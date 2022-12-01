16 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OBITUARY - "DYING OF EVERYTHING"

As the new wave of old school death metal-inspired bands continues to grow, Obituary are back to prove the OGs have still got something to say too. "Dying of Everything" appears on their upcoming album of the same name, and it truly rips and sounds as fresh as anything coming out of the metal world right now. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant of the album. And if you're in NYC, catch Obituary with Amon Amarth, Carcass, and Cattle Decapitation at Hammerstein Ballroom tonight (12/1).

--

SAD13 - "WRAPPED"

The annual holiday song from Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis is here, and this year's incisively takes on year end lists, with Sadie singing, "If it’s not the list, why’d you bother with listening?" and "Year end lists are permanent forever."

--

B. COOL-AID (PINK SIIFU, AHWLEE) - "COO" & "USEDTOO"

B. Cool-Aid is the collaborative project of rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, and they've got a new double single out, bonded, which consists of "COO" (co-produced by Kiefer) and "usedtoo" (ft. Jay Feeniks). Both are hazy, woozy rap songs and both are great.

--

SNOW ELLET - "PLAYING DEAD"

Snow Ellet's pop punk-meets-bedroom pop vibes are in fine form on "Playing Dead," a song produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and about a host calling the cops on their own house party.

--

TAYLOR JANZEN - "I LIVE IN PATTERNS" (FT. ALIX PAGE)

Canadian artist Taylor Janzen has announced her debut album, I Live in Patterns, due out January 20 via Glassnote Records, and shared the title track, which features Alix Page. Taylor calls it "one of my favourite songs I have ever written," writing, "Like many of my songs, I wrote it by myself as a coping mechanism for dealing with my brain. I wanted the song to capture the feeling of walking around a suburban neighbourhood at night, feeling like garbage, and listening to your internal monologue running over and over. Because this song is so incredibly personal to me, I wanted to expand this narrative a bit to include what someone else would be thinking about in this scenario. Essentially, I wanted to include someone else's internal monologue for once. This is where Alix comes in! I have been so obsessed with her voice and songwriting for a while and she was generous enough to contribute to the song. She wrote her own verse and added such a painfully beautiful new perspective to the song and I feel like it really pulls the song together."

--

MOTORHEAD - "BULLET IN YOUR BRAIN"

Motorhead's final album, 2015's Black Magic, will get an expanded release on February 24, and it comes with two previously unreleased songs. One is "Bullet In Your Brain," which is classic Motorhead and has us really missing Lemmy and his iconic rasp.

--

DEBBIE - "COUSIN'S CAR" (ft. BERWYN)

Fresh off appearing on multiple tracks on Stormzy's new album, UK singer Debbie has shared her own new single, "Cousin's Car," which features BERWYN. It's cut from a similar cloth as the UK-style R&B of Stormzy's new LP, and it's very cool stuff.

--

MO TROPER - "I AM THE COSMOS" (CHRIS BELL COVER)

Quirky powerpop artist Mo Troper has put his spin on this classic by Big Star's Chris Bell. He plays it pretty straight but does a nice job with it.

--

OLIVER SIM - "SENSITIVE CHILD" (SOULWAX REMIX)

The xx's Oliver Sim has given his song "Sensitive Child" over to the Dewaele brothers of Soulwax who turn it into a bongo-fueled, dark disco stormer.

--

JEN CLOHER - "BEING HUMAN"

Jen Cloher's new album I Am The River, The River Is Me is out in March, and the latest single is the anthemic "Being Human." Out of all the songs on the album, this is the one Cloher said they were the "most nervous about" releasing. "“It’s earnest and basic and raw," they said. "Reclaiming your culture is an awkward and messy business. I can see why so many people shy away from it. When you’re not living on your own lands, you have to seek it out and find the people who can support you."

--

MYNK - "BOUNDARIES" (PROD. FARIS BADWAN OF THE HORRORS)

London group MYNK have shared their new single which was produced by The Horrors' Faris Badwan and released via Lawrence Rothman's KRO Records. "The track is about the boundaries we set in order to function in different situations/relationships; the crossing of sacrifice and habit meets somewhere in the middle to maintain a connection," say the group. "It’s about the relatable internal questioning of ‘do I/don’t I?’ and where that takes you, and how you can lose yourself in it.”

--

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE - "FUDGE"

This is the first single from The Brian Jonestown Massacre's upcoming 20th album.

--

EUGENE MIRMAN & LUCY WAINWRIGHT ROCHE - "HOW DO YOU LIE TO YOUR CHILD ABOUT SANTA"

Eugene Mirman recently started a new comedy label, PGF Records, in partnership with Sub Pop, and its latest seasonal release takes on the conundrum of what to tell your kids about Santa.

--

KID KOALA - "JUMP & SHUFFLE"

Turntablist, producer, artist, and author Kid Koala has announced Creatures of the Late Afternoon, which is both an album and a board game, that will be out April 14 via Envision Records.

--

DEATH & VANILLA - "FIND ANOTHER ILLUSION"

Swedish baroque-psych act Death & Vanilla are back with Flicker, their first album in four years, which will be out March 17 via Fire. The first single is the gorgeous, melancholic "Find Another Illusion," which sways along a breeze of gently strummed guitars, mellotrons, flutes and Marleen Nilsson's ethereal vocals.

--

WHITELANDS - "BORN IN UNDERSTANDING"

Whitelands are London band who self-describe as “bedroom dreampop and shoegaze by Black dudes.” Check out their gorgeous first single for label Sonic Cathedral.

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.