17 New Songs Out Today

ALLBLACK - "10 TOES" (ft. G-EAZY & E-40)

ALLBLACK has shared another single off his anticipated new album TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me), and this one is about as classic West Coast as it gets.

--

SQUIRREL FLOWER - "I'LL GO RUNNING"

Ella Williams is releasing her second album as Squirrel Flower, Planet (i), on June 25 via Polyvinyl. The latest single is the grungy "I'll Go Running," which Williams says is "about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track."

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "LOOSE CHANGE" (ft. EARL SWEATSHIRT)

Great things happen every time The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt link up, so it's very good news that Earl is on not one but two songs on Alchemist's upcoming EP This Thing Of Ours. Here's the second. The full EP drops at midnight.

--

BURNA BOY - "KILOMETRE"

Afro-fusion star Burna Boy is staying prolific and he has just now dropped his first single of 2021, "Kilometre." "It's really me talking about how far I've come," Burna told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. It's a very fun song.

--

TOBI - "FAMILY MATTERS" (ft. FLO MILLI)

Nigerian-Canadian rapper TOBi has put out a new version of "Family Matters," featuring a great, newly-added verse by the fast-rising Flo Milli. "To have Flo Milli on the record too is a dope connection," he says, "and her bars fit perfectly for the track."

--

YUNGMORPHEUS & EYEDRESS - "CANDYMAN/FOUR WEEK CURE"

LA rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has already put out two albums this year, and now he's back with a new double-single (via Lex Records). Both songs were produced by Eyedress, and they're both hazy, psychedelic rap songs.

--

ENUMCLAW - "CENTS"

Enumclaw's debut EP, Jimbo Demo, comes out tomorrow (4/30) via Youth Riot Recrods, and today they've shared one final single, the EP's opening track, "Cents." Vocalist Aramis Johnson told The FADER that it's "a song about how fast things can stop making sense. I wrote the song this past summer after hanging out with some friends I don’t see that often, reflecting on how fast things changed between us all. For the video, I wanted to put together something that played on the song in a way that doesn’t really make sense, like most action films."

--

THE CHILLS - "WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS"

New Zealand greats The Chills return with new album Scatterbrain in a couple weeks and they've just shared a fourth song from it, the rather jazzy "Worlds Within Worlds." Says frontman Martin Phillipps, "Many conspiracy theorists don't seem to appreciate the vast numbers of people who would have to be 'in on the secret' - and that humans are not good at keeping secrets. They also miss that scientists, under severe peer scrutiny, are actually working to protect and enlighten them.”

--

JESS CORNELIUS - "BODY MEMORY (PEACH FUZZ VERSION)"

LA based Australian artist Jess Cornelius released Distance last year and she's now shared an alternate version of that album's "Body Memory." “I’d started playing the song for myself in a totally different way – on echoey guitar instead of keys, with a dreamy, melancholic mood, and wanted to record it as a sort of ‘part two’," says Jess. "It’s like a new cover of my own song, I guess. When I started recording the demo I ended up capturing all these distant sounds that got all distorted in the process: a nail gun, a baby, police sirens, which I kept in for the final recording. I added harpsichord, synth and drums, and Jarvis Taveniere added bass during the mixing. The rolling toms and shaker in the outro added this new little groove and moved the mood again. To me this almost feels like a new song; 'I was my own woman once' is now less defiant and more reflective, maybe even yearning.”

--

JOHN CARROLL KIRBY - "RAINMAKER" FT MAC DEMARCO, COLA BOYY

John Carroll Kirby will release new album Septet on June 25 via Stones Throw Records. First single from the record is the jazzy, groovy "Rainmaker" and the video pays tribute to Womack & Womack’s "Teardrops" and features special guests Mac DeMarco, Eddie Chacon, Cola Boyy and comedian Kerwin Frost.

--

MOLLY BURMAN - "EVERYTIME"

UK singer-songwriter Molly Burman will release her debut EP, Fool Me With Flattery, on August 20 via Prolifica Inc and she's just shared the jazzy, poppy first single. "'Everytime' is about my sad excuse for a love life. I used to be so obsessed with dating and getting validation from guys, but they just kept ghosting me. It got to a point where I realized I needed to accept that I was going to be on my own for a while and might as well start loving my own company. It’s like a sort of love letter to myself, always there to remind me that I am enough and I am exactly what I want."

--

FALLFIFTYFEET - "PARTING GIFT"

Following the dissolution of West Virginia metalcore band False Accusations, three of the four members formed fallfiftyfeet. Here's their first song, which you can read more about here.

--

PETER GREEN & DAVID GILMOUR - "NEED YOUR LOVE SO BAD"

A new illustrated visual book on the late Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green (assembled with Peter himself) is on the way, and it'll be accompanied by two songs. This is one of them, and it features David Gilmour reworking some home-recorded Peter Green vocals from 1968. The other song is a cover by Kirk Hammett. Read more here.

--

BILLIE EILISH - "YOUR POWER"

Billie Eilish calls the first single from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, "one of [her] favorite songs [she’s] ever written."

--

LOU BARLOW - "LOVE INTERVENE"

Lou Barlow has shared another song from his upcoming solo album Reason to Live. "I shy away from declarations, life is too complicated," says Lou of "Love Intervene." "But, it’s hard to argue with the power of love." Reason to Live is out May 28.

--

THE FLAMING LIPS - "LAY LADY LAY" (FLAMING LIPS COVER)

"I think every songwriter loves this type of ‘romantic’ Bob Dylan song – he really can be very charming," Wayne Coyne told Uncut whose new issue comes with a CD full of Dylan covers. "That line ‘Whatever colours you have in your mind/I show them to you and you see them shine...’ It’s the type of wordplay, though it seems kind of like jumbled surrealism, that actually gets to an unspeakable awkward truth."

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "WE'RE ON OUR WAY NOW'

Noel Gallagher has been fronting his own band, High Flying Birds, for 10 years now and to celebrate the milestone he's releasing a compilation, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), on June 11 via Sour Mash Records. “We’re On Our Way Now” is one of two new songs on it.

--

