16 New Songs Out Today

BAYSIDE - "STRANGEST FACES"

Bayside are back with a new single, "Strangest Faces," and it finds them delivering their grim emo-pop-punk with an added dose of metallic riffage. They also added three July shows with Pinkshift and Save Face happening after their tour with Thrice and Anxious.

GREG PUCIATO - "NEVER WANTED THAT"

Former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato has shared a new single off his upcoming sophomore solo album Mirrorcell, "Never Wanted That," a gloomy alt-rock song with some Alice In Chains vibes. The LP drops on 6/17 and you can pre-order it on limited orange/white splatter vinyl.

SOAK - "SWEAR JAR"

"I felt so disconnected from myself and life that I was starting to question if I’d ever truly been present or if I’d always been on autopilot," Bridie Monds-Watson says of their latest single as SOAK, "swear jar." It's off their new album If I Never..., due out Friday via Rough Trade Records.

AUTOMATIC - "SKYSCRAPER"

L.A. minimal wave trio Automatic release their second album, Excess, next month and here's another early taste. The band's Lola Dompe says "Skyscraper" is "about spending your life making money and then spending it to fill the void created by said job. Kind of like going to LA to live your dreams.”

COLA (EX-OUGHT) - "FULTON PARK"

"Ben and I had a flow writing this record where we would send each other demos every Friday," says Cola and former Ought leader Tim Darcy. "It was a really motivating way to write, as I would spend the week working on something but then get the bonus of hearing what Ben had written when I sent him my track. I heard Fulton Park and was immediately excited to work on vocals for it. It’s such an interesting instrumental. These lush almost psychedelic guitars in the intro and chorus are paired with this really stripped down almost honky tonk verse. It conjured in my mind this kind of old west imagery."

ALEX HENRY FOSTER - "THE POWER OF THE HEART" (LOU REED COVER)

Canadian musician Alex Henry Foster has covered Lou Reed's intimate "The Power of the Heart," giving it a 4-minute "radio version" and an 8-minute-27-second extended version recorded live in his church studio, The Upper Room Studio.

REEKING AURA - "SEED THE SIZE OF A SPIDER'S EYE"

Not only are Artificial Brain gearing up to release their last album with vocalist Will Smith (of Afterbirth, Buckshot Facelift, etc) on Profound Lore this June, Will's newer band Reeking Aura (also featuring other members of Buckshot Facelift, as well as members of Grey Skies Fallen, Unearthly Trance, and more) will release their new LP Blood and Bonemeal on July 29 via the same label. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Colin Marston, and the first single is the gruesome-sounding "Seed the Size of a Spider's Eye."

PUBLIC OPINION - "SWEETS ALL THE TIME"

As mentioned, Public Opinion are releasing their EP Modern Convenience next week (5/27) via Convulse Records. It was co-produced by Regional Justice Center/Militarie Gun frontman Ian Shelton (who also plays in Sex With A Terrorist alongside Public Opinion vocalist Kevin Hart), and it channels bands like The Hives and The Strokes through the lens of current DIY hardcore. "Sweets All the Time" is a fine example of their ability to do that.

OCEANS OF SLUMBER - "HEARTS OF STONE"

Oceans of Slumber's new album Starlight and Ash comes out July 22 via Century Media, and heres its new gothy hard rock anthem, "Hearts of Stone."

RIP POP MUTANT (WE ARE WOLVES) - "ET SI JAMAIS"

Rip Pop Mutant, aka We Are Wolves' Alex Ortiz, has just released this video for "Et si jamais" from his debut Fluxus Pop. The song and video both pose the question, “If we had another chance at paradise, would we still succumb to our worst traits?”

SEEDSMEN TO THE WORLD - "HOME"

Seedsmen to the World is a drone-blues collaboration between Detroit’s Infinite River (Joey Mazzola, Gretchen Gonzales, and Warren Defever of His Name is Alive) and folk artist Ethan Daniel Davidson and they'll release their debut album this week via Blue Arrow Records and Birdman Records. “The original recording by Rev. Pearly Brown is a stark and heartfelt plea and we’ve tried to remain true to his vision,” says Warren Defever of their cover of "Home," though he notes “we’ve added quite a bit of guitar feedback.”

OSEES - "FUNERAL SOLUTION"

OSEES have announced new album A Foul Form, which will be out August 12 via Castle Face. It's their first album since 2020 (when they released three albums), and after some explorations into prog territory, this one has the band banging out, as frontman John Dwyer calls it, "brain stem cracking scum-punk." This first single makes that clear.

TY SEGALL - "SATURDAY PT 2"

Ty Segall's new album "Hello, Hi" is out this summer, and he's just shared a second track from it. "Saturday Pt. 2" is nice and mellow with a killer sax solo courtesy of Freedom Band member Mikal Cronin.

MISZCZYK - IN THE DARK (FEAT. LAETITIA SADIER)

MISZCZYK, aka Toronto musician and producer Nyles Miszczyk, has announced his debut album, Thyrsis of Etna, which will be out in July and features guest vocals from Pylon's Vanessa Briscoe Hay, Chad VanGaalen and more. Check out new single "In the Dark" featuring Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier.

TROPHY HUNT - "GATE"

NYC emo/screamo band Trophy Hunt's new LP The Branches On Either Side comes out this week via Zegema Beach/Middle-Man, and you can read more about the stunning new single "Gate" here.

JOSH ROUSE - "STICK AROUND"

Josh Rouse's new album Going Places comes out in July, and you can read more about new single "Stick Around" here.

