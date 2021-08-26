16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MORTIFERUM - "ETERNAL PROCESSION"

Olympia, WA death-doomers Mortiferum have announced their sophomore album, Preserved in Torment, due November 5 via Profound Lore. The first taste is the nearly-seven-minute opening track "Eternal Procession," which marries the weight of ten-ton funeral doom to hellish death metal.

--

INSECT ARK - "ORAL THRUSH"

Insect Ark will release a new EP, Future Fossils, on September 24 via Consouling Sounds. First single "Oral Thrush" is a truly eerie dose of dark ambient music that sounds like it could score a David Lynch film.

--

CHROME WAVES - "WIND BLOWN"

Midwestern heavy shoegazers Chrome Waves have shared another track off their upcoming LP The Rain Will Cleanse, and as they always do, they nail a balance between heavy atmosphere and gorgeous melodies.

--

ANUEL AA - "23 PREGUNTAS"

Latin trap trailblazer Anuel AA returns with a new single, "23 Preguntas," which finds him going back and forth between catchy singing and harder-edged rapping over a skittering beat.

--

SHAMIR - "WHERE GRAVITY IS DEAD" (LAURA VEIRS COVER)

Kill Rock Stars are celebrating their 30th anniversary with an ongoing cover series this year, and the latest entry into it is Shamir's pastoral take on Laura Veirs' "Where Gravity is Dead."

--

MATT HARVEY (EXHUMED, GRUESOME) - THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON

Death metal icon Matt Harvey has released an ambient/synthwave/orchestral album inspired by the Superman universe called The Last Son of Krypton.

--

MARCIA BALL - “ARE WE THERE YET MOMMA”

Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt will be out on Omnivore Recordings on October 1 and here's Marcia Ball's contribution. “You think his songs are simple when you listen to them, you start humming the melody and working out the chords and you realize they are crafted," says Maria. "Looking at Walter's lyrics in a book, on a sheet they read so wonderfully, many times they didn't need music, they were poetry. Very few people write songs like that, that appeal to you on several levels.”

--

NAMESAKE (FKA HONDURAS) - "SLEEPWALKER"

Brooklyn band Namesake, who were formerly known as Honduras, will release new album Redeeming Features on October 15 via Get Better Records. The name has changed but the band's melodic. garage/post-punk sound remains tight on new single "Sleepwalker."

--

JOHN COLTRANE - "A LOVE SUPREME PT. IV - PSALM" (LIVE IN SEATTLE)

A rare private recording of John Coltrane performing his iconic A Love Supreme in Seattle in 1965 is getting an official release. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle was recorded on October 2, 1965 at The Penthouse in Seattle and featured Coltrane expanding his quartet, having just added Pharoah Sanders (in his first official gig as part of Coltrane’s group) on second saxophone and Donald Garrett on second bass, in addition to regular players McCoy Tyner on piano, Elvin Jones on drums, and Jimmy Garrison on bass.

--

GORILLAZ - MEANWHILE EP

Gorillaz are back with a new surprise EP, titled Meanwhile, that's out now. The band says it's a celebration of Notting Hill Carnival, which didn't happen this year due to the pandemic, and West London which is home to the band’s Kong Studios. The 3-song EP features appearances from AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy and Alicaì Harley.

--

HAND HABITS - "NO DIFFERENCE"

Hand Habits has shared "No Difference" from their upcoming album Fun House. Languid, dreamy and flowing with ethereal harmonies, it's a subtle stunner and comes with an equally dreamlike video by V Haddad.

--

ESPERANZA SPALDING - "FORMWELA 10"

Esperanza Spalding has announced a new album and shared this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

IDLES - "THE GOD THAT FAILED" (METALLICA COVER)

For the upcoming tribute LP The Metallica Blacklist, IDLES have reworked Metallica's "The God That Failed," turning it into a noisy punk song. Read more about it here.

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "ENTER SANDMAN" (METALLICA COVER)

Also out from The Metallica Blacklist today: Rina Sawayama's industrial-pop cover of "Enter Sandman."

--

THE BEATLES - "LET IT BE" (2021 MIX), "DON'T LET ME DOWN" (FIRST ROOFTOP PERFORMANCE)" & "FOR YOU BLUE" (1969 GLYN JOHNS MIX)

The Beatles have announced a massive Let It Be reissue with 27 previously unreleased tracks. Three tracks from it are streaming now. Read more about it here.

--

NOTHING - "AMBER GAMBLER"

Nothing shared the first track from The Great Dismal B-Sides, three new songs that were recorded during the sessions that produced their 2020 album.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.