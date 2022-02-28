So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE ALCHEMIST - "DISEL" (ft. KOOL G RAP)

The extremely prolific and consistently great producer The Alchemist has just dropped a new single featuring legendary NYC rapper Kool G Rap, and it should come as no surprise that these two sound great together.

--

NILÜFER YANYA - "THE DEALER"

Nilüfer Yanya's new album PAINLESS is out this Friday and here's one more preview before the whole thing drops. "The Dealer" plays with breakbeats and shoegazy guitars but Nilüfer makes it her own.

--

WARFARE - "LEGENDS NEVER DIE" (ft. POWER TRIP'S CHRIS ULSH)

Hardcore supergroup Warfare (fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth and also featuring current and former members of Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t, Kommand, Fury, Hoax, Trash Talk, and more) have shared the third single off their upcoming album Doomsday. Sam calls it an ode "to all our fallen friends," and it features a shredding guitar solo from Chris Ulsh of Power Trip, whose frontman Riley Gale tragically passed away in 2020 at age 34.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "PURPLE RAIN FREESTYLE"

The insanely prolific Your Old Droog is already gearing up for his second project of 2022, YOD Wave, due this Friday (3/4). The first single is this Prince-inspired freestyle.

--

ADULT MOM - "91"

Adult Mom released their first album for Epitaph, Driver, last year, and now they've shared a b-side to the album, "91." "'91' was one of the first songs I intentionally wrote for Driver," Stevie Knipe says. "It’s a song that details escape in the most literal sense. The feeling of getting into the car, speeding down the highway at 2:00 am, and feeling the weight of what you’re leaving behind lifted. To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs, and I’m glad to finally have it out in the world."

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - STARS AND SONS (BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE COVER)

Under The Radar Magazine celebrates its 20th anniversary by releasing Covers of Covers, which features artists covering songs by musicians who have graced the cover of the mag. Today they've released Nation of Language's synthpop take on Broken Social Scene's "Stars and Sons." "Once we settled on Broken Social Scene, and this song, we realized that loving ’Stars and Sons’ so much, if we didn’t transform it a fundamental way, we would end up just copying it straight up," says Nation of Language's Richard Devaney. "Not wanting to do that, we decided to change the rhythm to turn it into a shuffle, which made it easier to get loose with the structure and have fun with it. We worked with Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost!, who worked on parts of A Way Forward. On the album, we have a song called ‘Former Self’ that’s also a shuffle, but in a much more reserved way, so we wanted to go all-out here, and turn it into a weirdo dance song.”

--

CULTS - "BOURGEOIS" (PHOENIX COVER)

Also from the Covers of Covers comp is Cult's take on Phoenix's "Borgeois" from 2013's Bankrupt! “Under The Radar might have been our first time our music was ever printed about in a magazine," note Cults. "When we saw the list of bands that had been on the covers over the years, our initial thought was ‘Wow.’ Our second thought was, ‘Let’s do that Phoenix song.��� We’ve had ‘Bourgeois’ on our tour playlist for two album cycles now, and it always stands out amongst all the other tunes. We love its lyrics as a critique of social structures that the French do better than anyone. We tried a few different ways of approaching the cover before we gave up and just dove in, playing the song as we would if it was a Cults song."

--

PAPERCUTS - "LODGER"

Jason Quever will be back with new Papercuts album Past Life Regression on April 1 and here's a new single featuring Amy Marco on backing vocals. Jason says it "had a slight 60s pop inspiration, and I wanted to see if I could pull off a freakout in the middle that felt like an epiphany. Lyrically it’s inspired by a memory of feeling like a fling is just sort of passing through your life, and wondering if thats' all you are to them.“

--

MARCY CHIN - "GIMME MORE"

Jamaican rapper/singer Marcy Chin blurs the lines between hip hop and dancehall on this catchy new single.

--

ABBATH - "THE BOOK OF BREATH"

Black metal veteran Abbath (of Immortal) has shared a new single off his upcoming album Dread Reaver: the majestically evil "The Book of Breath."

--

ANNIE JUMP CANNON - "STRAWBERRY FIONA"

Arizona emo band Annie Jump Cannon are releasing a new album, Flourishing Apart, this Friday (3/4) via No Sleep. Ahead of the release comes the yearning, anthemic new single "Strawberry Fiona."

--

WET LEG - "ANGELICA"

Wet Leg finally release their debut album in about a month (preorder on yellow vinyl) and here's another song off of it. "Angelica" is another winner, a sparkling, shoegazy indie rock number with a big chorus and lots of noisy guitars. "It's laced with disenchantment," says singer/guitarist Rhian Teasdale. "Even though the chorus is 'good times, all the time.' That's just impossible, isn't it?”

--

GWENNO - “AN STEVEL NOWYDH"

Former Pipettes member Gwenno Saunders has announced Tresor, her third solo album, which will be out July 1 via Heavenly. Like 2018's fantastic Le Kov, this one is sung almost entirely in Cornish. Here's the first single.

--

RISE AGAINST - "TALKING TO OURSELVES (IDLES INNER MONOLOGUE REMIX)"

Rise Against have handed over their song "Talking To Ourselves," from last year's Nowhere Generation (get it on vinyl) to IDLES, who have transformed it into a dark, minimal and glitchy beast.

--

POLIÇA - “ROTTING”

Minneapolis' Poliça are back with their first new music since 2020's When We Stay Alive. Produced by the band's Ryan Olson and Berlin-based techno producer Dustin Zahna, "Rotting" is dark and dystopic -- singer Channy Leaneagh describes it as being like "Crass's 1981 'Berketex Bride' but with rage!"

--

HOMESCHOOL - "SLEEPING ON THE GROUND" & "THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY" (KATY PERRY COVER ft. ANNIE BLACKMAN)

Homeschool, the solo project of the now-defunct Active Bird Community's Tom D'Agustino, announced a new EP and you can read more about the first two singles here.

--

