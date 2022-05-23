So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CANDY - "TRANSCEND TO WET"

Metallic hardcore maniacs Candy have shared the second taste of upcoming LP Heaven Is Here, and this one shows off a much different side of Candy, taking them into noisy electronic/industrial territory. It's way different than the lead single, but just as punishing in its own way.

--

DAPHNI (CARIBOU) - "CHERRY"

Caribou's Dan Snaith also makes dance music under the alias Daphni, and he's just dropped his first song in three years under that moniker, the thumping, twinkling "Cherry."

--

XENIA RUBINOS - "HOMEBODY" (NAI PALM COVER)

The latest edition of Sound of Saving's "Song That Found Me At the Right Time" series, a collaboration with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, features Xenia Rubinos covering Nai Palm's "Homebody." "You don't have to rush to talk about what you're going through," Xenia says. "You don't have to have the words. You don't have to know. You can take your time. Try to share or try to be around people. The more we can share, as we feel comfortable in our own time, the more we can help each other to know that, yo, 'this is possible!. The sun can come out.'"

--

ADA ROOK - UGLY DEATH NO REDEMPTION ANGEL CURSE I LOVE YOU

Black Dresses' Ada Rook calls her new album "the sequel to & murderer of" 2018's Shed Blood and 2020's 2,020 Knives.

--

MUSEUM OF LIGHT - "DRUG SCHOOL"

Seattle trio Museum of Light (whose lineup includes Rob Smith of Traindodge on drums) will release their debut album Horizon on June 10 via Spartan Records. It was recorded with Kowloon Walled City's Scott Evans, and their spacious yet hard-hitting mix of post-metal and post-hardcore should definitely appeal to fans of that band and others of that ilk.

--

DELICATE STEVE - "LOOKING GLASS"

"This song is about looking back at what it was like to be young and free and in a band with your friends, traveling around and playing music without care, meeting people, seeing the world,” Delicate Steve says of this new track from his upcoming album After Hours. “The song–the chords and music–just poured out of me without much effort in the studio, but the melody took a while and it was very hard to find what the song was trying to say. But I knew I had it when all of the notes were in the right places, and the song's title came at that exact same time.”

--

ACID KLAUS (MOONLANDINGZ) - "PARTY SIZED AWAY DAY" FT MARIA UZOR

Adrian Flanagan, of Moonlandingz, Eccentronic Research Council and International Teachers of Pop, has announced a new solo project, Acid Klaus, which will feature collaborations with a variety of guest vocalists. An album is due out later this year and he's just shared Acid Klaus' debut single, a banger of a track featuring Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor that's out via Yard Act's Zen F.C. label. Says Flanagan, "I truly envision this track to be soundtracking all the best garden parties this summer, just not the ones at Downing Street!"

--

WILTED WOMAN - "GLOSSY CENTER"

Berlin electronic producer Wilted Woman is back with this low-key but effervescent track for Erol Alkan's Phantasy Sound label. Former Hercules & Love Affair member Kim Ann Foxman's remix is more explicitly dancefloor-oriented.

--

SUPERCRUSH - "PERFECT SMILE"

Seattle's Supercrush are unappologetically '90s from the name down and this is another supercatchy, fuzzed-out track from upcoming EP, Melody Maker.

--

NIGHTLANDS (MEM TWOD) - "NO KISS FOR THE LONELY"

Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs will release Moonshine, his new album as Nightlands, on July 15 and he's just shared another track from it. “‘No Kiss for the Lonely’ is the first song I started working on for this album, even before the birth of my daughter, Hazy, who is about to turn four,” says Hartley. “So, it's a song that's been kicking around in my brain for a while. The whole record was done very solitarily, partially due to the pandemic but also because of my new lifestyle as a father and musician. You have to find new ways to carve out time to create when you have the needs of children to consider.”

--

OLIVER SIM (THE XX) - "HIDEOUS" FT JIMMY SOMERVILLE

The xx's Oliver Sim has announced his debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, which will be out September 9 via Young. The lush, string-laden "Hideous," which was produced by his xx bandmate, Jamie xx, features Bronski Beat and Communards cofounder Jimmy Somerville.

--

SUEDE - "SHE STILL LEADS ME ON"

"Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells," says Suede frontman Brett Anderson of the band's ninth album. "Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess." Here's the first single.

--

ALEX G - "BLESSING"

Alex G's new single ”Blessing” begins with a blast of woozy synths and develops into a ’90s-style alt-rock track.

--

TWENTY2 - "GRUDGE"

Montreal punk vets Twenty2 are back and releasing a reunion album that was co-written with Good Riddance guitarist Luke Pabich and features Luke's GR bandmate Sean Sellers on drums. You can read more about new single "Grudge" here.

--

SACK (LILLINGTONS, TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET) - "WET BANANA"

SACK are a "mysterious" punk band from Denver, but they've got some famous rotating members, and for their upcoming album Ripper!, lead vocals are handled by Kody Templeman of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket (who goes by Bruzzy in this band). Read more about new single "Wet Banana" here.

--

HER HEAD'S ON FIRE (GARRISON, SMALL BROWN BIKE, SAVES THE DAY) - "COMMON SHAME"

Her Head's On Fire are another new band fronted by Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, etc that also features members of Small Brown Bike and Saves The Day, and they're gearing up to put out their debut LP on Iodine Recordings this summer. You can read more about new single "Common Shame" here.

--

