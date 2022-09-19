So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "DANCER"

Born Without Bones have announced a new album, Dancer, due November 4 via Pure Noise. It was produced by Mike Sapone, and the first single is the jangly emo/power pop of "Dancer."

--

GRADE 2 - "DOING TIME"

Hellcat Records-signed UK punk band Grade 2 are back with a new single, "Doing Time," and it's a catchy, gritty anthem that could've come out of their home country's '80s street punk scene if not for the clean, modern production.

--

ERIC DIN (THE UPTONES) - "BOND MEETS THE GODFATHER"

Eric Din used to play in the pioneering American ska band The Uptones (a big influence on Operation Ivy, Rancid, and others in the Berkeley scene), and now he's got a new ska song out with fellow Uptones co-founder Thomas White on drums. It's got a slithering, slowed-down groove, and it comes with a dub version and an instrumental version.

--

EMILY REO - "THE WAY" (FASTBALL COVER) & "SPECIAL" (GARBAGE COVER)

For her birthday on Sunday, Emily Reo covered two of her favorite songs from 1998: Fastball's "The Way" and Garbage's "Special."

--

BEDOUIN SOUNDCLASH - "WALK THROUGH FIRE" (ft. AIMEE INTERRUPTER)

Canadian reggae/rock/ska band Bedouin Soundclash have shared a new track off upcoming album We Will Meet In A Hurricane (due October 21 via Dine Alone), and this one's got kind of a trad-ska feel and a second verse sung by the unmistakably raspy-voiced Aimee Interrupter.

--

OLD FIRE - "DREAMLESS" FT. ADAM TORRES

Old Fire, aka Texas songwriter and composer John Mark Lapham, will release new album Voids in November which features a host of guest vocalists including Bill Callahan, Julia Holter, Emily Cross and, on the beautiful "Dreamless," Adam Torres. “‘Dreamless’ was the last piece of the puzzle for this album," says Lapham. "It came together spontaneously from some guitar recordings given to me by Alex Hutchins, who sent me a lot of improvised takes that I cut down and sequenced into something resembling a traditional pop structure (at least as ‘pop’ as Old Fire ever gets). As I was imagining a vocal, I heard someone like Peter Gabriel singing and looked for someone who could give me the shivers like he could. Enter Adam Torres. Thor Harris and Bill both worked with him so it made a lot of sense that he would join our family. I gave him only a few directions on lyrical content, we talked about the themes of loneliness, isolation and what it feels like to live without love. He put together some beautiful words and really brought the song to life.”

--

RUSSELL LOUDER - "COME AROUND"

Montreal artist Russell Louder is back with this new single that was inspired by '80s goth and Hi-NRG, though "Come Around" is lighter than that might imply. Russell calls it a “sharp-tongued symphonic play-by-play of a duplicitous figure in my life reeling me into their web of deceit." They add, “Instead of analysing my experience, I used the writing of the song as a space for imagining what the other could have been thinking or strategising. Often I find it hard to draw on musical influence for a particular song but I remember that the early demos for ‘Come Around’ were created when I was listening to a lot of Sisters Of Mercy, Bauhaus, and Dead Or Alive.”

--

SOULSIDE - “RUNNER” AND “RECONSTRUCTION”

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside have been back together since 2014; they released a 7" a couple years ago, and have now announced a new album, A Brief Moment in the Sun, which will be out November 18 via Dischord. Check out two songs now.

--

RODOLPHE COSTER - "SEAGULLS FLY ON HIGHWAYS"

Belgian artist Rodolphe Coster, a staple of the Brussels scene who spent a good chunk of the '90s and '00s in Flexa Lyndo, will release his first album under his own name, titled High With The People, that will be out November 25 via Capitane Records. The album was recorded in Brooklyn with Castle Face Records' Matt Jones as producer, and it also features Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers), Sarah Register (Talk Normal), Atsuko Hatano, and Maya Postepski (Princess Century, TRST). "Seagulls Fly On Highways" is the album's opening salvo.

--

PUNITIVE DAMAGE - "DRAWN LINES"

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, are following up last year's Strike Back 7" with This Is The Blackout, their debut album, which will be out October 14 via Atomic Action Records. The first single is "Drawn Lines" is the intense "Drawn Lines" which does its damage in just under a minute.

MORNING AGAIN - "RESIGNATION" (ft. TREVOR STRNAD)

Metalcore vets Morning Again continue to gear up for their new EP Borrowed Time (due in November via Revelation Records), and it includes recent single "Serpiente" as well as the new "Resignation." This new single is especially significant, as it features guest vocals from The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad, who tragically took his own life earlier this year. Read more about it here.

--

HAWA - "GEMINI"

Hailing from Guinea and Berlin, 22-year-old rapper/singer/producer HAWA has announced her debut album with single "Gemini," a rhythmically-driven, awesomely subtle track. Read more about it here.

--

ANNA MIEKE - "MANNEQUIN"

The third single of her upcoming album Theatre, "Mannequin" is Irish folk singer Anna Mieke's blissful ode to the mundane. Read more about it here.

--

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "LOST HIGHWAY" (HANK WILLIAMS COVER)

Kristian Matsson, better known as The Tallest Man on Earth, announced today his ANTI- label debut is coming in the form of a covers album. He's already released versions of tracks by Yo La Tengo, Lucinda Williams, and Håkan Hellström, and today he continues that streak with an equally electronic and folksy take on Hank Williams' "Lost Highway." Read more about it here.

--

PEPPERMINT PATTY (SNAIL MAIL) - "A CUCKHOLD'S REFRAIN"

Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan shared a new song -- which appears to feature vocals from Mac DeMarco -- under the name Peppermint Patty.

--

SERJ TANKIAN (SYSTEM OF A DOWN) - "POP IMPERIALISM"

Following his 2021 Elasticity EP, Serj Tankian announced his new EP Perplex Cities with single "Pop Imperialism." The song is available via Arloopa, a free augmented reality app, where Serj will release new tracks weekly. Watch below for a tutorial on Arloopa by Serj, and read more about it here.

--

