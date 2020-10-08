So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

EFRIM MANUEL MENUCK (GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR) - "BABY IT HAS TO FALL"

Constellation Records has commissioned 16 new songs for the Corona Borealis Longplay Singles series 2020-2021, with 100% of proceeds going to the artist behind each song, and the second installment is this new 16-minute epic from Godspeed You! Black Emperor member Efrim Manuel Menuck. It's a little different than Godspeed (it's a vocal-oriented song), but it has that same sense of climactic intensity.

--

JEREMY IVEY - "HANDS DOWN IN YOUR POCKET"

Jeremy Ivey's Margo Price-produced album Waiting Out The Storm was pushed back from this week to October 16 via ANTI-, but he did just release a new single: the rollicking, punk-infused, political alt-country of "Hand Down In Your Pocket."

--

I LOVE YOUR LIFESTYLE - "CAR"

Sweden's I Love Your Lifestyle mix American Midwest emo with their home country's indie pop, and while recent single "Shilly-Shally" leaned more towards the latter, this new one's a total driving emo ripper.

--

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "I, PALLBEARER"

Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri for the Sky will release their fifth album Mӕre in 2021 -- February 19 via AOP Records, to be exact -- and here's the tornadic, seven-minute new single "I, Pallbearer."

--

JEREMIAH SAND - GOLDEN DESERT

Sacred Bones is releasing the "lost" album from fictional cult leader Jeremiah Sand (from Nic Cage movie Mandy) and here's a second track from the record. Whoever is doing these songs, they've got the private press psych-folk style down pat. Lift it Down is out October 30.

--

CLAIRO - "I'LL TRY ANYTHING ONCE" (THE STROKES COVER)

Clairo has been sharing cover versions of songs throughout coronavirus lockdown, and here's the latest: a cover of The Strokes' "I'll Try Anything Once," which is a demo version of "You Only Live Once," done as a duet with Jake Passmore of Scors.

--

ZOOS OF BERLIN - "CHILDREN CYCLE"

Detroit's Zoos of Berlin will release new album Here and There Fading and Riding sometime in the near future. Second single "Children Cycle" is a bit of spectral krautrock pop, shoegaze for a new era.

--

KISSISSIPPI - "AROUND YOUR ROOM"

Kississippi have signed to Triple Crown, and you can read more about their poppy new single here.

--

SMERZ - "THE FAVOURITE" & "RAP INTERLUDE"

Norwegian experimental pop duo Smerz announced a new project, Believer, and you can read more about these two new songs from it here.

--

NITESOIL - "MOTHER OF LUST" (ft. GOST)

NiteSoil is the new collaborative death metal project by Frank Godla (Meek Is Murder, Enabler, Metal Injection) and Nick Emde (Contracult Collective, White Widows Pact), and their upcoming EP has an awesome guest vocalist on each track. Here's the new one with GosT. Read more about the EP (and a Q&A with Frank) here.

--

WINDCHIMES - "ZETSUBO//SUCCUMB TO" (ft. KAONASHI'S PETER RONO)

Western Pennsylvania's Windchimes make music that's like 48% black metal, 48% metalcore, and a melting pot of post-hardcore, post-metal, alternative rock and more to top it off. This new song off their upcoming debut EP features guest vocals by Peter Rono of Equal Vision-signed metalcore band Kaonashi. Read more about it here.

--

PG.LOST - "SUFFERING"

Pg.lost -- the long-running Swedish post-metal band whose bassist Kristian Karlsson has also played keys in Cult of Luna since 2015, and whose drummer Martin Hjertstedt used to be one of the Nameless Ghouls in Ghost -- will release a new album in November via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Suffering" here.

--

BLEACHED - "STUPID BOYS"

LA duo Bleached released Don't You Think You've Had Enough last year via Dead Oceans, and now they're back with their first new music since that release, "Stupid Boys," whose bouncy sound masks lyrics that refer to the implosion of Burger Records amid allegations of sexual misconduct against bands and employees. "Making light of a dark situation has been a tool I’ve used to get through challenging times," Jennifer Clavin writes. "Specifically, a way I’ve often honored my recovery is to tell my story through my lyrics — this time the subject is crazy ex-boyfriends. This started out as a jokey song, something light-hearted, meant to be danced to...or so I thought. After the most recent flood of "me too" call outs around men in the music scene, I returned to this song and felt somewhat surprised, because the lyrics actually aren’t so light-hearted, and they directly refer back to experiences related to the reckoning we just saw go down. I don’t wanna keep dwelling on the past and all its fucked up-ness, but I also don’t wanna ignore it and brush it under the rug like it never happened. What I do believe is that life is about finding a balance between the dark and light, and if I want inner peace I have to allow the light in to absorb the dark. So maybe this song has changed shape, just like our understanding of things change over time, with perspective, and now it is both a vessel for some painful memories and a testament to growth and healing, and to me, that’s what music is for. I’m proud of this song for so many reasons, but most especially because it strikes that balance for me, and I hope for you too."

--

ALEX MAAS (BLACK ANGELS) - "BEEN STRUGGLING"

Black Angels frontman Alex Maas says he used "a whole different part of my brain" for his first solo album. "I wanted to go someplace musically that I’ve never gone before." One of those places can be heard in this folky first single.

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "UNION DUES"

UK group Chubby and the Gang take a punk approach to UK pub rock groups like Dr Feelgood and Eddie & The Hot Rods, slamming the styles together on the dancefloor. The band just signed to Partisan who will reissue their debut Speed Kills in November...with this new track added to the end.

--

FRANKIE SIRAGUSA & KEN STRINGFELLOW - "SOUR MILK SEA" (GEORGE HARRISON COVER)

The Beatles released an incredible amount of music in the 10 years they were together, but there were songs written by John, Paul, and George during that time that never got recorded by the band. Frankie Siragusa, who owns TheLAB STUDIO in Los Angeles and plays in The Posies, has taken these songs and recorded them, imagining them as if The Beatles had recorded them back then, for an album called Goodbye My Love - Lost Songs of The Beatles Covered and Rediscovered. "Sour Milk Sea," which features The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, was originally written by George Harrision. Read more about this album here.

--

