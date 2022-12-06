So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YOUNG FATHERS - "TELL SOMEBODY"

Scottish trio Young Fathers have shared "Tell Somebody" off their upcoming album Heavy Heavy, and this one shows off a much different side of them than the previous singles; it's a soaring, atmospheric art pop song.

--

RUN INTO THE SUN - "CRY" & "BLOOD"

Salt Lake City's Run Into The Sun just released a new two-song single, "Cry" (which features Dravin Fackrell of DegenerationXXX) and "Blood." "Cry" is a bouncy, catchy hardcore in the vein of early Turnstile, while "Blood" has a more atmospheric, melodic vibe that recalls stuff like Deftones and Higher Power, and both are fiery political songs.

--

KATE NV - "ONI (THEY)"

Kate NV has announced a new album, Wow, out March 3 via RNVG Intl. Along with the announcement comes new single "oni (they)," a dose of glistening, experimental electronic pop.

--

SAMIA - "PINK BALLOON" & "SEA LIONS"

The latest two singles from Samia's new album Honey are companions representing different stages in a breakup. "‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated," Samia says. "‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out - stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”

--

PILE - "POISONS"

Pile have shared another rtack off their upcoming album All Fiction, and this one finds them embracing clamoring, clattering noise rock.

--

MALIGNANT METHODS - FAMILY TIES EP

UK band Malignant Methods make raw, '90s-style metallic hardcore and metalcore, and they just dropped a new three-song rager via DAZE.

--

NAG - "REPULSION"

Nag make music that puts the "punk" in post-punk, and they get a little psychedelic too, as you can hear on new single "Repulsion." Their new LP Human Coward Coyote drops January 6 via Convulse Records.

--

10 MINUTE MAJOR - EP

10 Minute Major is a Long Island band fronted by Nick Yulico (who played guitar in Glassjaw in the early/mid '90s), and they put out their first song earlier this year and just followed it with their debut EP. It's got a hard-hitting, melodic post-hardcore/indie rock vibe that sounds steeped in the rich history of the Long Island scene that this band hails from.

--

GLOSSER - "THE ARTIST"

DC dreampop duo GLOSSER will release new album Downer on January 27. “‘The Artist’ is one of the most honest songs on the album," says vocalist Riley Fanning of this bouyant single. "It’s a very strange feeling to be so in love and obsessed with what you do, but also kind of tortured by it. Being creative is work that is so personal.”

--

AMBER ARCADES - "ODD TO EVEN"

Dutch artist Amber Arcades has shared a second track from her upcoming album, Barefoot On Diamond Road, which she made with Uniform's Ben Greenberg. "I love how this song musically feels very light and playful but powerful at the same time, which I think matches the lyrics very well," Amber says of "Odd to Even," which has her backed by strings. "It's about that peak new love energy where you're almost creepily obsessed with someone and just want to feel connected to them on every possible physical and mental level."

--

NUOVO TESTAMENTO - "HEARTBEAT"

Los Angeles band Nuovo Testamento, which features members of Tørsö, Horror Vacui, Crimson Scarlet and Sheer Mag, will release new album Love Line on March 3 via Discoteca Italia. They made it with Maurizio Baggio (Boy Harsher, The Soft Moon), and there's a decided '80s flavor to "Heartbeat."

--

THE C.I.A. (DENÉE & TY SEGALL) – “INHALE EXHALE”

The C.I.A., aka Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly, will release their second album, Surgery Channel, on January 20 via In the Red. This is pretty different than any other project Ty is involved with, featuring a strong post-punk bent.

--

CIVIC - "BORN IN THE HEAT"

Melbourne punks CIVIC share another burner from their upcoming Taken By Force that's out February 10 via ATO.

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "ACROSS THAT FINE LINE" (JOE GODDARD REMIX)

Nation of Language have shared a new remix of their song "Across That Fine Line" by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard. The original, from their 2021 debut, was driving synthpop, but Goddard turns it into something more magesterial.

--

SPARKLEHORSE - "IT WILL NEVER STOP"

A never-before-heard Sparklehorse song, "It Will Never Stop," has been unearthed and released via ANTI- Records. Read about it here.

--

BLONDSHELL - "VERONICA MARS"

Blondshell signed to Partisan Records with a new single, "Veronica Mars," which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.