None Shall Pass" -- but they've never made an entire album together... until now. Read more about lead single "Jazz Hands" here. You can get the album on random color vinyl (and a couple other recent Aesop Rock vinyl pressings) in our store.

--

PA SALIEU - "BAD" (ft. AITCH)

Coventry-via-Gambia rapper Pa Salieu continues his prolific rise with yet another new single, "Bad," which features fellow UK rapper Aitch. Some of his music is somber and serious, but this one's a party anthem, and a very catchy one at that.

--

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "SELF MADE"

Flatbush Zombies' Erick Arc Elliott (aka Erick the Architect) follows his recent solo EP Future Proof with "Self Made," which finds Erick in hard-hitting, storytelling mode over hypnotic, boom bap-inspired production.

--

NICHOLAS CRAVEN - "1000 MILE STARE" (ft. ROC MARCIANO)

Frequent Griselda producer Nicholas Craven has nabbed Roc Marciano to drop some deadly bars on his latest single, "1000 Mile Stare."

--

JAMILA WOODS & PETER COTTONTALE - "WYD (YOU GOT ME)"

Chicago neo-soul great Jamila Woods and Peter Cottontale (of Chance the Rapper's Social Experiment) have put out a new song for director Carlos López Estrada's new film Summertime, and it's a chilled-out dose of modern indie-soul.

--

SUMMER WALKER - "EX FOR A REASON" (ft. JT of CITY GIRLS)

R&B singer Summer Walker is releasing her new album Still Over It on November 5 via LVRN/Interscope, and new single "Ex For A Reason" is a slow jam about a love interest's ex with a bulletproof verse from JT of City Girls.

--

LIV.E - "BOUT IT"

Rising neo-soul singer Liv.e is back with a warm, jazzy new single that you can read more about here.

--

ANITTA - "FAKING LOVE" (ft. SAWEETIE)

Brazilian pop singer Anitta taps California rapper Saweetie for this infectious, multi-genre collab.

--

BLONDIE & FAB 5 FREDDY - "YULETIDE THROWDOWN" (CUT CHEMIST REMIX)

Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy are giving their rare 1981 holiday song "Yuletide Thrown" its first-ever 180 gram vinyl reissue, and it comes with a new remix by Cut Chemist. Read more about it here.

--

GREEN OVA UNDERGROUNDS - SHADY BAMBINO 2

Back in 2011, Oakland's Green Ova Undergrounds collective released The Shady Bambino Project, a collaboration between rapper Shady Blaze and producer Squadda Bambino (of Main Attrakionz), and now, a decade later, they've put out a sequel. If you miss the cloud rap era, you'll likely be pleased with this.

--

LIL UGLY MANE - VOLCANIC BIRD ENEMY AND THE VOICED CONCERN

The cultishly-loved, genre-defying underground rapper Lil Ugly Mane has put out a new 19-song album that covers all kinds of ground; some of it's not rap at all, but whatever you call this, there's a lot to like here.

--

OFFSET JIM - RICH OFF THE PACK

Bay Area rapper Offset Jim (not to be confused with Offset of Migos) dropped a new 9-song project with a lot of cool guests (ALLBLACK, EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kenny Beats, Aitch), and Offset Jim himself sounds like a star too.

--

ZACK FOX - SHUT THE FUCK UP TALKING TO ME

Zack Fox is a comedian but his rap music is the real deal, as you can hear on this new 9-song project which features production from Kenny Beats, The Alchemist, and more.

--

PAYROLL GIOVANNI - GIOVANNI'S WAY

Detroit rap staple Payroll Giovanni is back with a new LP which features Tee Grizzley, Babyface Ray, Kash Doll, and more, and it finds his hard-hitting Detroit street rap in fine form.

--

--

